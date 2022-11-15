Read full article on original website
Todd, Julie Chrisley should face between 10 to 22 years in prison for financial crimes conviction: prosecutors
Todd and Julie Chrisley face up to 30 years behind bars after being convicted of federal financial crimes, according to sentencing guidelines. The couple has a hearing Monday.
Notorious Nigerian influencer ‘Billionaire Gucci Master’ sentenced to 11 years in jail in the U.S. for fraud
Ray Hushpuppi reportedly conspired to launder more than $300 million over an 18-month period.
Federal prosecutors recommend 300-months in prison for convicted Chinese spy
Federal prosecutors recommend a 300-month prison sentence for the Chinese spy convicted of conspiring to steal trade secrets from Evendale-based GE Aviation. Yanjun Xu will be sentenced on Nov. 15.
Jury finds accused Ponzi scheme operator not guilty of fraud
Cherokee County businessman Jim Torchia, accused by the federal government of fleecing elderly and unsophisticated investors in a Ponzi scheme, has been found not guilty of all criminal charges.
Navy vet pleads guilty in $2 million insurance fraud scheme
Christopher Toups admitted that he and others participated in a scheme to file false claims to obtain unearned benefits from the Traumatic Servicemembers Group Life Insurance Program. Toups personally obtained about $400,000.
Louisiana grand jury convenes in Black man's deadly arrest
A Louisiana grand jury began hearing evidence Monday in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, long-awaited testimony that will determine whether state charges are brought against the white troopers seen on body-camera video stunning, striking and dragging the Black motorist by his ankle shackles following a high-speed chase. Prosecutors planned to present a wide range of felony counts related to the troopers' use of force and their decision to leave the heavyset Greene handcuffed and prone for several minutes before rendering aid. The panel is expected to hear from several witnesses before deciding on indictments in the coming...
Todd and Julie Chrisley should each be sentenced to more than 10 years in prison, prosecutors say
Reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley could be sentenced to more than a decade in prison after being convicted of fraud and tax evasion earlier this year. In a sentencing memorandum, federal prosecutors suggested Todd Chrisley receive 17 1/2 to nearly 22 years in prison, and Julie Chrisley be sentenced to 10 to 12 1/2 years in prison.
Chronicle
Members of 'Egregious' Multistate Fentanyl Ring Sentenced to Decades in Federal Prison
Three young men took their turns Wednesday apologizing to their families, victims and a federal judge for their roles in furthering a criminal enterprise that spilled drugs and firearms into North Idaho, Eastern Washington and beyond. Then U.S. District Court Judge Thomas O. Rice sentenced them collectively to more than...
Former Playboy model Kelsey Turner pleads guilty in psychiatrist’s murder
LAS VEGAS — A former model accepted a plea deal but refused to admit guilt in the case of a doctor found beaten to death in the trunk of a car. Kelsey Turner had faced charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the death of Thomas Burchard in April 2019, USA Today reported. On Wednesday, Turner entered an Alford plea, which allows her to maintain her innocence while pleading guilty to a second-degree murder charge.
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal Prison
Indianapolis resident Jody Russell Trapp, a former bookkeeper for Shelton Machinery, Inc., has been apprehended after more than 8 years on the run. Credit: Benjamin Rondel (Getty Images)
Yasiel Puig pleads guilty to lying to federal investigators in gambling case
Former major league outfielder Yasiel Puig pled guilty to lying to federal agents during an investigation into an illegal gambling operation, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Central District of California. The official charge, making false statements, is a felony that can carry a sentence of up to five years in federal prison.
kitco.com
FBI working to extradite SBF to USA as legal woes mount for FTX
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Citing multiple sources involved in the discussions, a Bloomberg report stated that “conversations between law-enforcement officials in the...
