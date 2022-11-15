ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WANE-TV

What does the term ‘wind chill’ mean?

Much of the U.S. is feeling winter-like and will continue to feel that way this week. Well, you’ll likely hear your local meteorologist talk about the wind chill. What exactly does that mean?. Our bodies naturally lose heat through convection. With little to no wind, a layer of that...
WANE-TV

Leaf collection extended again in north Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Crews will continue to collect leaves in north Fort Wayne throughout this week “due to the large amount of leaves” in the area, the city’s street department announced Tuesday. It’s the second extension for the northern part of the city. According...
FORT WAYNE, IN

