Seattle, WA

generalaviationnews.com

Military Aviation Museum adds rare Zero to its collection

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. —The Military Aviation Museum has added a rare Mitsubishi A6M3 Zero, formerly of the Imperial Japanese Navy, to its collection. Members of the museum team and the Fighter Factory headed to Everett, Washington, in November 2022, where the Zero was restored by Legend Flyers. Like many...
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Layoff rumors have Seattle Amazon employees on edge

SEATTLE, Wash. — Reports of Amazon planning to lay off thousands of workers came as a surprise to employees KOMO News spoke to Monday. The New York Times reported Monday the Seattle-based company plans to lay off approximately 10,000 workers in corporate and tech jobs. Those layoffs would represent about 3% of Amazon's corporate workforce and less than 1% of its global workforce, according to the New York Times report.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Workers on H-1B visas face challenges after recent tech layoffs

SEATTLE — For foreign workers impacted by the tech layoffs, time is of the essence. Workers on a H-1B visa have 60 days to find another job or leave the country. “Nobody is getting a new job in 60 days," said Graham & Walker Managing Director Leslie Feinzaig. "That is by far the most vulnerable population in this entire equation."
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Amazon reportedly plans to lay off 10,000 employees

SEATTLE — Seattle-based Amazon is reportedly planning to lay off around 10,000 workers. The New York Times reports the largest layoffs in the company’s history could start this week and that the job cuts are focused on devices, the retail division and human resources. The company did not...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Protestors Voice Opposition Over Proposed Airport Site

People who oppose a new airport in Pierce County rallied in McKenna on Saturday, Nov. 12 to display signs in opposition of the measure. There are two locations in Pierce County and one in Thurston County that were recently recommended by the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission as being feasible “greenfields” for a new commercial airport, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Study: Former discriminatory housing practices contributed to ‘Wealth Gap’

A new study shows that former discriminatory housing practices helped contribute to the ‘wealth gap’ across western Washington. In the past, thousands of local neighborhoods prevented “non-whites” from buying or renting homes. Many of those laws are still on the books today. Graduate students from the...
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Seattle-Area Remlinger Farms and Ben Franklin Offer Gift, Craft and Party Boxes for the First Time Through SmallTownLivingMarket.Com Beginning Today

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Small Town Living™ announced today that the company is launching its e-commerce site Small Town Living Market ( www.smalltownlivingmarket.com ) and will begin taking orders for Small Town Living Crafts Boxes ™ in partnership with Ben Franklin Crafts and Frames of Redmond, Washington ( www.craftsandframes.com ) and Remlinger Red Gift Boxes ™ with Remlinger Farms of Carnation, Washington ( www.remlingerfarms.com ). The announcement marks the first time the two popular Washington state businesses will market their products through gift boxes and the Small Town Living Market e-commerce site. This press release features multimedia. View the...
CARNATION, WA
KING 5

Virus forces Tacoma Humane Society to limit dog intake

TACOMA, Wash. — The Humane Society in Tacoma is limiting accepting any more dogs to try and stop the spread of a virus at the shelter. The animal shelter says that it’s trying to stop the spread of the pneumovirus, an upper respiratory disease with symptoms that include fever, rapid breathing, and nasal discharge.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Former Seattle elephant Bamboo euthanized at Oklahoma City Zoo

The Oklahoma City Zoo announced it has euthanized its oldest Asian elephant who used to call the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle home. Bamboo was 56 years old and had been experiencing declining health due to her age. The average life expectancy for female Asian elephants is 47. She arrived...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
seattlemet.com

The Fighting Forts of Puget Sound

If you were to invade Seattle, how would you do it? Until airplanes were a thing, enemies would have sailed right through the Strait of Juan de Fuca and then headed through Puget Sound. That's why military installations were erected there, today transformed into three historical parks that serve as scenic playgrounds steeped in history, nature, and arts, plus a dose of spookiness.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

King County approves budget for 2023-24

KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County voted to approve its $16.4 billion budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year on Tuesday. The proposal includes significant investments into public safety, $220 million to put the Metro system on track for zero-emission transit by 2035. King County Executive Dow Constantine's new two-year,...
KING COUNTY, WA
KING 5

KING 5

