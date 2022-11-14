Read full article on original website
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Veteran actor Robert Clary has passed away at 96Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food InsecurityKim JosephLos Angeles, CA
Freediving with Sea Lions at Redondo Beach HarborOcean Earth GreenRedondo Beach, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
No more paper parking placards?
Beginning Feb. 1, Beverly Hills residents can throw away their parking placards if they wish. The City Council on Nov. 15 approved the Preferential Parking Permit program, which will allow residents to register their license plates as parking passes. City officials emphasized that residents can still use hangtags if they...
thedowneypatriot.com
Barricades are “first step” in fixing neighborhood’s complaints with traffic, taco shop
DOWNEY - Residents living on Manzanar and MelDar avenues received their first glimmer of relief Thursday from the traffic and business issues that they say have plagued their neighborhood for years. At their meeting this week, the City Council voted 3-0 (with Mayor Blanca Pacheco and Mayor Pro Tem Catherine...
25 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Whittier (Whittier, CA)
A motor vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday. The accident occurred near the intersection of Mills Avenue and Telegraph Road. According to reports, a Honda CR-V was driving south on Mills Avenue when it veered into oncoming traffic and struck the victims who were running.
Barger The Only ‘No’ Vote On Extending Emergency Tenant Protections
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to extend the county’s tenant protections that were first established during the pandemic, with Supervisor Kathryn Barger being the lone “no” vote. The item address updated the tenant protections for renters in L.A. County to be in effect until Dec. 31, 2022, and made code changes to ...
thedowneypatriot.com
Martha Lea Neal
Martha L. Neal was laid to rest at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier, at the age of 88. In May of this year, her, and her husband Harold Neal, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Her husband was a Pastor and in 1971 he became the Pastor of the Rio Hondo Baptist Church on Paramount Blvd. in Downey, near the High School.
easyreadernews.com
After a decade of conflict over Sand Dune Park, Manhattan Beach forged a lasting peace
Over the past six months, Manhattan Beach’s public works department removed 100 tons of dead vegetation, planted 320 trees and plants, installed new irrigation, and refurbished the utility building at Sand Dune Park. And trucked 650 tons of sand from the bottom of the dune, and dumped it at the top of the dune.
City Council approves new 226-home River Park development near Los Angeles River
The River Park project will bring 226 new homes to an area just east of the Los Angeles River between the 405 Freeway and Wardlow Road. The post City Council approves new 226-home River Park development near Los Angeles River appeared first on Long Beach Post.
fox5ny.com
Southwest Airlines pilot hangs from window to retrieve passenger’s lost phone
LONG BEACH, Calif. - One passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight is lucky to have their cell phone back, after receiving help from the plane’s captain and employees. According to the major airline company, employees at Long Beach Airport noticed a customer’s phone was left behind after a flight was already boarded and pushed back from the gate.
scvnews.com
Supervisor Barger Issues Statement on LASD Cadet Training Accident
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement this morning, reacting to breaking news that a group of L.A. County Sheriff Department cadets were hit by a vehicle during their morning training run:. “I am shocked to hear that a driver plowed into a group of young Sheriff’s...
2,200 new COVID infections in LA County; hospitalizations up again
Los Angeles County logged another 2,215 COVID-19 infections Wednesday, while the number of virus-positive patients in local hospitals continued to creep upward. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus also continued to climb upward, reaching 7.1%, up from 5.6% a week ago, according to the county Department of Public Health.
Whittier crash that injured law-enforcement recruits believed to be intentional; driver arrested
Authorities arrested a 22-year-old driver who they believe intentionally slammed into a group of law-enforcement recruits out for a training run in Whittier.
crankyflier.com
An Unwelcome Adventure Awaits Those Using Terminal 1.5 at LAX
Those rebuilding Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) found themselves facing a big problem. They had a variety of remote gates that were spread far away, and they wanted to bring as many of those into the central terminal area as possible. The airport did come to a solution, but it’s a compromise. And it’s not a great one for travelers who are forced to use it.
Laist.com
Judge Tells LA County To Come Up With Better Settlement In Homelessness Case
Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
thedowneypatriot.com
Downey residents create task force to combat fentanyl
DOWNEY - A new community movement is set to take the fight to fentanyl. Founded by Lissette Rivera, War on Lethal Fentanyl (WOLF) was formed after Downey suffered its own tragedies at the hand of fentanyl. Rivera says that “some of us felt a need to take action.”. “We’ve...
Supervisors extend $10K reward for info in San Dimas killing
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday extended a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person, or people, responsible for a 2018 killing in a San Dimas park. Michael Moreno, 35, was talking with friends in Pioneer Park on Dec. 23, 2018, when he fatally...
nomadlawyer.org
Lancaster: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Lancaster, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lancaster California. There are several activities to keep the whole family entertained in Lancaster. Many parks offer activities for children, while others provide athletic facilities. Skytower Park, Tierra Bonita Park, and American Heroes Park are just some of the many public parks that are available in Lancaster.
Villanueva Concedes Defeat; Luna to Become New LA County Sheriff
A defiant Sheriff Alex Villaneuva conceded defeat Tuesday in his re-election bid, but in doing so, he again lashed out at his critics for pushing what he called "false narratives" about his leadership of the department.
I-5 Freeway Ramps North Of Santa Clarita To Be Closed This Week
Santa Clarita residents who are planning to travel north this week should keep an eye out for closed ramps on the 5 freeway. Recently, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced that the I-5 off-ramps and on-ramps at the Tejon Pass Rest Area will be temporarily closed on specific days this week. The Northbound off- ...
disneyfoodblog.com
Another Airline Adding Non-Stop Flights From Orange County, California to Orlando
Flying can be really confusing right now. Not to mention that it’s expensive too! Some airlines have been offering cheaper flight deals, especially for the holidays, but then you’ve got to try to book them before they sell out, or see if they’re even going to your destination. Flying to one cross-country destination is about to get easier in February though — a nonstop flight from Orlando to Los Angeles is being added to Breeze Airways!
spectrumnews1.com
LA Councilman Kevin de León issues statement on homelessness lawsuit
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — City Councilman Kevin de León, who hasn’t attended a council meeting in a month and has defied calls to resign for his role in the City Hall racism scandal, issued a statement Monday regarding the delay of a lawsuit settlement over local governments’ response to the homelessness crisis.
