Matt Cardona: MJF Is A Hell Of Talent; I'm Willing To Help With His Tan, His Hands Look Funky
MJF has drawn plenty of praise from his peers throughout his career and he's labeled himself as a generational talent. Matt Cardona has known MJF for the majority of his career as MJF was trained at Create A Pro Wrestling, which has run by Brian Myers, who is Cardona's longtime tag team partner and friend.
411mania.com
Full Card Announced For Stand Alone Wrestling: Contest of Champions
Stand Alone Wrestling: Contest of Champions will feature Mike “Nova” Bucci’s final match, and the full card is online. SAW announced the following lineup for the show, which airs on December 3rd in Toms River, New Jersey:. * SAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Shawn Donavan vs. Nick Aldis.
wrestletalk.com
Current AEW Star Details ‘Real Animosity’ With Triple H
Although they put on some standout matches when their paths crossed in the ring, a current AEW star didn’t always get on with Triple H. Chris Jericho joined WWE in 1999 having found success during his run with WCW. Speaking on his Jericho Chronicles Q&A session on the This...
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Addresses 'Shadow' Cast On AEW Title Following All Out Controversy
While things in All Elite Wrestling finally seems to be calming down after a hectic couple of months, there's no denying that the backstage altercation following All Out created plenty of chaos within the AEW World Title scene; the AEW World Championship was vacated days after. Ahead of his title match at Full Gear this weekend against Jon Moxley, Maxwell Jacob Friedman shared some thoughts via Twitter about the upcoming bout and what a victory by him would mean for the company going forward.
ringsidenews.com
Abadon Injured During Indie Pro Wrestling Event
Abadon has been an excellent resource for All Elite Wrestling. The Living Dead Girl signed in 2020 with the up-and-coming promotion, and has majorly got time during AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation shows. Now, it appears she hit quite a roadblock. Abadon was in a AEW Women’s Title match with...
411mania.com
Various News: Tyrus Fires Back at ‘Woke’ Critics Of His NWA Title Win, Sami Callihan Opening School
Tyrus has heard the complaints about his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship win, and he has a message for those critics. The new NWA Champion posted to Twitter on Monday to respond to those criticizing his win, writing:. “I know what da woke haters trolls cheer for. their boos and hate...
411mania.com
Updated WWE Survivor Series Card
WWE has an updated lineup for Survivor Series following Monday’s Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on November 26th on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Women’s WarGames Match: Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, & Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, & 1 More TBA.
411mania.com
Austin Theory Snaps, Takes Out Seth Rollins on WWE Raw
Austin Theory is done with being a selfie guy, snapping and attacking Seth Rollins and more on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Theory appeared on tonight’s episode of Raw and, after a promo earlier in the night when he said the world wants to see someone like him fail, he felt more alive than he ever has since his failed Money in the Bank cash-in last week. Dolph Ziggler then interrupted him and told him to stop making excuses, which resulted in a match where Theory destroyed Ziggler until it was ruled a no-contest and then continuing to attack him.
411mania.com
Mick Foley Says Vader Had The Stiffest Punches; Compares Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Steve Austin’s Punches
On a recent episode of Foley is Pod, Mick told the story of telling Terry Gordy to “lay it in” with his punches for their match at the 1995 King of the Deathmatch. This led to Mick comparing how snug different opponents in his career were. Read some excerpts below:
411mania.com
Mia Yim Picks Up Win on Raw, Joins WarGames Match For WWE Survivor Series
Mia Yim has her first win after returning to the ring on Raw, and is now part of the WarGames match for Survivor Series. On tonight’s show, Yim defeated Tamina Snuka. Damage CTRL tried to recruit Yim for WarGames later in the show, but she instead chose to align with Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka.
411mania.com
MJF on How He Is the Mount Rushmore of Long Island Wrestlers, Detesting the Word ‘Heel’
– Newsday recently spoke to AEW star and No. 1 contender MJF, who discussed his title contest against Jon Moxley this weekend at AEW Full Gear 2022. Below are some highlights. MJF on being loved in Long Island but hated everywhere else: “It’s not just geography. It’s biology. Long Islanders...
411mania.com
Backstage Rumor on WWE Planning International Live Event for January
– According a report by wrestling insider WrestleVotes, it’s rumored that there was talk backstage at last night’s edition of WWE Raw of plans for an “international live event” for WWE that will take place on Wednesday, January 18 or Thursday, January 19. The location on the event is said to be TBD.
411mania.com
WWE Iron Survivor Challenge Trademark Reportedly Intended For NXT
WWE recently filed a trademark for the “Iron Survivor Challenge,” and a new report says that it is intended to be used in NXT. Fightful Select reports that the current plan is to use the name as a new match type on the Tuesday night brand. While details are scarce, the site notes that sources said it may have some “scramble”-type aspect as well as other “unique” elements that have been pitched.
411mania.com
Various News: The Drive to the XFL Preview, XFL Coaches Pick Their Quarterbacks, Gerald Brisco Set for The Gathering IV
– As noted, The Drive to the XFL will air tonight on ESPN 2 at 10:00 pm EST. Here’s a new preview for tonight’s presentation:. – XFL released a town hall video featuring coaches picking their quarterbacks for the upcoming revival:. – WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco...
PWMania
Jim Cornette Doesn’t Think Darby Allin Would Make It In WWE
The legendary Jim Cornette believes AEW star Darby Allin will not last long in the WWE system. During a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Cornette mentioned Allin possibly joining WWE someday. This sparked speculation about whether Allin would be booked and presented in the same way that Rey Mysterio was in the past.
411mania.com
Impact News: Preview For This Week’s Show, Match For This Week’s Before the Impact
– Impact Wrestling has released a new video previewing this week’s show. You can see the video below:. – Impact has announced that Andrew Everett will face Yuya Uemura on this week’s Before the Impact, which airs at 7:15 AM on Impact! Plus, YouTube and Facebook.
411mania.com
WWE Shares New Ticket Pre-Sale Code for Upcoming Live Events
– WWE has released a new ticket pre-sale code for 34 upcoming live events. The pre-sale is available for today and tomorrow only. Fans can use the passcode CHEER now.
MJF Cuts Passionate Promo After 11/16 AEW Dynamite Goes Off The Air
MJF delivered a passionate message after the November 16 episode of AEW Dynamite went off the air. At AEW Full Gear, MJF will challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. The go-home show in Wednesday ended with MJF and Moxley previewing the match. "The Salt of the Earth" declared that he needs the title more than he needs air, and he intends to take home the gold on Saturday.
411mania.com
Various News: The Bella Twins React To Mandy Rose Dressing As Nikki, Several WWE Pre-Sales Available, Lineup For Tomorrow’s MLW Fusion
– On last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Mandy Rose dressed as Nikki Bella, which was alluded to by the WWE Twitter account. The Bella twins reacted with an emoji. – Several WWE events will have pre-sales tomorrow and the company has made the codes available. The pre-sales end at 11:59 PM local time, with tickets on sale to the general public on Friday.
411mania.com
Note On When WWE Tribute to the Troops Will Air
PWInsider reports that WWE Tribute to the Troops will air on FOX on Saturday, December 17. However, the exact time will depend on your local FOX affiliate. The following matches were taped last week in Indianapolis:. * Drew McIntyre, Sheamus & Ricochet vs. Imperium. * Ronda Rousey & Shanya Baszler...
