ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
marketplace.org

What’s happened so far at the UN’s COP27 climate summit?

The U.N.’s COP27 Climate Change Conference is now in its second week and is due to end Friday. Since the summit began last Sunday numerous proposals have been floated in an attempt to deal with the prickliest global climate issues, including how to repay developing countries for the damages brought by climate-related disasters. U.N. secretary-general Antonio Guterres also issued a stark warning at the beginning of the conference: “Cooperate or perish.”
marketplace.org

Are current climate initiatives unfair to developing nations?

World leaders are gathered in Egypt for COP27, a global summit to share ideas about mitigating the climate crisis. The planet faces irreversible tipping points if the temperature warms by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. To stave off the worst effects, global...
marketplace.org

What it’s like returning to China’s zero-COVID bubble

After spending the last two months in the U.S. and Canada, Marketplace’s China correspondent Jennifer Pak has re-entered China’s zero-COVID territory. This is her second trip. Here is what has and what has not changed. Simpler test requirements. Pre-boarding testing has simplified a little. Under the old rules...

Comments / 0

Community Policy