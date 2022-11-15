ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem County, NJ

Camden County announces 561 cases in past week

The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 441 new positive cases of COVID-19 and three new COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, Nov. 8 and Monday, Nov. 14. Additionally, there were 120 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 561. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 129,620 and 1,730 total fatalities.
Mount Laurel

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ (BURLINGTON)–Sgt. Alejandro Goez from the New Jersey State Police, Public Information Unit told MidJersey.News that an accident was reported at 10:20 p.m., on I-295 south bound at mile post 39.2 in Mount Laurel, Burlington County. Preliminary investigation indicates that a Mercedes Benz E320 was stopped in...
Somers Point condo offers sunrise views at sheltered marina

SOMERS POINT — What’s better than a wonderfully located, low-maintenance condominium home with a beautiful sunrise view over Great Egg Harbor Bay?. The completely renovated three-level unit with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms at 104 Harbour Cove Marina, recently listed by real estate agent Gray Haenn of Monihan Realty.
Is This New Jersey’s Cutest Main Street?

Is this the cutest main street in all of New Jersey?. I love all of the different videos on TikTok that are of places, restaurants, or foods you need to try in different spots and this time a place to visit in New Jersey came up on my for you page! I’m not sure if I’m just partial to Mercer County, NJ or not, but I think Princeton is just the cutest downtown area that I’ve seen!
Officials: Child shot and hospitalized in Millville

MILLVILLE, N.J. - A child has been shot in Millville, New Jersey. Officials said the shooting happened on the 400 block of North 5th Street, in the Cumberland County community, Wednesday evening, around 7 p.m. The child was taken to a local hospital. Officials could not confirm the condition of...
Popular South Jersey BBQ restaurant goes dark this weekend

AUDUBON — Another South Jersey restaurant is shuttering its doors and blaming a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic, price increases across the board, meat shortages, and labor challenges. Smoke BBQ, 34 W. Merchant St. in Audubon, opened five years ago to bring fresh daily BBQ to the people of...
Man arrested in connection with Washington Township homicide

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- In Gloucester County, a man is under arrest as Washington Township police investigate a homicide.  Around 11 a.m., police were called out to the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road. They say the victim was another man. Neither man has been identified yet. Gloucester County officials say there is not a threat to the community. 
Quick! Ocean County, NJ, Police Looking For 2 Shoplifters

If so, officials in Ocean County would like to hear from you. The Manchester Township Police Department says, "these suspects shoplifted numerous items from the Quick Check" in their jurisdiction. Surveillance footage showed the suspects in a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck. Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact...
How One Atlantic County Restaurant Lost My Business

Sometimes I just wonder how some places stay in business. For the most part, my interactions with local businesses are good. I shop locally as much as I can. We eat out a few times a month, and we order restaurant delivery at least once a week. 99% of those...
