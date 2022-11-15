Read full article on original website
Related
Thrillist
Southwest & JetBlue Are Both Hosting Monster Sales with Fares as Low as $31
You know what's better than one flight sale? Two flight sales. JetBlue and Southwest Airlines are both, coincidentally, hosting monster sales this week so you can actually get a cheap flight for once. Here's the low down. Southwest has extended its sale (no costumes required, per the carrier themself) through...
Thrillist
United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot
Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
These are the worst American airports for losing passengers’ luggage
A study has ranked the worst airports in America for losing passengers’ luggage, with Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport taking the spot spot for mishandled bags.The list was compiled by Price4Limo who also report that “55 per cent of flyers have had their luggage lost by an airline, and only 34 per cent of them received their missing bags.” The analysis was based on figures from the 2022 Air Travel Consumer Report and Google search trends, as well as a dedicated consumer survey. The demographic of travellers surveyed were 56 per cent male and 54 per cent female, while 8 per...
Frontier Airlines Makes Baggage Move Some Passengers Will Hate
People don’t fly budget airlines like Frontier or Spirit because they’re known for their high quality customer service, or because they’re renowned for their roomy seats. While opinions will always vary, and people tend to only be inclined to leave a review when they are irate, low cost airlines are generally not known for their comfort.
United Airlines has invested in 200 four-passenger flying taxis that will begin service in 2026
In recent news, United Airlines announced a $15 million purchase agreement to purchase 200 four-seater electric flying taxis. This is in the hopes of ushering in a more revolutionary mode of commuting between cities around the world.
Beware, These Airlines and Airports Lost the Most Luggage This Year
What’s more anxiety-inducing than being one of the last ones waiting to reclaim your luggage, as the number of bags coming down the carousel begins to dwindle? I’ll tell you: nothing. Unfortunately, for those who share my apprehension surrounding lost or damaged luggage, it’s been a trying couple of months.
A travel fee that's going down: Price drops for TSA PreCheck
At a moment when it seems like everything is getting more expensive, there's at least one travel convenience that will cost air travelers less: the price for TSA PreCheck.
7 tips for booking the cheapest holiday flights amid sky-high prices
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The holiday season is almost her, and with over 100 million Americans expected to travel in the coming months, there will be some serious competition to score the cheapest flights. Overall, airfare prices this year are up 24% compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to Forbes. But...
Flying home for the holidays will cost you a lot more this year
Government data shows that airfares in October were up 43% from a year earlier, and U.S. airlines reported a combined profit of more than $2.4 billion in the third quarter.
7 US cities that will make you feel like you jetted off to Europe for the holidays without the pricey airfare
Go to these destinations in the US for a European-style getaway and cheery holiday activities at the fraction of the price.
Motley Fool
Tired of Flying? Premium Buses Could Be Your Secret to Cheaper and More Comfortable Travel
You can avoid crowded airports and an uncomfortable middle seat by using a premium bus service the next time you travel. Traveling by air is convenient, but it may not be very comfortable if you're flying on an economy ticket. Premium bus companies like Napaway, The Jet, and Vonlane offer...
Low-Cost Airlines Like Frontier and Ryanair Are Having a Major Moment
They won't serve you food, will make you pay for even a tiny bag, and will not make it easy to reach customer service if there is a problem -- but they will, if you're willing to put up with all of that, get you where you need to go for a much lower price.
U.S. fines airlines $7.5 million and they must refund customers for canceled flights
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced action against six airlines but only one is a U.S. carrier; the others are foreign. "It's too little and too late," one consumer advocate says.
Frontier Airlines fined $2 million by Department of Transportation for trickery
The latest airline indictment from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
thezoereport.com
7 Top Ski Resorts In The US To Visit This Season
A lot of people aren't too fond of the arrival of cold weather, but for those with an adventurous soul, the cooler seasons mean getting to ski and snowboard. There are a variety of resorts where one can hit the slopes within the United States, but finding the one that is just right for you will ensure you’re having the best experience possible. And luckily for you, the U.S. has some of the best ski resorts in the world.
cntraveler.com
JetBlue Is Bringing Cheap Flights to Paris
Travelers looking for cheap flights to Europe got a dose of good news on Thursday: JetBlue announced that it’s launching new routes from the East Coast to Paris in summer 2023. The airline plans to first launch flights to Paris from its home-base in New York, flying nonstop from...
US News and World Report
JetBlue Plans Flights to Paris Next Year as Travel Booms
(Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp said on Wednesday it would expand its transatlantic coverage by offering flights to Paris next year, seeking to cash in on robust demand for overseas travel. The transatlantic is the world's most lucrative travel market and accounted for 11% to 17% of passenger revenues at...
Heading out of town this Thanksgiving? You'll be among the 55 million other Americans traveling, too
It's that time of year again. Thanksgiving is here, and soon millions of Americans will be hitting the roads, catching a flight or riding the rails to enjoy time with friends and family as 2022 slowly winds down.
CNBC
Why U.S. rail travel is so expensive
Amtrak's Acela is the fastest passenger train in the Western Hemisphere, but tickets can be pricey. Amtrak fares can vary dramatically in the Northeast, home of the most heavily used stretch of track in the railroad's nationwide network, which also includes stops in Canada. But tickets are often more expensive...
cntraveler.com
U.S. Travelers Just Got $600 Million in Airline Refunds, Thanks to the Department of Transportation
In a historic enforcement action, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) announced on Monday that it has fined six airlines a collective $7.5 million for canceling or significantly delaying flights and not refunding travelers’ money in a timely manner during the air travel upheaval caused by the pandemic. In...
Comments / 0