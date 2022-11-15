Read full article on original website
Bruce Springsteen has opened up about the final moments of longtime E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons’ life in a new interview. Speaking with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Springsteen – on the show to promote his forthcoming covers album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ – recalled visiting Clemons in the hospital following the saxophonist suffering from a stroke. Despite two brain surgeries, Clemons’ medical issues proved to be too severe and he passed away on June 11, 2011 at the age of 69.
Bruce Springsteen took the “Nightshift” on the Wednesday, Nov. 16, episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”. “Nightshift” is from Springsteen's new album of soul covers, “Only the Strong Survive.” The Boss and band set the mood against a darkened backdrop for the song, originally released by the Commodores in 1985 as a tribute to the late Marvin Gaye and Jackie Wilson. The opening synths and conga drums provided a smooth segue into Springsteen's richly warm vocals.
Consider the compilation album: Their primary purpose, of course, is to collect an artist's most critically and commercially successful songs from years gone by. In this way, they simultaneously offer a chance for loyal fans to revisit their favorites and invite new listeners to get a taste of the best.
E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame on Saturday. Among those taking part in the virtual ceremony were Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. Sitting behind a drum kit, McCartney said, "Max, you've made it to the top!,” with Ringo adding a "peace...
Lionel Richie was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday. He celebrated the honor arm in arm with his girlfriend Lisa Parigi, who is 40 years his junior. The couple, who have been together since 2014, celebrated the "Hello" singer's achievements on the red carpet, posing for photos together.
Duran Duran’s original guitarist Andy Taylor has been diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer, the band has revealed while being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which Taylor had to miss due to ongoing treatment. The renowned British new wave group revealed Taylor had been...
David Crosby of Crosby, Stills & Nash said Paul McCartney wrote The Beatles' "Eleanor Rigby" because different kinds of drugs opened his mind.
The Osmonds began building their musical empire in the early ‘60s as one of the world’s most popular family bands. Siblings Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay, Donny, Jimmy and Marie Osmond established an act that became a staple on a number of variety shows and more. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to the famous family.
Singer/songwriter Carly Simon has sadly lost both her sisters this week: Broadway composer Lucy Simon, 82, died of breast cancer Thursday and retired opera singer Joanna Simon, 84, succumbed to thyroid cancer the day before. Both deaths were confirmed to Deadline on Friday by a source close to the Oscar-...
Born in the summer of 1943, Mick Jagger turned himself into one of the biggest rock stars of all time. Combining a bone-rattling voice, earth-swaying hips, and a mouth that harkens to the gods from Mount Olympus, Jagger has penned some of the most indelible hits ever, from “Beast of Burden” to “Get Off of My Cloud.”
Bruce performs a different take on his classic anthem, causing Stern to well up for the "first time ever" on the show
Nancy Sinatra covered The Beach Boys' "California Girls" with Brian Wilson for an album of songs themed around the Golden State.
Peter Tork compared one of The Monkees' songs from the 2010s to The Beatles' "Free as a Bird," which was The Beatles’ final top 10 hit in the United States.
Eurythmics have reunited for a live performance at this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, coinciding with the duo’s induction. The group — composed of frontwoman Annie Lennox and instrumentalist Dave Stewart — were among the 2022 inductees of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where they joined a class that also included Eminem, Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie. The pair celebrated their induction with a performance at the Los Angeles ceremony on Saturday (November 5th), where they were introduced by U2 guitarist The Edge.
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
George Harrison thought his fellow Traveling Wilbury, Roy Orbison, sounded like an opera singer. The former Beatle wasn't the only one who loved Orbison's singing.
John Lennon compared The Beatles and the Bee Gees before saying "the middle classes" only started listening to the Fab Four after the publication of a certain article.
Jimmy Page insisted that Led Zeppelin sign with Atlantic Records so he didn’t have to share a label with Eric Clapton.
Mariah Carey is giving fans all they want for Christmas, as the 52-year-old vocalist and CBS have announced Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!, a two-hour live holiday special. The program is described by the network to be a display of “majestic performances of her epic holiday hits.”. Set...
Some of the most beloved, most iconic music ever recorded was created at Abbey Road Studios in London. Now, the landmark location is going to have its story told. The first trailer for the upcoming Disney+ documentary If These Walls Could Sing dropped on Monday, and the two-minute preview was packed with familiar faces from both music and movies.
