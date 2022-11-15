Eurythmics have reunited for a live performance at this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, coinciding with the duo’s induction. The group — composed of frontwoman Annie Lennox and instrumentalist Dave Stewart — were among the 2022 inductees of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where they joined a class that also included Eminem, Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie. The pair celebrated their induction with a performance at the Los Angeles ceremony on Saturday (November 5th), where they were introduced by U2 guitarist The Edge.

10 DAYS AGO