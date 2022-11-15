ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Higgins' 15 help Lehigh knock off Marist 64-54

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Led by Keith Higgins Jr.'s 15 points, the Lehigh Mountain Hawks defeated the Marist Red Foxes 64-54 on Wednesday night. The Mountain Hawks moved to 2-2 with the victory and the Red Foxes dropped to 1-2.
