saturdaytradition.com
Markus Allen, former Badger WR, updates transfer recruitment following visit to Minnesota
Markus Allen is looking for a new home. The former Wisconsin Badger recently took a visit to B1G West foe Minnesota. Allen played sparingly as a redshirt freshman in Madison this season with 7 catches for 91 yards and 1 touchdown. His best statistical game came against Illinois State where he had 3 receptions for 34 yards. His lone touchdown came on a 19-yard catch against Northwestern.
Gameday Guide: Wisconsin men's basketball vs. UW-Green Bay preview
Here is your one-stop spot for all the updates and preview information surrounding Tuesday's game at the Kohl Center, including how to watch Wisconsin versus UW-Green Bay.
95.5 FM WIFC
Badgers Win, Marquette Doesn’t
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — The Wisconsin mens basketball team knocked off a pesky UW-Green Bay squad 56-45 on Tuesday night at the Kohl Center. The Badgers survived on a night when Tyler Wahl struggled and the team didn’t shoot well from inside. They did hit 8-19 from Three Point range.
Purdue downs Marquette to remain perfect
Zach Edey posted his third double-double of the season with 20 points and 13 rebounds, and freshman Braden Smith added 20 to lead Purdue to a 75-70 win over Marquette on Tuesday evening. The Boilermakers, which improved to 2-2 in the Gavitt Games, is now 3-0 on the season. After...
nbc15.com
UW athletic director mourns loss of former running back Brent Moss
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh is mourning the loss of former Badgers running back Brent Moss. In a statement posted on Twitter, McIntosh described Moss as one of the leaders of the football program’s revival in the early 1990s. “I would have loved blocking for...
Greater Milwaukee Today
A different method of training for athletes in Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC — Opening in January 2023, Sports AdvantEdge will debut its newest location in Oconomowoc. Sports AdvantEdge will be located in the Wisconsin Brewing Company Park. Unlike other training programs, Sports AdvantEdge aims to give athletes the tools to develop themselves as athletes. “We formulated our training around the...
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
mediafeed.org
This is how much the University of Wisconsin really costs
The University of Wisconsin (UW) – Madison is a well-respected research institution with a focus on genomes, agriculture, and medicine. UW Madison tuition is $10,720 for in-state students and $38,608 for out-of-state students. In comparison, the national average for public four-year schools is $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
wuwm.com
1 in 5 Wisconsin school districts slide in state report card rankings, including MPS
Milwaukee Public Schools lost ground in Wisconsin’s school accountability rankings this year, although the results are not as reliable as they could be due to low test participation in 2021. MPS dropped from “meeting expectations” on its 2021 state report card to “meets few expectations.”. The...
Milwaukee native wins PBR beer can art contest
Alyssa Borkowski's vapor-wave style artwork is one of ten pieces selected to be featured on PBR cans.
wpr.org
'How do you put yourself back together?': 6 years after son's suicide, Wisconsin mom forges ahead with service to others
On Mother’s Day this year, Felicia Labatore sat inside Wrigley Field to watch Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux play professionally — just as her son, Clay Davison, predicted years ago. "It looks like he got a haircut," Labatore said as she watched Lux warm up on...
Radio Ink
Steve Wexler Stepping Down in Milwaukee
Steve Wexler, the vice president and market manager of Good Karma Brands’s station group in Milwaukee, will step down from his role and end his 35-year management career, the company announced on Tuesday. “We are appreciative and grateful Steve ‘Wex’ joined Good Karma to lead the Milwaukee team through...
This Pretty Christmas Town in Wisconsin Has All The Hallmark Movie Vibes You Love
If you've ever visited Cedarburg, Wisconsin before, I'm sure you're well aware of the historic charm it provides, but have you ever seen it at Christmas? It's straight out of a Hallmark movie!. One of Wisconsin's Prettiest Christmas Towns. Being from Illinois, when I think about charming Christmas towns the...
milwaukeemag.com
Lizzo Is Coming to Milwaukee Next Year
Multi-platinum musician Lizzo announced she will be performing at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum on May 16 as part of her “Special 2our.”. And it truly is “about damn time,” Lizzo has not played Milwaukee since she was here at Summerfest in 2019. The Fiserv Forum performance is a part of the second leg of her 2022 North American tour, a 17-date engagement that starts on April 21 and wraps June 2.
wearegreenbay.com
3 people, 56 dogs OK after plane goes down on Wisconsin golf course
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Three adults and dozens of dogs on board a twin-engine plane are OK after an emergency landing on a golf course in Waukesha County Tuesday, according to sheriff’s officials. The people on the plane that went down on the back green of the Western...
milwaukeemag.com
17 Beer Events Brewing in Milwaukee This Week: Nov. 16-21
Ray’s Growler Gallery (8930 W. North Ave.) is releasing its collaboration with Third Space Brewing, barrel-aged Stout State of Mind, in a big way. The tap list for the night includes a coffee variant made with the help of Vennture Brew Co. There will be total of six Third Space brews on tap and a couple of gems from Vennture. The sipping starts at 5 p.m.
lbmjournal.com
Drexel Building Supply to acquire McMahon and Company
Drexel Building Supply announced Monday on its social media channels that the company plans to merge with McMahon and Company, a leading supplier of doors and millwork in Wisconsin. The deal will be official on Dec. 31, the company said. Family-owned McMahon and Company was established in 1996. The company...
CBS 58
Report: Wisconsin Republican Party chairman will not seek full term
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The chairman of Wisconsin's Republican Party reportedly says he will not seek a full term. Paul Farrow told WisPolitics he will instead focus on his re-election campaign for Waukesha County executive. Farrow took over as chair last year after Andrew Hitt stepped down from...
CBS 58
Milwaukee designates first LGBTQ+ historical landmark in Third Ward
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An almost forgotten piece of Milwaukee LGBTQ+ history is now considered a historic landmark. On Monday, the Milwaukee Historical Society confirmed the landmark status for the site of the former Black Nite Tavern, a gay bar in the 60s that was the location of a bar brawl.
milwaukeemag.com
Lake Park’s Pedestrian Bridge Is Finally Open Again
The beloved pedestrian bridge over Ravine Road in Milwaukee’s Lake Park is open for the first time in six years, much to the delight of East Side residents and regular park visitors. With filled champagne glasses in hand and strolling musicians performing, a crowd of about 100 people braved chilly temperatures and steady rain for a ceremonial walk across the 117-year-old structure, which closed in 2016 because of cracks in the surface and soil erosion around its supports.
