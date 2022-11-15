ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart leaves Raptors game with right foot sprain

By Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago
The Detroit Pistons suffered another injury blow on Monday, as Isaiah Stewart left their game against the Toronto Raptors at Little Caesars Arena with a right foot sprain.

Stewart limped off of the floor with 3:20 remaining in the second quarter. He set a ghost screen for Bojan Bogdanovic at the top of the key, but Bogdanovic mistimed his pass back to Stewart, who then darted toward the left corner. While chasing the ball out of bounds, Stewart lost his balance and fell into the protection barrier next to the rim.

Stewart walked with a noticeable limp as he went back to the locker room. The team ruled him out of the game during halftime, and Saddiq Bey, who was moved to the bench for Marvin Bagley III, was inserted back into the starting lineup to lead off the third quarter.

Stewart's injury comes just a game after Bagley made his season debut after spraining his right MCL during preseason, and two games after Alec Burks made his season debut following left navicular fracture surgery.

If Stewart misses time, it'll mean more minutes for both Bagley and rookie big man Jalen Duren. The Pistons are also without Cade Cunningham, who is nursing left shin soreness and could return on the road against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

Contact Omari Sankofa II at osankofa@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter@omarisankofa.

