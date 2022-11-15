Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC San Diego
City of San Diego Repairs Some Sidewalk Issues, But Others Are On You
Have you ever wondered who is responsible for sidewalk maintenance and repair? For the most part, it's the city, but they rely on residents to point them toward neighborhood issues. I took my dog Beebee on a walk around City Heights to show what the city can fix, what residents...
Tommy Hough concedes in San Diego City Council District 6 race
Tommy Hough has conceded to Kent Lee in the San Diego City Council District 6 race, Hough announced Tuesday.
Mayor Gloria's new proposal to repair San Diego's crumbling roads up for review
SAN DIEGO — Mayor Todd Gloria announced Tuesday a new proposal to fix San Diego's streets. He introduced updates to rules governing street excavation that will hold utilities to higher repair standards. It's a major update to the city's Street Preservation Ordinance, which governs the rules utilities must follow...
Mayor Gloria Announces Proposal to Improve Conditions of San Diego Streets
Mayor Todd Gloria announced Tuesday that he is bringing forward amendments to the city’s Street Preservation Ordinance, which will help fix more roads faster. The proposed changes to the outdated ordinance will ensure that private utilities, city crews and contractors who excavate in the right of way are held to a high standard of complete and timely repairs.
Why are windows spontaneously shattering at the San Diego courthouse?
SAN DIEGO — A scary and unexpected problem is now happening at the San Diego County courthouse downtown. Glass windows on the building have been shattering, but no one knows why. Completed in 2017, at a cost of more than $500 million, the 22-story courthouse is considered one of...
City of San Diego holding job fair for Parks and Recreation Department
The City of San Diego is hosting a job fair Wednesday in an attempt to fill over 100 available positions in their Parks and Recreation Department.
NBC San Diego
San Diego County Horse Sanctuary Scrambles After Fraudulent Donation
A nonprofit group that cares for neglected and abused horses and other animals lost thousands of dollars recently after learning a large donation was fraudulent. The Horses of Tir Na Nog cares for more than 100 horses. The ranch also has more than 100 other animals including sheep, llamas and goats.
kusi.com
Reaction to City Council Vote of Ash Street Bond
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Local San Diego City leaders, headed by Mayor Todd Gloria, are seeking $175 million to pay for the recent Ash Street and Civic Center Plaza buyouts. This could cost the city roughly $11.6 million per year for the next three decades. Mike Aguirre, former San...
Supervisors Vote to Advance $8.9 Million, 9-Acre Spring Valley Park Plan
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 3-0 Wednesday to advance plans for a new park in the community of Spring Valley. Supervisors authorized the purchasing and contracting department to find a contractor to build Calavo Park in a residential community that features multi-family housing located near three elementary schools — Casa De Oro, Highland and Loma — and Monte Vista High School.
A California TikToker Shared 5 Hidden Spots In San Diego That Only Locals Know About
When searching for fun things to do in San Diego, sometimes the best gems can be found off the beaten path. The coastal hub is full of popular tourist hot spots and high-key hangouts but is also home to some of the best displays of the state's natural beauty. A...
Crews battle brush fire off I-15 near Mission Valley
San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews are battling a vegetation fire Wednesday near Mission Valley.
kusi.com
Alleged corruption from Mayor Todd Gloria over 101 Ash Street building
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former San Diego City Attorney Mike Aguirre says a bad deal for taxpayers may get even worse. Back in July, San Diego City Council voted 6-3 in favor of Democrat Mayor Todd Gloria’s proposed 101 Ash Street settlement. The settlement transferred ownership of the...
San Diego Business Journal
San Diego’s Most Influential Business Leaders
It’s been another eventful year for America’s Finest City – and the business leaders that power it. The local business landscape, dominated for two years by concerns about COVID, had a new challenge in 2022 – inflation, which rocketed from 2 to 8% seemingly overnight. With prices for everything from food to gas suddenly surging, the Federal Reserve unleashed a string of aggressive rate hikes just as San Diego and the rest of the nation was emerging from the pandemic.
kusi.com
Board of Supervisors is looking at ending its zero-tolerance policy for illegal drug activity in county funded housing
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Next month, the Board of Supervisors is looking at ending its zero-tolerance policy for illegal drug activity in County funded housing. According to Jim Desmond, this would allow those in County housing to use and deal drugs. Desmond joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to further discuss...
Suspected prowler arrested in Encinitas
A man was arrested for allegedly lurking in a yard in the Cardiff-by-the-Sea community on Tuesday, said the San Diego County Sheriff's office in a press release.
localemagazine.com
11 Sensational Seafood Restaurants in San Diego That Are Off the Hook!
From Oysters on the Half Shell to Fresh Sushi and Sashimi, These Restaurants Will Cure Your Seafood Cravings. You may be feeling shellfish, but San Diego’s got enough to go around when it comes to the art of seafood. Enjoy the city by the sea with the freshest it has to offer, from casual coastal to fine-dining delights. Get it grilled, taste it fried or try it raw; any way it’s served, it’s guaranteed to be fresh. With 11 sensational seafood spots in San Diego to choose from, your perfect ambiance and your favorite fish shouldn’t be hard to find.
thehoovercardinal.org
One of the best in San Diego
One of my favorite places to go eat is Santa Ana Fresh Mexican Food. Santa Ana´s has been a restaurant that has been putting out authentic Mexican flavors for over 22 years. It was founded by Julio Posada. When I go to eat at the restaurant, I usually get...
pacificsandiego.com
Top Golf going forward with two new high-tech driving range venues in San Diego
Trendy golf entertainment outfit Topgolf is pushing ahead with plans to build two new high-tech driving range venues in San Diego — one on waterfront land across from San Diego International Airport and a second at an existing driving range in Sorrento Valley. The company, an arm of what...
San Diego-based parking company settles discrimination allegations
A San Diego-based subsidiary for a national parking garage company has agreed to pay $320,000 to resolve allegations of race and gender-based hiring discrimination.
Coast News
Democrats widen leads in North County’s state, federal races
REGION — Democrats in several key North County races appeared to widen their leads against their Republican challengers, according to official election results made available late on Monday. In the 38th State Senate District seat race, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear opened up her lead over the weekend to a...
Comments / 0