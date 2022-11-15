ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

411mania.com

Full Card Announced For Stand Alone Wrestling: Contest of Champions

Stand Alone Wrestling: Contest of Champions will feature Mike “Nova” Bucci’s final match, and the full card is online. SAW announced the following lineup for the show, which airs on December 3rd in Toms River, New Jersey:. * SAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Shawn Donavan vs. Nick Aldis.
wrestletalk.com

Current AEW Star Details ‘Real Animosity’ With Triple H

Although they put on some standout matches when their paths crossed in the ring, a current AEW star didn’t always get on with Triple H. Chris Jericho joined WWE in 1999 having found success during his run with WCW. Speaking on his Jericho Chronicles Q&A session on the This...
wrestlinginc.com

MJF Addresses 'Shadow' Cast On AEW Title Following All Out Controversy

While things in All Elite Wrestling finally seems to be calming down after a hectic couple of months, there's no denying that the backstage altercation following All Out created plenty of chaos within the AEW World Title scene; the AEW World Championship was vacated days after. Ahead of his title match at Full Gear this weekend against Jon Moxley, Maxwell Jacob Friedman shared some thoughts via Twitter about the upcoming bout and what a victory by him would mean for the company going forward.
ringsidenews.com

Abadon Injured During Indie Pro Wrestling Event

Abadon has been an excellent resource for All Elite Wrestling. The Living Dead Girl signed in 2020 with the up-and-coming promotion, and has majorly got time during AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation shows. Now, it appears she hit quite a roadblock. Abadon was in a AEW Women’s Title match with...
411mania.com

Updated WWE Survivor Series Card

WWE has an updated lineup for Survivor Series following Monday’s Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on November 26th on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Women’s WarGames Match: Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, & Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, & 1 More TBA.
411mania.com

Austin Theory Snaps, Takes Out Seth Rollins on WWE Raw

Austin Theory is done with being a selfie guy, snapping and attacking Seth Rollins and more on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Theory appeared on tonight’s episode of Raw and, after a promo earlier in the night when he said the world wants to see someone like him fail, he felt more alive than he ever has since his failed Money in the Bank cash-in last week. Dolph Ziggler then interrupted him and told him to stop making excuses, which resulted in a match where Theory destroyed Ziggler until it was ruled a no-contest and then continuing to attack him.
411mania.com

Mia Yim Picks Up Win on Raw, Joins WarGames Match For WWE Survivor Series

Mia Yim has her first win after returning to the ring on Raw, and is now part of the WarGames match for Survivor Series. On tonight’s show, Yim defeated Tamina Snuka. Damage CTRL tried to recruit Yim for WarGames later in the show, but she instead chose to align with Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka.
411mania.com

Backstage Rumor on WWE Planning International Live Event for January

– According a report by wrestling insider WrestleVotes, it’s rumored that there was talk backstage at last night’s edition of WWE Raw of plans for an “international live event” for WWE that will take place on Wednesday, January 18 or Thursday, January 19. The location on the event is said to be TBD.
411mania.com

WWE Iron Survivor Challenge Trademark Reportedly Intended For NXT

WWE recently filed a trademark for the “Iron Survivor Challenge,” and a new report says that it is intended to be used in NXT. Fightful Select reports that the current plan is to use the name as a new match type on the Tuesday night brand. While details are scarce, the site notes that sources said it may have some “scramble”-type aspect as well as other “unique” elements that have been pitched.
PWMania

Jim Cornette Doesn’t Think Darby Allin Would Make It In WWE

The legendary Jim Cornette believes AEW star Darby Allin will not last long in the WWE system. During a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Cornette mentioned Allin possibly joining WWE someday. This sparked speculation about whether Allin would be booked and presented in the same way that Rey Mysterio was in the past.
Fightful

MJF Cuts Passionate Promo After 11/16 AEW Dynamite Goes Off The Air

MJF delivered a passionate message after the November 16 episode of AEW Dynamite went off the air. At AEW Full Gear, MJF will challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. The go-home show in Wednesday ended with MJF and Moxley previewing the match. "The Salt of the Earth" declared that he needs the title more than he needs air, and he intends to take home the gold on Saturday.
411mania.com

Various News: The Bella Twins React To Mandy Rose Dressing As Nikki, Several WWE Pre-Sales Available, Lineup For Tomorrow’s MLW Fusion

– On last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Mandy Rose dressed as Nikki Bella, which was alluded to by the WWE Twitter account. The Bella twins reacted with an emoji. – Several WWE events will have pre-sales tomorrow and the company has made the codes available. The pre-sales end at 11:59 PM local time, with tickets on sale to the general public on Friday.
411mania.com

Note On When WWE Tribute to the Troops Will Air

PWInsider reports that WWE Tribute to the Troops will air on FOX on Saturday, December 17. However, the exact time will depend on your local FOX affiliate. The following matches were taped last week in Indianapolis:. * Drew McIntyre, Sheamus & Ricochet vs. Imperium. * Ronda Rousey & Shanya Baszler...

