ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Bruce Springsteen recalls playing guitar for Clarence Clemons in hospital as he died

Bruce Springsteen has opened up about the final moments of longtime E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons’ life in a new interview. Speaking with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Springsteen – on the show to promote his forthcoming covers album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ – recalled visiting Clemons in the hospital following the saxophonist suffering from a stroke. Despite two brain surgeries, Clemons’ medical issues proved to be too severe and he passed away on June 11, 2011 at the age of 69.
App.com | Asbury Park Press

Bruce Springsteen performs 'Nightshift' on third night of 'Jimmy Fallon' takeover

Bruce Springsteen took the “Nightshift” on the Wednesday, Nov. 16, episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”. “Nightshift” is from Springsteen's new album of soul covers, “Only the Strong Survive.” The Boss and band set the mood against a darkened backdrop for the song, originally released by the Commodores in 1985 as a tribute to the late Marvin Gaye and Jackie Wilson. The opening synths and conga drums provided a smooth segue into Springsteen's richly warm vocals.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Ultimate Classic Rock

The 20 Best New Songs From Greatest Hits Albums

Consider the compilation album: Their primary purpose, of course, is to collect an artist's most critically and commercially successful songs from years gone by. In this way, they simultaneously offer a chance for loyal fans to revisit their favorites and invite new listeners to get a taste of the best.
iheart.com

Max Weinberg Gets Inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame

E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame on Saturday. Among those taking part in the virtual ceremony were Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. Sitting behind a drum kit, McCartney said, "Max, you've made it to the top!,” with Ringo adding a "peace...
American Songwriter

9 Songs You Didn’t Know Mick Jagger Wrote for Other Artists

Born in the summer of 1943, Mick Jagger turned himself into one of the biggest rock stars of all time. Combining a bone-rattling voice, earth-swaying hips, and a mouth that harkens to the gods from Mount Olympus, Jagger has penned some of the most indelible hits ever, from “Beast of Burden” to “Get Off of My Cloud.”
NME

Watch Eurythmics reunite for rare live performance at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

Eurythmics have reunited for a live performance at this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, coinciding with the duo’s induction. The group — composed of frontwoman Annie Lennox and instrumentalist Dave Stewart — were among the 2022 inductees of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where they joined a class that also included Eminem, Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie. The pair celebrated their induction with a performance at the Los Angeles ceremony on Saturday (November 5th), where they were introduced by U2 guitarist The Edge.
Vibe

Mariah Carey Gearing Up For ‘Merry Christmas to All!’ Holiday Special

Mariah Carey is giving fans all they want for Christmas, as the 52-year-old vocalist and CBS have announced Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!, a two-hour live holiday special. The program is described by the network to be a display of “majestic performances of her epic holiday hits.”. Set...

Comments / 0

Community Policy