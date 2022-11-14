Read full article on original website
What’s happened so far at the UN’s COP27 climate summit?
The U.N.’s COP27 Climate Change Conference is now in its second week and is due to end Friday. Since the summit began last Sunday numerous proposals have been floated in an attempt to deal with the prickliest global climate issues, including how to repay developing countries for the damages brought by climate-related disasters. U.N. secretary-general Antonio Guterres also issued a stark warning at the beginning of the conference: “Cooperate or perish.”
Are current climate initiatives unfair to developing nations?
World leaders are gathered in Egypt for COP27, a global summit to share ideas about mitigating the climate crisis. The planet faces irreversible tipping points if the temperature warms by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. To stave off the worst effects, global...
The prices of industrial metals are surging. That’s probably good news for the world economy.
In another hint that inflation may finally be easing, the producer price index for October — which is how much businesses pay for the goods and services they buy so they can do business — increased by just two-tenths of a percentage point. That’s less than forecasters were expecting.
What it’s like returning to China’s zero-COVID bubble
After spending the last two months in the U.S. and Canada, Marketplace’s China correspondent Jennifer Pak has re-entered China’s zero-COVID territory. This is her second trip. Here is what has and what has not changed. Simpler test requirements. Pre-boarding testing has simplified a little. Under the old rules...
North Korea missile had the range to reach U.S. mainland, Japan says
TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A missile fired on Friday by North Korea had sufficient range to reach the United States mainland, and was capable of flying as far as 15,000 km (9,320 miles), Japan's defence minister, Yasukazu Hamada, said.
Mexico needs CBP to support border-crossing program at San Ysidro
"The opening of more inspection booths at the San Ysidro Port of Entry will depend on how effective this inspection filter is," said Reott. "Once we are sure that it's working, the U.S. will move agents away from the yellow line to open more booths expediting crossings."
