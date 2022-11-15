Read full article on original website
NJ school counselor killed along Route 295 by 19-year-old driver
A high school guidance counselor and volleyball coach was being mourned after being struck and killed along Route 295 in Mount Laurel late Tuesday. William Scully had parked his Mercedes Benz E320 along the right shoulder of the southbound highway around 10:20 p.m., according to State Police. The 49-year-old Stratford...
Tuckerton Road in Medford, roads in Mount Laurel and Moorestown, to be repaved by county.
Several planned road resurfacing projects in Burlington County were disclosed today by the Burlington County Commission, including ones in Mount Laurel, Moorestown and Medford. A county announcement said work will begin soon and progress through the winter. Tom Pullion, a Burlington County commissioner and liaison for public works, said in...
Camden County announces 561 cases in past week
The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 441 new positive cases of COVID-19 and three new COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, Nov. 8 and Monday, Nov. 14. Additionally, there were 120 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 561. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 129,620 and 1,730 total fatalities.
Mount Laurel
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ (BURLINGTON)–Sgt. Alejandro Goez from the New Jersey State Police, Public Information Unit told MidJersey.News that an accident was reported at 10:20 p.m., on I-295 south bound at mile post 39.2 in Mount Laurel, Burlington County. Preliminary investigation indicates that a Mercedes Benz E320 was stopped in...
Two towns mainly responsible for spike in Monmouth County homicides
Kyshon Washington-Walker had dinner with his mom in Neptune on July 28, kissed her goodnight and headed home around 6:30 p.m. An hour later, he was shot and killed in Asbury Park. Washington-Walker, 36, of Asbury Park, was one of 10 people slain in Monmouth County in 2022, more than...
Somers Point condo offers sunrise views at sheltered marina
SOMERS POINT — What’s better than a wonderfully located, low-maintenance condominium home with a beautiful sunrise view over Great Egg Harbor Bay?. The completely renovated three-level unit with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms at 104 Harbour Cove Marina, recently listed by real estate agent Gray Haenn of Monihan Realty.
Is This New Jersey’s Cutest Main Street?
Is this the cutest main street in all of New Jersey?. I love all of the different videos on TikTok that are of places, restaurants, or foods you need to try in different spots and this time a place to visit in New Jersey came up on my for you page! I’m not sure if I’m just partial to Mercer County, NJ or not, but I think Princeton is just the cutest downtown area that I’ve seen!
6ABC Philadelphia Meteorologist Coming to South Jersey to Talk Weather
There goes that news van again... A member of the weather team at Channel 6 in Philadelphia will be coming to South Jersey this week to talk about, well, the weather. But if you are expecting this to be a presentation at a big casino showroom or even at a large theater, think again.
Officials: Child shot and hospitalized in Millville
MILLVILLE, N.J. - A child has been shot in Millville, New Jersey. Officials said the shooting happened on the 400 block of North 5th Street, in the Cumberland County community, Wednesday evening, around 7 p.m. The child was taken to a local hospital. Officials could not confirm the condition of...
Popular South Jersey BBQ restaurant goes dark this weekend
AUDUBON — Another South Jersey restaurant is shuttering its doors and blaming a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic, price increases across the board, meat shortages, and labor challenges. Smoke BBQ, 34 W. Merchant St. in Audubon, opened five years ago to bring fresh daily BBQ to the people of...
Man arrested in connection with Washington Township homicide
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- In Gloucester County, a man is under arrest as Washington Township police investigate a homicide. Around 11 a.m., police were called out to the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road. They say the victim was another man. Neither man has been identified yet. Gloucester County officials say there is not a threat to the community.
Seeing Deer & More In Egg Harbor Township & Northfield, NJ
My daily ride from Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey to the Northfield studios of Townsquare Media, is often like a ride through the zoo. On my way in, it’s in the dark, early hours of the morning. On a daily basis, I can see:. Deer. Rabbits. Raccoons. Skunks. Opossum.
Quick! Ocean County, NJ, Police Looking For 2 Shoplifters
If so, officials in Ocean County would like to hear from you. The Manchester Township Police Department says, "these suspects shoplifted numerous items from the Quick Check" in their jurisdiction. Surveillance footage showed the suspects in a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck. Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact...
Rumson-Fair Haven vs. Willingboro: South, Group 2 semifinal football preview
Willingboro started the 2022 season 1-5, losing four of those games by a combined 26 points. Rumson-Fair Haven started 0-2 and was outscored in those games 61-27.
Wrapping Up: 105-year-old NJ Shore Family Business Closing For Good
A popular family-owned and operated store at the Jersey Shore that has been serving customers for an incredible 105 years is shutting down for good. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes here in the Garden State (and beyond) over the past couple of years.
NJ teen found dead: Climbed into dumpster, compressed into garbage truck
A 19-year-old drummer from Ocean County who was reported missing early Saturday in Pennsylvania was found dead several hours later at a recycling facility after he got into a garbage container. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, left a house party attended by Kutztown University students early Saturday but never returned and...
Old Kmart in Berlin, NJ is Being Made into a Go-Kart Track
Something fast and fun is reportedly coming to the old Kmart in Berlin, New Jersey. We love to see a good repurposing and transformation of a vacant retail space in South Jersey. This most recent project sounds entertaining! An indoor go-kart track will be created at the closed-down Kmart store...
Missing Ocean County Teen Found Dead In PA Dumpster
STAFFORD – A 19-year-old from Stafford Township was found dead Saturday at a recycling facility in Pennsylvania after authorities found video surveillance of him climbing into a dumpster earlier that morning. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, of Manahawkin, had climbed into a dumpster at the back of a Dollar Tree...
How One Atlantic County Restaurant Lost My Business
Sometimes I just wonder how some places stay in business. For the most part, my interactions with local businesses are good. I shop locally as much as I can. We eat out a few times a month, and we order restaurant delivery at least once a week. 99% of those...
The Ben Franklin Bridge Closed For Traffic Into New Jersey
The eastbound side of the Ben Franklin Bridge is closed, as of 2:30 pm on Monday (November 14), following a serious accident. That means motorists crossing from Philadelphia, PA into New Jersey will need to find an alternate route. Officials are working to clean up an earlier crash, including a...
