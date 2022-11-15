ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

Fudd, fifth-ranked UConn top No. 3 Texas

By Carl Adamec / Journal Inquirer
 2 days ago

STORRS -- Azzi Fudd came through when the UConn women's basketball team needed her to Monday to give the Huskies an early-season quality win.

Fudd scored a career-high 32 points as No. 5 UConn defeated third-ranked Texas 83-76 at Gampel Pavilion.

“If you are as good as she is, you live for those moments, right?” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “If anybody had any doubts, she became first-team All-America tonight. I don’t know how many players are capable of doing what she did. That was like an NBA performance.

Journal Inquirer

