The U.N.’s COP27 Climate Change Conference is now in its second week and is due to end Friday. Since the summit began last Sunday numerous proposals have been floated in an attempt to deal with the prickliest global climate issues, including how to repay developing countries for the damages brought by climate-related disasters. U.N. secretary-general Antonio Guterres also issued a stark warning at the beginning of the conference: “Cooperate or perish.”

2 DAYS AGO