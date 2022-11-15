ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

technewstoday.com

How to Fix “This content isn’t available” On Facebook?

While scrolling through your Facebook feed or trying to open a shared post, you might come across the “This content isn’t available” error message. This error could be caused by the privacy settings of the person who published the post or due to the issue on your Facebook app.
Phone Arena

Google's "dark patterns" trick users into revealing personal data; lawsuit settled for $392 million

The Michigan Attorney General's office on Monday announced that Google entered into a settlement agreement that will cost the Alphabet unit $391.5 million. 40 states accused Google of tracking users' locations illegally. Oregon and Nebraska were the two states at the forefront of the states that accused Google of illegal action. Arizona filed a similar case against Google and settled last month for $85 million.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Google to pay $392m to 40 states over location tracking in ‘historic win’ for users

Google will pay $391.5 million to 40 US states following an investigation into how users’ locations are tracked.State attorneys general called it the largest multistate privacy settlement in history and a major win against corporate surveilance of citizens.“This $391.5 million settlement is a historic win for consumers in an era of increasing reliance on technology,” Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said in a statement.“Location data is among the most sensitive and valuable personal information Google collects, and there are so many reasons why a consumer may opt-out of tracking.” At a news conference, Tong urged consumers to “do a little...
ARIZONA STATE
Syed Balkhi

6 Tips to Use Google Ads for Small Businesses

Paid advertising is one of the most effective ways to reach out to a relevant audience and generate quality leads. Among different modes of paid advertising, pay-per-click campaigns are generally preferred due to a greater return on investment.
TechCrunch

YouTube Shorts begins testing shopping features and affiliate marketing

The company is starting to introduce shopping features on YouTube Shorts with eligible creators in the United States who are currently piloting the ability to tag products from their own stores. Viewers in the United States, India, Brazil, Canada and Australia can see the tags and shop through the Shorts. YouTube says it plans to continue bringing tagging to more creators and countries in the future.
NASDAQ

1 Remarkable Tech Stock Growing Sales Faster Than Google and Meta Platforms

Consumer demand weakened in 2022 under the pressure of high inflation, causing many brands to cut their advertising budgets. That headwind hit ad tech giants Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) particularly hard in the third quarter. Alphabet reported 6% year-over-year growth in total revenue, but...
Apple Insider

The best search engines to use, if you're tired of Google

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Google is undisputed king of the search engine hill, by volume of users alone. But, there are better and more private options. Here are the biggest Google alternatives. When it comes to using an...
ZDNet

Google settles largest online privacy lawsuit over location tracking

Yesterday, tech giant Google agreed to an almost $400 million payout to 40 states over user tracking violations. Google's settlement comes due to charges that it misinformed users to think turning off location tracking meant Google stopped collecting their information. However, a 2018 investigation spearheaded by the Associated Press found...
TechCrunch

From the founders of Acast, Sesamy is setting out to ‘de-wall’ digital content

After recently severing ties with Acast, a popular podcasting platform they founded some eight years ago, Karl Rosander, Måns Ulvestam and Markus Ahlstrand have turned their attention to Sesamy, a company that wants to make waves in the digital content space via two core products. Founded out of Sweden...
makeuseof.com

How to Find Recently Watched Videos on Facebook

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. We've all been there; you are watching an interesting video on Facebook Watch, and then all of a sudden, you accidentally refresh, and the video is lost before you have a chance to share or save it. Well, thankfully, Facebook lets you see and manage your watch history.
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Google to pay $392m penalty for harvesting location tracking details of users

Google has been assigned paying a $392m penalty as it harvested location tracking details of its users without their consent, respectively. The landmark legal pronouncement came at the end of last week when a team of US attorneys confirmed that the tech giant was keeping a track of moments of its users through ‘ Location History’ even after they explicitly said NO to such practices.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Android Headlines

Google Fi subscribers can get YouTube Premium for free

Google is giving Fi subscribers one year of YouTube Premium completely free. Yes, that is correct. The service that normally costs $11.99 a month, which amounts to almost $144 a year, is free for Google Fi subscribers. That means you can finally enjoy YouTube videos without having to sit through those god awful mid-roll ads time and again. Not to mention get access to background playback for videos and music.

