Millions of Facebook users must check account today for very costly mistake
IF you've had Facebook for a while then you've probably given loads of apps more info than you realise. Over the years, you've likely logged into apps and games with your Facebook account. You may have also connected your Facebook account to these apps, websites and games too. These apps...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “This content isn’t available” On Facebook?
While scrolling through your Facebook feed or trying to open a shared post, you might come across the “This content isn’t available” error message. This error could be caused by the privacy settings of the person who published the post or due to the issue on your Facebook app.
Millions of Facebook users warned to change setting to stay private on the app
CHECK your Facebook settings today – you might be giving your activity away. Plenty of users may find that they've been accidentally broadcasting their Facebook habits. Your Facebook app has a special alert called the Active Status. This lets you see when your friends and connections are online, or...
Phone Arena
Google's "dark patterns" trick users into revealing personal data; lawsuit settled for $392 million
The Michigan Attorney General's office on Monday announced that Google entered into a settlement agreement that will cost the Alphabet unit $391.5 million. 40 states accused Google of tracking users' locations illegally. Oregon and Nebraska were the two states at the forefront of the states that accused Google of illegal action. Arizona filed a similar case against Google and settled last month for $85 million.
Google to pay $392m to 40 states over location tracking in ‘historic win’ for users
Google will pay $391.5 million to 40 US states following an investigation into how users’ locations are tracked.State attorneys general called it the largest multistate privacy settlement in history and a major win against corporate surveilance of citizens.“This $391.5 million settlement is a historic win for consumers in an era of increasing reliance on technology,” Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said in a statement.“Location data is among the most sensitive and valuable personal information Google collects, and there are so many reasons why a consumer may opt-out of tracking.” At a news conference, Tong urged consumers to “do a little...
6 Tips to Use Google Ads for Small Businesses
Paid advertising is one of the most effective ways to reach out to a relevant audience and generate quality leads. Among different modes of paid advertising, pay-per-click campaigns are generally preferred due to a greater return on investment.
Even if you don't have an account, Facebook has advised millions to check it immediately
Millions told to check Facebook immediately:(Cottonbro studio/Pexels) Even if you've never signed up for the social network, Facebook might already have your phone number and email address.
Facebook probably has your phone number, even if you never shared it. Now it has a secret tool to let you delete it.
Meta's apps have almost 3 billion daily users. It's scooped up unknown numbers of email addresses and phone numbers for people who never signed up.
TechCrunch
YouTube Shorts begins testing shopping features and affiliate marketing
The company is starting to introduce shopping features on YouTube Shorts with eligible creators in the United States who are currently piloting the ability to tag products from their own stores. Viewers in the United States, India, Brazil, Canada and Australia can see the tags and shop through the Shorts. YouTube says it plans to continue bringing tagging to more creators and countries in the future.
Twitter is reportedly suspending the ability to purchase $8 verified checkmarks as it grapples with a wave of accounts trolling brands and famous people
Twitter is suspending paid verification sign-ups for Twitter Blue to "address impersonation issues," according to a Friday report.
NASDAQ
1 Remarkable Tech Stock Growing Sales Faster Than Google and Meta Platforms
Consumer demand weakened in 2022 under the pressure of high inflation, causing many brands to cut their advertising budgets. That headwind hit ad tech giants Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) particularly hard in the third quarter. Alphabet reported 6% year-over-year growth in total revenue, but...
Apple Insider
The best search engines to use, if you're tired of Google
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Google is undisputed king of the search engine hill, by volume of users alone. But, there are better and more private options. Here are the biggest Google alternatives. When it comes to using an...
Gizmodo
Don't Use Facebook? Here's How to Check if It Has Your Phone Number and Email, and Delete Them
When you sign up for Facebook, Instagram, or any other social media app, it typically asks you to upload your contacts. Doing so helps the app find and surface friends who have accounts, but there’s a tradeoff: your contacts often contain a trove of data about people who don’t use their apps.
ZDNet
Google settles largest online privacy lawsuit over location tracking
Yesterday, tech giant Google agreed to an almost $400 million payout to 40 states over user tracking violations. Google's settlement comes due to charges that it misinformed users to think turning off location tracking meant Google stopped collecting their information. However, a 2018 investigation spearheaded by the Associated Press found...
Digiday
Location tracking continues to face scrutiny after Google’s latest data privacy settlement
After a landmark privacy settlement between Google and dozens of states, some say location-tracking will continue facing scrutiny — and maybe more legal battles — as the industry comes increasingly under the microscope. On Monday, Google and 40 state attorneys general announced a $392 million agreement — the...
TechCrunch
From the founders of Acast, Sesamy is setting out to ‘de-wall’ digital content
After recently severing ties with Acast, a popular podcasting platform they founded some eight years ago, Karl Rosander, Måns Ulvestam and Markus Ahlstrand have turned their attention to Sesamy, a company that wants to make waves in the digital content space via two core products. Founded out of Sweden...
makeuseof.com
How to Find Recently Watched Videos on Facebook
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. We've all been there; you are watching an interesting video on Facebook Watch, and then all of a sudden, you accidentally refresh, and the video is lost before you have a chance to share or save it. Well, thankfully, Facebook lets you see and manage your watch history.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Google to pay $392m penalty for harvesting location tracking details of users
Google has been assigned paying a $392m penalty as it harvested location tracking details of its users without their consent, respectively. The landmark legal pronouncement came at the end of last week when a team of US attorneys confirmed that the tech giant was keeping a track of moments of its users through ‘ Location History’ even after they explicitly said NO to such practices.
YouTube expands shopping features following digital ad slowdown - FT
Nov 15 (Reuters) - YouTube is bringing shopping features to its TikTok-like short-form video service, as it looks to diversify its revenue stream squeezed by falling ad spending, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
Android Headlines
Google Fi subscribers can get YouTube Premium for free
Google is giving Fi subscribers one year of YouTube Premium completely free. Yes, that is correct. The service that normally costs $11.99 a month, which amounts to almost $144 a year, is free for Google Fi subscribers. That means you can finally enjoy YouTube videos without having to sit through those god awful mid-roll ads time and again. Not to mention get access to background playback for videos and music.
