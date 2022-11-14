ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downey, CA

beverlypress.com

No more paper parking placards?

Beginning Feb. 1, Beverly Hills residents can throw away their parking placards if they wish. The City Council on Nov. 15 approved the Preferential Parking Permit program, which will allow residents to register their license plates as parking passes. City officials emphasized that residents can still use hangtags if they...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Martha Lea Neal

Martha L. Neal was laid to rest at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier, at the age of 88. In May of this year, her, and her husband Harold Neal, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Her husband was a Pastor and in 1971 he became the Pastor of the Rio Hondo Baptist Church on Paramount Blvd. in Downey, near the High School.
SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA
fox5ny.com

Southwest Airlines pilot hangs from window to retrieve passenger’s lost phone

LONG BEACH, Calif. - One passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight is lucky to have their cell phone back, after receiving help from the plane’s captain and employees. According to the major airline company, employees at Long Beach Airport noticed a customer’s phone was left behind after a flight was already boarded and pushed back from the gate.
LONG BEACH, CA
crankyflier.com

An Unwelcome Adventure Awaits Those Using Terminal 1.5 at LAX

Those rebuilding Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) found themselves facing a big problem. They had a variety of remote gates that were spread far away, and they wanted to bring as many of those into the central terminal area as possible. The airport did come to a solution, but it’s a compromise. And it’s not a great one for travelers who are forced to use it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Downey residents create task force to combat fentanyl

DOWNEY - A new community movement is set to take the fight to fentanyl. Founded by Lissette Rivera, War on Lethal Fentanyl (WOLF) was formed after Downey suffered its own tragedies at the hand of fentanyl. Rivera says that “some of us felt a need to take action.”. “We’ve...
DOWNEY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Lancaster: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Lancaster, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lancaster California. There are several activities to keep the whole family entertained in Lancaster. Many parks offer activities for children, while others provide athletic facilities. Skytower Park, Tierra Bonita Park, and American Heroes Park are just some of the many public parks that are available in Lancaster.
LANCASTER, CA
disneyfoodblog.com

Another Airline Adding Non-Stop Flights From Orange County, California to Orlando

Flying can be really confusing right now. Not to mention that it’s expensive too! Some airlines have been offering cheaper flight deals, especially for the holidays, but then you’ve got to try to book them before they sell out, or see if they’re even going to your destination. Flying to one cross-country destination is about to get easier in February though — a nonstop flight from Orlando to Los Angeles is being added to Breeze Airways!
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA Councilman Kevin de León issues statement on homelessness lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — City Councilman Kevin de León, who hasn’t attended a council meeting in a month and has defied calls to resign for his role in the City Hall racism scandal, issued a statement Monday regarding the delay of a lawsuit settlement over local governments’ response to the homelessness crisis.
LOS ANGELES, CA

