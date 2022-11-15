ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Watch: Projected Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs speaks at victory rally

PHOENIX — Democrat Katie Hobbs, the projected winner in the race to be Arizona’s next governor, held a victory rally in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday morning. The Associated Press called the governor’s race Monday night after the latest round of vote releases gave Hobbs a big enough lead over Republican Kari Lake that the AP determined she would not relinquish it.
Here’s what Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs said in victory speech

PHOENIX – Projected Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs promised voters Tuesday that she would work with Democrats and Republicans to move the state forward after a contentious election season and other challenges. “It is truly the honor of a lifetime and I will do everything in my power to make...
Republicans projected to win 6 of Arizona’s 9 US House seats

PHOENIX — In the first election under new district maps, Republicans are projected to win six of Arizona’s nine seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. The two-seat swing in Arizona is a major blow to national Democrats’ hopes of holding control of the House. The final...
GOP nursing 1-seat edge in each chamber of Arizona Legislature

PHOENIX – Republicans remained in position to hold a one-seat advantage in each chamber of the Arizona Legislature, according to election results available as of Monday morning. The GOP was leading in 16 of the 30 Senate races and 31 of the 60 House races, the same makeup of...
Arizona rejects additional voter ID requirements in Prop 309

PHOENIX – Arizonans turned away a controversial ballot measure on Wednesday that would have changed the ID requirements for voting by mail and in person. No votes led Proposition 309 by 19,206 when The Associated Press called the race because so few outstanding ballots remained. The measure would have...
Banner Health in Arizona begins visitor restrictions at hospitals

PHOENIX — Visitor restrictions were implemented across all Banner Health hospitals in Arizona on Monday in response to rising flu and respiratory virus activity. “While we understand visitor restrictions can be difficult, they are necessary to prevent the spread of flu and other respiratory viruses within our hospitals,” Joan Ivaska, senior director of infection prevention at Banner Health, said in a press release.
Taylor Swift adds second show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale

PHOENIX – Your wildest dreams are coming true, Arizona Swifties. Superstar singer-songwriter Taylor Swift announced last week another day was added to her 2023 tour scheduled to start at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Fans will now get the chance to see the show on March 17-18, with special...
Arizona Snowbowl set to open 2022-23 winter season on Thursday

PHOENIX — With the area already receiving 18 inches of fresh snow, Arizona Snowbowl’s winter season is set to kick off Thursday. Opening day will commence at 9 a.m. with the Arizona Gondola offering access to advanced and intermediate trails only. That includes the Upper Ridge, Midway Catwalk,...
