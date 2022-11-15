Read full article on original website
Related
Jay Leno's Friend Saves Comedian's Life By Smothering Flames On His Face In Frantic Garage Fire
From friend to hero! Jay Leno's close pal Dave quite possibly saved his life after the comedian's face bursted into flames on Sunday, November 13. The 72-year-old currently remains hospitalized at the Grossman Burn Center, where he has started to piece together the series of events that led to the terrifying moment he was set ablaze.Leno revealed to a news publication that he had been working on his 1907 white steam car in his famed garage — he shows off the impressive space on his YouTube channel, which has a massive 3.4 million subscribers — and was attempting to fix...
Inside The Car Responsible For Jay Leno's Severe Burns
Jay Leno is known for his love of classic cars, particularly a type known as steam cars. These rare vehicles are also a bit of a fire risk, unfortunately.
Jay Leno speaks out after suffering ‘serious’ burns from gasoline car fire
Jay Leno needs some time to recover following Sunday’s freak car fire that left him with “serious” facial burns, but he is otherwise “OK.” “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” the comedian, 72, told Page Six in a statement Monday afternoon. “I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.” The statement comes shortly after TMZ reported that the former “Tonight Show” host and avid car collector was in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his dozens of prized vehicles on Sunday when one of them burst into flames. Sources told the outlet that...
Jay Leno’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About The Comedian’s Wife After His ‘Serious Burn’ Injuries
Mavis Leno and Jay have been married for over 40 years. Mavis Leno is a philanthropist. Jay Leno was hospitalized following burns from a car accident on Sunday , November 13. Jay Leno was hospitalized for burns on Sunday, November 13. The comedian was taken to the Grossman Burn Center following the incident and canceled appearances as he recovers. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” he said in a statement to DailyMail. Through his recovery, he’ll have his wife Mavis Leno, 76, by his side.
Comedian Gallagher's Cause Of Death Explained
Comedian Gallagher, who was known for his watermelon-smashing antics has died at the age of 76. Read on to find out the cause of Gallagher's death.
Heidi Klum’s Surprising Baby Announcement—We Didn’t See It Coming!
Heidi Klum just sensationally revealed that she wants to have a baby with Tom Kaulitz, the 33-year-old Happy People musician she married back in 2019! The 49-year-old America’s Got Talent judge made the shock confession about her desire to have a child with her third husband – who she met on the set of Germany’s Next Top Model back in 2018 – in an interview with the US Sun that took a lot of people by surprise!
Jay Leno Had Surgery for Second and Third-Degree Burns: The 'Burns to the Face Are More Concerning'
The comedian is recovering at the Grossman Burn Center after a gasoline fire left him with “significant” burns on his face, chest and hand Jay Leno is recovering from surgery due to second- and third-degree burns after a gasoline fire this past weekend, according to his doctor. Dr. Peter Grossman, medical director at the Grossman Burn Center, is treating the former Tonight Show host, 72, and revealed during a press conference Wednesday that Leno's injuries are serious, but he is in good condition. On Saturday, the comedian was working on a steam engine...
‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Absolutely Lost It Over This ‘Flirty’ Moment Between Danny and Baez
What do we have here Blue Bloods fans when it comes to some real energy between Danny Reagan and Maria Baez? A scene from a recent episode was shared on the show’s official Instagram account. In it, both characters share great insight and wisdom with one another. Well, they get right down and flirty. Both characters get words toward one another about how they are dressed up.
Jay Leno hospitalized with ‘serious’ facial burns after car fire
Jay Leno was hospitalized on Sunday after a freak car fire left him with “serious” facial burns. The former “Tonight Show” host and avid car collector, 72, was in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his dozens of prized vehicles when one of them burst into flames, TMZ reported on Monday. Sources told the outlet that the explosion severely burned the left side of Leno’s face but did not injure his eye or ear. He was transported to the Grossman Burn Center in LA, according to the report. Leno later confirmed news of the accident in a statement to Variety. “I got some...
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely Beaten
"Saturday Night Live" star Chris Redd was rushed to the hospital this week after he was attacked at a comedy club in New York City, according to entertainment website TMZ and news site The Hill.
Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'
Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
"Dynomite!": Jimmie Walker Of TV's "Good Times" Is NOT Dead But Very Much Alive And Well
He blazed his unique trail on television as the break-out star and "JJ" character on the iconic CBS 1970s sitcom, Good Times. He's a brilliant African-American comedian who has never been afraid to speak his mind. His catchphrase, "Dynomite," which he said with glee on Good Times for six years (from 1974 to 1979), is still beloved (and used!) by pop-culture lovers around the world.
Where Is Al Roker and Why Isn’t He on the ‘Today Show’?
Al Roker, we hope everything is OK in your neck of the woods. Fans of The Today Show are concerned for the longtime host after noticing he’s been absent from the show for more than a week. And with no confirmation as to why, his fans are hoping he is simply on vacation — and we’ve got our fingers crossed, too.
Katy Perry worries fans, sparks theories after her eyelid appears paralysed during concert
Justin Bieber tells fans half his face is paralysed due to rare virus. Katy Perry has fans doing a double-take after her eyelid appeared to get stuck during a recent concert in Las Vegas. The 38-year-old singer was filmed during a performance at her Las Vegas residency and seemingly suffered...
architecturaldigest.com
Ryan Seacrest Finally Sells Contemporary Beverly Hills Estate for $51 Million
Television personality Ryan Seacrest has finally offloaded the Beverly Hills estate that he first listed for $85 million two years ago, the Los Angeles Times reports. The Live with Kelly and Ryan star tried dropping the price to $74.5 million last year with no takers. The property finally fetched $51 million–a deep discount from its initial listing price, but still a generous step up from the $36.5 million that Seacrest paid when he bought the property from Ellen DeGeneres in 2012. (AD toured the home in 2011 when it was under the ownership of DeGeneres.)
Gabriel Iglesias Boldly Predicts That Saturday Night Live Is ‘Not Going To Be Around For Much Longer’
Stand-up superstar Gabriel Iglesias never made it to SNL, and while it seems he may be interested in hosting, he also feels as if the window for such things is coming to a close.
Steve McQueen’s Malibu beach house, the late star's escape from Hollywood, hits the market for $17M
Steve McQueen’s former beach house is for sale. The late movie star’s oceanfront home, located in Malibu, California, is listed for $16.995 million by Coldwell Banker Realty. The 4,335-square-foot residence has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. "Once owned by Steve McQueen, this astutely renovated architectural home is perched...
Kelly Clarkson's Secret Reason For Leaving 'The Voice' Revealed As Pop Star Battles Ex-Managers Over Millions
Kelly Clarkson had many factors to keep in mind before stepping down from her role on The Voice earlier this year, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report. The American Idol season 1 winner officially exited the singing competition in May 2022 after eight seasons of holding her seat.At the time, insiders said it was part of an effort to spend more time with her two young children following her recent tumultuous divorce from Brandon Blackstock. A new source now claims the Stronger singer didn't get turned down for a raise but rather was not looking to boost her income.Amid her proceedings with...
Christina Applegate makes first public appearance since MS diagnosis at Walk of Fame ceremony
Christina Applegate made an emotional first public appearance since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2021.The Dead To Me star accepted her on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, 14 November. Applegate was initially set to receive a star on the Walk of Fame in 2020, but the pandemic delayed the ceremony. One year later, the 40-year-old actor announced her MS diagnosis.According to Variety, Applegate’s former Married…With Children co-stars Katey Sagal and David Faustino were present at the ceremony, along with her Dead To Me co-star Linda Cardellini and the show’s creator, Liz Feldman.During the Los Angeles...
Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Camila Alves Recovering in Neck Brace After Fall Down Stairs
Watch: Matthew McConaughey's Wife Poses in Neck Brace After Nasty Fall. Camila Alves McConaughey is on the mend. The 40-year-old author and wife of Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey is sharing an update on her health after suffering a "silly fall" that led to a "silly neck situation." "Sh** Happens," Camila...
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
180K+
Followers
28K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0