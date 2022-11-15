Read full article on original website
After fentanyl found packaged in candy boxes, officials say check your kids’ trick or treat haul
Officials say there’s no need to cancel Halloween this year, even as fentanyl pills were found packaged in candy boxes at LAX earlier this month, but they advise parents to inspect their children’s candy after trick or treating. “We don’t expect anything to be in the candies, but...
WANE-TV
What does the term ‘wind chill’ mean?
Much of the U.S. is feeling winter-like and will continue to feel that way this week. Well, you’ll likely hear your local meteorologist talk about the wind chill. What exactly does that mean?. Our bodies naturally lose heat through convection. With little to no wind, a layer of that...
WANE-TV
Leaf collection extended again in north Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Crews will continue to collect leaves in north Fort Wayne throughout this week “due to the large amount of leaves” in the area, the city’s street department announced Tuesday. It’s the second extension for the northern part of the city. According...
