ComEd Warns Illinoisans Of Scammers Calling And Visiting
Today, Wednesday November 16th, is "National Utility Scam Awareness Day," which is a day set aside to raise awareness and educate consumers about being targeted by impostor utility scams that are going on every single day throughout Illinois and the rest of the country. A couple of days back, ComEd...
IL Postal Carrier Dumps Mail & Steals 117 Checks Worth $40K
What's that old saying about the mail, neither sleet, snow, or rain will stop delivery, well unless, the postal carrier steals it. Trusting Your Neighborhood Postal Carrier In Illinois. The residents and businesses in Illinois have a deal with the postal workers. They use the post office to send mail...
qrockonline.com
Illinois Disbursed More Than $1B In Emergency Rental Assistance
Illinois officials are revealing that more than one-billion-dollars in Emergency Rental Assistance has been disbursed to renters and landlords since 2020. The funding was provided by Congress to the state of Illinois. Assistance for those facing immediate eviction is still available through the Illinois Court-Based Rental Assistance Program.
freedom929.com
STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/15/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Energy companies nation-and-worldwide, including Ameren Illinois, are coming together this week for Utility Scam Awareness Day. Tomorrow’s promotional event is designed to raise awareness about utility scams and educate customers before they become scam victims. Ameren officials say recent scams involve demand for an immediate cash app payment for a new smart meter or to wipe away a customer’s full amount due. No such action by Ameren or other utility companies is taken by phone but only by mail.
30 of Illinois’ Hospitals Received an A Grade, did yours?
The yearly ratings for hospitals across the country from the popular site LeapFrog have just debuted. Great news for Illinois, 30 of the hospitals in the Land of Lincoln received an A Grade, did your local hospital make the A Grade?. LeapFrog has released its latest Hospital Safety Grades and...
Central Illinois Proud
BBB alerts residents about USPS package delivery scam texts, emails
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Scammers are preying on people waiting for holiday packages. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Central Illinois is warning residents to be on the lookout for postal service scams in emails and text messages. The scam text or email, purportedly from the United States Post...
There’s Bizarre Snow-Related Law In Illinois You Might Not Even Know
Illinois is getting its first taste of real snow for the fresh 2022 winter season. Even with a little bit of the spitting of snow, it is inevitable, we will get dumped on at some point. And, just like some drivers forget how to drive in certain weather (rain, fog, and snow), a few reminders may serve you well.
foxillinois.com
$1 billion in emergency rental assistance disbursed to renters and landlords
CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IDHA) annouced the closure of the Illinois Rental Payment Program Round 2 (ILRPP2). Nearly $1.02 billion in emergency rental assistance provided by Congress to the state of Illinois has been distributed to 137,372 households since 2020. The...
foxillinois.com
Illinois lawmaker's pensions: Some make six-figures, others won't benefit from old rules
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It pays to work for the state, and for Illinois lawmakers. It especially pays if you got into the system before changes were made around a decade ago. "It is lucrative to be in political leadership in Illinois," said Adam Andrzejewski, editor of Open The...
foxillinois.com
Officials create new penalties for individuals who sell fentanyl
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A press conference was held in Springfield on Tuesday, to unveil legislation for two new offenses and penalties for individuals who intentionally sell scheduled drugs with fentanyl or use electronic communication devices to sell fentanyl. Senate Bill 4221 would amend the manufacture and delivery offense...
Illinois quick hits: Bolingbrook bank robbed; McLean County jailer jailed
Republicans pick new statehouse leaders Illinois Republicans have selected new legislative leaders for the term that begins Jan. 11. The GOP will continue in the superminority next year. House Republicans selected Savanna state Rep. Tony McCombie to lead the caucus after House Minority Leader Jim Durkin said he wouldn't seek the position. Republican senators also...
Another Program For Illinois Residents To Get Money Per Month
Residents are loving the programs where the state gives them a set amount of cash per month. They do not get told want to do with the money, which is helpful since everything is expensive these days. Given the positive feedback, officials plan to create more of these programs. Illinois locals in a specific county will see several more of these initiatives pop in there area. The programs will give selected residents hundreds per month for at least six months to two years.Officials say it will operate in phases to help different groups of people.
advantagenews.com
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
foxillinois.com
Indiana man pleads guilty to illegally importing catfish into Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — An Indiana man has pleaded guilty to importing more than 2,600 pounds of live channel catfish into Illinois without a permit. Michael Sullivan of Griffith, Ind, entered a negotiated d guilty plea in October to one count of importing live fish without a permit. Investigators...
foxillinois.com
Winter set to strike central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A blast of Winter will soon be striking central Illinois. Unseasonably cold air is already in place coupled with a vigorous low pressure system moving out from the Missouri Valley and moisture streaming up from the Gulf of Mexico, and the stage is set for some snow for the Land of Lincoln. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued from Monday night until Noon on Tuesday.
foxillinois.com
Lawmakers to tackle SAFE-T Act in fall veto session
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Lawmakers are headed back to Springfield this week, as the Illinois General Assembly is set to begin their fall veto session. One thing that's a top issue heading into this week is the SAFE-T Act and the issue of cashless bail. Many lawmakers, state's attorneys,...
Illinois lawmakers considering changes to SAFE-T Act
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois General Assembly is returning to Springfield next week for the fall veto session, which could include changes to the SAFE-T Act. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today Act, or the SAFE-T Act, was introduced by the Illinois Black Caucus as part of Black legislators’ response to the murder of George […]
foxillinois.com
State report says Illinois in 'best fiscal shape' in decades
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Governor's Office of Management and Budget (GOMB) released the annual Illinois Economic and Fiscal Policy Report. The report shows the state is in the best fiscal shape that it has been in for decades. Illinois’ bills are being paid on time, we have over...
MyStateline.com
Wrong-way driver's alcohol level was double legal limit in crash that killed Illinois family
Police say a woman had a blood alcohol level double the legal limit when she crashed head-on into another car on I-90 in July, killing six members of the same family. Wrong-way driver’s alcohol level was double legal …. Police say a woman had a blood alcohol level double...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Live blog: Snow falling in Central Illinois
Meteorologists are predicting snowfall on Tuesday, November 15. This is a live blog of stories and social media posts:. Listen for coverage on WILL-AM 580 + FM 90.9 between 6-9am and 4-7pm. Also, follow meteorologist Andrew Pritchard here: Chambana Weather. Check current road conditions on Illinois highways here: IDOT Winter Conditions.
