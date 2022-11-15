ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

saturdaytradition.com

Markus Allen, former Badger WR, updates transfer recruitment following visit to Minnesota

Markus Allen is looking for a new home. The former Wisconsin Badger recently took a visit to B1G West foe Minnesota. Allen played sparingly as a redshirt freshman in Madison this season with 7 catches for 91 yards and 1 touchdown. His best statistical game came against Illinois State where he had 3 receptions for 34 yards. His lone touchdown came on a 19-yard catch against Northwestern.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
95.5 FM WIFC

Badgers Win, Marquette Doesn’t

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — The Wisconsin mens basketball team knocked off a pesky UW-Green Bay squad 56-45 on Tuesday night at the Kohl Center. The Badgers survived on a night when Tyler Wahl struggled and the team didn’t shoot well from inside. They did hit 8-19 from Three Point range.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Purdue downs Marquette to remain perfect

Zach Edey posted his third double-double of the season with 20 points and 13 rebounds, and freshman Braden Smith added 20 to lead Purdue to a 75-70 win over Marquette on Tuesday evening. The Boilermakers, which improved to 2-2 in the Gavitt Games, is now 3-0 on the season. After...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
nbc15.com

UW athletic director mourns loss of former running back Brent Moss

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh is mourning the loss of former Badgers running back Brent Moss. In a statement posted on Twitter, McIntosh described Moss as one of the leaders of the football program’s revival in the early 1990s. “I would have loved blocking for...
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

A different method of training for athletes in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC — Opening in January 2023, Sports AdvantEdge will debut its newest location in Oconomowoc. Sports AdvantEdge will be located in the Wisconsin Brewing Company Park. Unlike other training programs, Sports AdvantEdge aims to give athletes the tools to develop themselves as athletes. “We formulated our training around the...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
97X

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
WISCONSIN STATE
mediafeed.org

This is how much the University of Wisconsin really costs

The University of Wisconsin (UW) – Madison is a well-respected research institution with a focus on genomes, agriculture, and medicine. UW Madison tuition is $10,720 for in-state students and $38,608 for out-of-state students. In comparison, the national average for public four-year schools is $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
MADISON, WI
Radio Ink

Steve Wexler Stepping Down in Milwaukee

Steve Wexler, the vice president and market manager of Good Karma Brands’s station group in Milwaukee, will step down from his role and end his 35-year management career, the company announced on Tuesday. “We are appreciative and grateful Steve ‘Wex’ joined Good Karma to lead the Milwaukee team through...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Lizzo Is Coming to Milwaukee Next Year

Multi-platinum musician Lizzo announced she will be performing at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum on May 16 as part of her “Special 2our.”. And it truly is “about damn time,” Lizzo has not played Milwaukee since she was here at Summerfest in 2019. The Fiserv Forum performance is a part of the second leg of her 2022 North American tour, a 17-date engagement that starts on April 21 and wraps June 2.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

17 Beer Events Brewing in Milwaukee This Week: Nov. 16-21

Ray’s Growler Gallery (8930 W. North Ave.) is releasing its collaboration with Third Space Brewing, barrel-aged Stout State of Mind, in a big way. The tap list for the night includes a coffee variant made with the help of Vennture Brew Co. There will be total of six Third Space brews on tap and a couple of gems from Vennture. The sipping starts at 5 p.m.
MILWAUKEE, WI
lbmjournal.com

Drexel Building Supply to acquire McMahon and Company

Drexel Building Supply announced Monday on its social media channels that the company plans to merge with McMahon and Company, a leading supplier of doors and millwork in Wisconsin. The deal will be official on Dec. 31, the company said. Family-owned McMahon and Company was established in 1996. The company...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Report: Wisconsin Republican Party chairman will not seek full term

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The chairman of Wisconsin's Republican Party reportedly says he will not seek a full term. Paul Farrow told WisPolitics he will instead focus on his re-election campaign for Waukesha County executive. Farrow took over as chair last year after Andrew Hitt stepped down from...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Milwaukee designates first LGBTQ+ historical landmark in Third Ward

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An almost forgotten piece of Milwaukee LGBTQ+ history is now considered a historic landmark. On Monday, the Milwaukee Historical Society confirmed the landmark status for the site of the former Black Nite Tavern, a gay bar in the 60s that was the location of a bar brawl.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Lake Park’s Pedestrian Bridge Is Finally Open Again

The beloved pedestrian bridge over Ravine Road in Milwaukee’s Lake Park is open for the first time in six years, much to the delight of East Side residents and regular park visitors. With filled champagne glasses in hand and strolling musicians performing, a crowd of about 100 people braved chilly temperatures and steady rain for a ceremonial walk across the 117-year-old structure, which closed in 2016 because of cracks in the surface and soil erosion around its supports.
MILWAUKEE, WI

