Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star departs Seattle for Antarctica
SEATTLE — U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star has departed to support a joint military service mission called Operation Deep Freeze. Seattle is the homeport for the heavy icebreaker, and Captain Keith Ropella is the Commanding Officer. "We are just the tip of the spear for the resupply of...
generalaviationnews.com
Military Aviation Museum adds rare Zero to its collection
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. —The Military Aviation Museum has added a rare Mitsubishi A6M3 Zero, formerly of the Imperial Japanese Navy, to its collection. Members of the museum team and the Fighter Factory headed to Everett, Washington, in November 2022, where the Zero was restored by Legend Flyers. Like many...
KOMO News
Layoff rumors have Seattle Amazon employees on edge
SEATTLE, Wash. — Reports of Amazon planning to lay off thousands of workers came as a surprise to employees KOMO News spoke to Monday. The New York Times reported Monday the Seattle-based company plans to lay off approximately 10,000 workers in corporate and tech jobs. Those layoffs would represent about 3% of Amazon's corporate workforce and less than 1% of its global workforce, according to the New York Times report.
KIRO 7 tests tracking devices as airport baggage thefts hit all-time high
SEATTLE — Baggage thefts are up this year at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, and as people prepare to fly for the holidays, police are encouraging them to think twice about what they’re packing and to even consider tracking devices. According to police and airport officials, in 2019, before the...
Workers on H-1B visas face challenges after recent tech layoffs
SEATTLE — For foreign workers impacted by the tech layoffs, time is of the essence. Workers on a H-1B visa have 60 days to find another job or leave the country. “Nobody is getting a new job in 60 days," said Graham & Walker Managing Director Leslie Feinzaig. "That is by far the most vulnerable population in this entire equation."
Amazon reportedly plans to lay off 10,000 employees
SEATTLE — Seattle-based Amazon is reportedly planning to lay off around 10,000 workers. The New York Times reports the largest layoffs in the company’s history could start this week and that the job cuts are focused on devices, the retail division and human resources. The company did not...
Facebook parent Meta to lay off more than 700 workers in Puget Sound area
SEATTLE — As layoffs at tech companies continue, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, is laying off more than 700 employees in the Puget Sound region. The Washington State Employment Security Department said Meta Platforms notified the agency that 307 employees would be laid off in Bellevue and 419 more would be laid off in Seattle.
A new Sea-Tac-sized airport is needed. No one wants it, but ‘handwriting is on the wall’
“But it’s not just your backyard. It’s your whole yard. And your house. My livelihood, yeah, it would cease to exist.”
Chronicle
Protestors Voice Opposition Over Proposed Airport Site
People who oppose a new airport in Pierce County rallied in McKenna on Saturday, Nov. 12 to display signs in opposition of the measure. There are two locations in Pierce County and one in Thurston County that were recently recommended by the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission as being feasible “greenfields” for a new commercial airport, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
MyNorthwest.com
Study: Former discriminatory housing practices contributed to ‘Wealth Gap’
A new study shows that former discriminatory housing practices helped contribute to the ‘wealth gap’ across western Washington. In the past, thousands of local neighborhoods prevented “non-whites” from buying or renting homes. Many of those laws are still on the books today. Graduate students from the...
q13fox.com
$205K salary needed to afford a Seattle home
Buying a home in Seattle is getting harder. According to Redfin, a person would need to make a $205,000 salary to afford a home in Seattle.
Seattle-Area Remlinger Farms and Ben Franklin Offer Gift, Craft and Party Boxes for the First Time Through SmallTownLivingMarket.Com Beginning Today
KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Small Town Living™ announced today that the company is launching its e-commerce site Small Town Living Market ( www.smalltownlivingmarket.com ) and will begin taking orders for Small Town Living Crafts Boxes ™ in partnership with Ben Franklin Crafts and Frames of Redmond, Washington ( www.craftsandframes.com ) and Remlinger Red Gift Boxes ™ with Remlinger Farms of Carnation, Washington ( www.remlingerfarms.com ). The announcement marks the first time the two popular Washington state businesses will market their products through gift boxes and the Small Town Living Market e-commerce site. This press release features multimedia. View the...
Virus forces Tacoma Humane Society to limit dog intake
TACOMA, Wash. — The Humane Society in Tacoma is limiting accepting any more dogs to try and stop the spread of a virus at the shelter. The animal shelter says that it’s trying to stop the spread of the pneumovirus, an upper respiratory disease with symptoms that include fever, rapid breathing, and nasal discharge.
KOMO News
Former Seattle elephant Bamboo euthanized at Oklahoma City Zoo
The Oklahoma City Zoo announced it has euthanized its oldest Asian elephant who used to call the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle home. Bamboo was 56 years old and had been experiencing declining health due to her age. The average life expectancy for female Asian elephants is 47. She arrived...
SDOT removes second ‘unauthorized’ community-painted crosswalk
SEATTLE — Crews with the Seattle Department of Transportation removed a crosswalk painted by Capitol Hill residents on Monday, angering some who feel the move is unnecessary. The crosswalk, which was painted at East Olive Way and Harvard Avenue East, was removed on Wednesday morning. This is the second...
seattlemet.com
The Fighting Forts of Puget Sound
If you were to invade Seattle, how would you do it? Until airplanes were a thing, enemies would have sailed right through the Strait of Juan de Fuca and then headed through Puget Sound. That's why military installations were erected there, today transformed into three historical parks that serve as scenic playgrounds steeped in history, nature, and arts, plus a dose of spookiness.
invisiblepeople.tv
10-Year Seattle Study Shows the Tragic Truth About Homelessness and Sudden Death
Now and again, we get a glimpse into the desolate underworld of homelessness. It is just a peak, a snapshot, a one-eyed glance through an open blind. But if we look closely, that glimpse can be enough to spark meaningful conversations. In these rare and fleeting moments, we realize just...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia Regional Airport reconfiguration stirs petitioners against it to hold meeting tomorrow
Petitioners against the plans to reconfigure Olympia Regional Airport will meet tomorrow, Tuesday, November 15, starting at 7 p.m. at the Olympia Center, Multipurpose Room A, 222 Columbia Street. Stop Olympia Airport Growth group will lead the assembly to express their issues against proposed plans as part of the 2021...
King County approves budget for 2023-24
KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County voted to approve its $16.4 billion budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year on Tuesday. The proposal includes significant investments into public safety, $220 million to put the Metro system on track for zero-emission transit by 2035. King County Executive Dow Constantine's new two-year,...
‘I’m the problem, it’s me:' Historic demand delays Taylor Swift ticket presale on West Coast
SEATTLE — "I'm the problem. It's me." Taylor Swift broke the internet on Tuesday, or at least Ticketmaster. Demand for the artist's presale tickets was so high that Ticketmaster pushed back West Coast sales to 3 p.m. on Tuesday. By 10 a.m. PST, hundreds of thousands of tickets had...
Comments / 0