KTAR.com
Karrin Taylor Robson urges Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward to resign after midterm ‘disaster’
PHOENIX — Former Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson on Tuesday called for state party chair Kelli Ward to step down after multiple defeats to Democrats in the midterm elections. “The facts are pretty clear, the receipts, as they say, are in and when it comes to the...
KTAR.com
Watch: Projected Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs speaks at victory rally
PHOENIX — Democrat Katie Hobbs, the projected winner in the race to be Arizona’s next governor, held a victory rally in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday morning. The Associated Press called the governor’s race Monday night after the latest round of vote releases gave Hobbs a big enough lead over Republican Kari Lake that the AP determined she would not relinquish it.
KTAR.com
Here’s what Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs said in victory speech
PHOENIX – Projected Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs promised voters Tuesday that she would work with Democrats and Republicans to move the state forward after a contentious election season and other challenges. “It is truly the honor of a lifetime and I will do everything in my power to make...
KTAR.com
GOP challenger Tom Horne increases lead over Education Supt. Kathy Hoffman
PHOENIX — Republican challenger Tom Horne extended his lead over incumbent Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman after more results were released Tuesday. Horne held an edge of 8,576 votes as of around 7 p.m., according to Arizona’s Secretary of State’s Office. The Republican led by 6,438...
KTAR.com
Republicans projected to win 6 of Arizona’s 9 US House seats
PHOENIX — In the first election under new district maps, Republicans are projected to win six of Arizona’s nine seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. The two-seat swing in Arizona is a major blow to national Democrats’ hopes of holding control of the House. The final...
KTAR.com
Republican Abe Hamadeh closes in on Democrat Kris Mayes in Arizona attorney general race
PHOENIX — Democrat Kris Mayes saw her lead over Republican Abe Hamadeh dwindle Tuesday evening in the Arizona attorney general race. Mayes’ advantage was at just 771 votes as of around 7:15 p.m., according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office. The gap was 3,191 votes after...
KTAR.com
Maricopa County officials quick to bat down 2022 election misinformation
PHOENIX — When the Republican candidate for Arizona governor accused the state’s most populous county of “slow-rolling” the vote count to skew early election results, a local official fired back. “Quite frankly, it is offensive for Kari Lake to say that these people behind me are...
KTAR.com
Projected Arizona Secretary of State Fontes wants early voters to do their part before Election Day
PHOENIX – The projected winner in the hotly contested race for Arizona secretary of state said the best way to prevent long days of ballot counting is for early voters to actually vote early. “Unfortunately, folks like my former opponent [Republican Mark Finchem] were telling people, ‘Don’t trust the...
KTAR.com
GOP nursing 1-seat edge in each chamber of Arizona Legislature
PHOENIX – Republicans remained in position to hold a one-seat advantage in each chamber of the Arizona Legislature, according to election results available as of Monday morning. The GOP was leading in 16 of the 30 Senate races and 31 of the 60 House races, the same makeup of...
KTAR.com
Maricopa County to release final ‘big drop’ of votes for Arizona elections
PHOENIX — Arizona’s two most populated counties will release the latest updates on election results Monday evening. As officials continued to tally votes almost a week after polls closed, Maricopa County is expected to release its “last big drop” of around 90,000 votes around 6 p.m., Chairman Bill Gates said at a press conference.
KTAR.com
Arizona rejects additional voter ID requirements in Prop 309
PHOENIX – Arizonans turned away a controversial ballot measure on Wednesday that would have changed the ID requirements for voting by mail and in person. No votes led Proposition 309 by 19,206 when The Associated Press called the race because so few outstanding ballots remained. The measure would have...
KTAR.com
Prop 308, measure to give Arizona ‘dreamers’ in-state tuition, passes
PHOENIX — Students in Arizona will again be able to pay in-state tuition and qualify for state financial aid regardless of their immigration status. Proposition 308 was projected to pass Monday evening, according to The Associated Press. In doing so, Arizona will join at least 19 other states that...
KTAR.com
Arizona Votes: Here are the latest results from the state’s 10 ballot propositions
PHOENIX — Arizonans were asked to consider 10 ballot measures in Tuesday’s general election. The initiatives covered a wide range of subjects, including the voting process itself, taxation, the creation of a new statewide office and debt collection. Here’s a breakdown of Arizona’s ballot measures and how the...
KTAR.com
Banner Health in Arizona begins visitor restrictions at hospitals
PHOENIX — Visitor restrictions were implemented across all Banner Health hospitals in Arizona on Monday in response to rising flu and respiratory virus activity. “While we understand visitor restrictions can be difficult, they are necessary to prevent the spread of flu and other respiratory viruses within our hospitals,” Joan Ivaska, senior director of infection prevention at Banner Health, said in a press release.
KTAR.com
Taylor Swift adds second show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale
PHOENIX – Your wildest dreams are coming true, Arizona Swifties. Superstar singer-songwriter Taylor Swift announced last week another day was added to her 2023 tour scheduled to start at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Fans will now get the chance to see the show on March 17-18, with special...
KTAR.com
Arizona Snowbowl set to open 2022-23 winter season on Thursday
PHOENIX — With the area already receiving 18 inches of fresh snow, Arizona Snowbowl’s winter season is set to kick off Thursday. Opening day will commence at 9 a.m. with the Arizona Gondola offering access to advanced and intermediate trails only. That includes the Upper Ridge, Midway Catwalk,...
