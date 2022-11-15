A tradition begun in Danville just a handful of years ago has once again returned. “The Giving Fence” is back at the Education Personnel Federal Credit Union branch, 101 West Main Street on the northwest corner of Main and Walnut, and it’s designed to keep people warm this winter. Just hang any jacket or winter item you no longer need on the west side fence, and those in need can pick them up at the fence whenever they like. As Education Personnel CU CEO Hope Garrett points out, they picked up this idea a few years back from something happening up in Bloomington.

