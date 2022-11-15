ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, ME

B98.5

Maine Woman Killed In Crash With Dump Truck

NOBLEBORO, ME
WPFO

Maine woman killed after crash involving dump truck in Nobleboro

NOBLEBORO (WGME) -- A Maine woman was killed in a crash in Nobleboro on Tuesday. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on East Pond Road. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a Honda Accord, driven by 68-year-old Sharon Moody of Nobleboro, crossed the center line and hit a dump truck, driven by a 56-year-old Augusta man.
NOBLEBORO, ME
92 Moose

Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA

AUBURN, ME
WPFO

Maine State Police: 10 hoax school shootings reported throughout state

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine State Police says that 10 communities throughout the state received false reports of school shootings Tuesday. Even schools outside the 10 communities were put into lockdown as a precautionary measure. Portland and Sanford schools each saw a large police presence as students were evacuated. The Sanford...
PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

Search Underway For 2 Men Following Central Maine Traffic Stop

After nearly a week, the search continues for two men who fled from a Wednesday (November 9th) traffic stop. According to the KJ, the incident started on Wednesday when a Maine State Trooper pulled over a vehicle on I-95 near Clinton. Upon running a check on the identity of the occupant, it was discovered that 45 year old Brian Strout was wanted on drug charges.
CLINTON, ME
WPFO

15-year-old reportedly found dead at YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston

AUBURN (WGME) -- Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was found dead at the YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston. According to the Sun Journal, the teen was found unresponsive last Friday. The cause of death is still undetermined but doesn't appear suspicious, according to the Sun Journal. The principal of Edward Little...
AUBURN, ME
wabi.tv

1 dead, 1 injured in Waterboro domestic violence incident

BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Maine man's 1989 Chevy truck closing in on 1 million miles

WESTBROOK, Maine — A Westbrook man’s 1989 Chevy pickup truck is closing in on one million miles. As far-fetched as one million miles might seem, Larry Ferrante’s Chevy is already more than eight-tenths of the way there – or so he figures. “I lost the speedometer...
WESTBROOK, ME
NECN

Wife Injured; Husband Dies of Self-Inflicted Gunshot in Maine

A man has died and a woman has been injured after what authorities call a "domestic dispute" at a home in Waterboro, Maine, according to News Center Maine. The pair was husband and wife. Deputies with the York County Sheriff's Office responded around 2 p.m. Sunday to the couple's home...
WATERBORO, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 160 calls for service for the period of Nov. 8 to Nov. 15. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,503 calls for service. William R. Poulin, 37, of Somerville was issued a summons Nov. 7 for Allowing Dog to be at Large, on Valley Road, Somerville, by Animal Control Officer Allen Oliver.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Waterboro residents scrutinize pace of information sharing on shooting, Sheriff responds

WATERBORO, Maine — York County Sheriff William King addressed scrutiny Monday over the pace of information sharing related to a large-scale police response in Waterboro. “People are very quick to put things on social media and next it becomes gospel. I was also following social media threads. I didn’t want to start answering one and be inundated with 16 questions,” York County Sheriff William King said.
WATERBORO, ME
foxbangor.com

Fire destroys portion of Camden motel

CAMDEN– A space heater is suspected of being the cause of a fire that ripped through a portion of a Camden motel. Crews from several departments were called to Beloin’s Motel on Route 1 Monday afternoon. The owner told villagesoup.com the motel was closed, but he was allowing...
CAMDEN, ME
The Maine Writer

FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine Tuesday

Tuesday morning started off with several schools in Maine receiving similar phone calls from an untraceable phone number of a caller reporting that there was an active shooter wearing a black coat and black pants with a gun inside the school. The first call was at Sanford High School and came into the Sanford emergency dispatch center at 8:30 a.m. Once the report was received, both Sanford fire and police responded immediately to Sanford High School and worked to evacuate the building, sending the students on buses for their parents to pick them up at Memorial Gym.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Multiple Maine schools report threats Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The York County Emergency Management confirms a reported incident of an active shooter at Sanford High School Tuesday morning was a hoax. According to officials, a call came into the Sanford Regional Communications Center around 8:30 a.m. from an untraceable number. The call reported there was...
YORK COUNTY, ME

