Multi-platinum musician Lizzo announced she will be performing at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum on May 16 as part of her “Special 2our.”. And it truly is “about damn time,” Lizzo has not played Milwaukee since she was here at Summerfest in 2019. The Fiserv Forum performance is a part of the second leg of her 2022 North American tour, a 17-date engagement that starts on April 21 and wraps June 2.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO