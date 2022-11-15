ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Louisiana grand jury convenes in Black man's deadly arrest

A Louisiana grand jury began hearing evidence Monday in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, long-awaited testimony that will determine whether state charges are brought against the white troopers seen on body-camera video stunning, striking and dragging the Black motorist by his ankle shackles following a high-speed chase. Prosecutors planned to present a wide range of felony counts related to the troopers' use of force and their decision to leave the heavyset Greene handcuffed and prone for several minutes before rendering aid. The panel is expected to hear from several witnesses before deciding on indictments in the coming...
LOUISIANA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Former Playboy model Kelsey Turner pleads guilty in psychiatrist’s murder

LAS VEGAS — A former model accepted a plea deal but refused to admit guilt in the case of a doctor found beaten to death in the trunk of a car. Kelsey Turner had faced charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the death of Thomas Burchard in April 2019, USA Today reported. On Wednesday, Turner entered an Alford plea, which allows her to maintain her innocence while pleading guilty to a second-degree murder charge.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MLB Trade Rumors

Yasiel Puig pleads guilty to lying to federal investigators in gambling case

Former major league outfielder Yasiel Puig pled guilty to lying to federal agents during an investigation into an illegal gambling operation, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Central District of California. The official charge, making false statements, is a felony that can carry a sentence of up to five years in federal prison.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kitco.com

FBI working to extradite SBF to USA as legal woes mount for FTX

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Citing multiple sources involved in the discussions, a Bloomberg report stated that “conversations between law-enforcement officials in the...
OKLAHOMA STATE

