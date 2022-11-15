ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc11news.com

Pueblo man dies in single vehicle crash

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at approximately 8:40 p.m., a single vehicle crash occurred on Highway 50 C and Wago Drive in Pueblo, Colorado. The vehicle was driven by a 62-year-old man from Pueblo, Colorado. He was the only occupant in the vehicle. The man died on scene as a result from his injuries.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Crews battle small grass fire on the south side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were battling a small grass fire on the south side of Colorado Springs on Wednesday. At about 3:40 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced the fire was close to E. Fountain Boulevard and S. Union Boulevard. Based off a view from the KKTV 11 News Cheyenne Mountain camera, the fire was closer to the MLK Bypass, south of the Evergreen Cemetery.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Overturned semi-truck along Highway 94 near N. Ellicot Hwy.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Multiple crews responded to a reported crash along Highway 94 in rural El Paso County. Colorado State Patrol said a semi-truck crashed and overturned near. N. Ellicott and Hwy. 94. This is a developing story. Article Topic Follows: News. KRDO News. BE PART OF...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Water main break closes roadway in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A water main break closed a roadway in downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon. Just before 1 p.m. Colorado Springs Utilities announced Tejon Street was closed between Colorado Avenue and Vermijo Avenue. The utility organization added repairs are expected to last between 10 and 12 hours.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian along Powers in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A reported hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian was under investigation in Colorado Springs Monday night. The Colorado Department of Transportation announced northbound Powers was closed at Palmer Park Boulevard just before 8:30 p.m. for the investigation. Police at the scene of the crash told 11 News a man was crossing the road near Omaha Boulevard when he was hit. Early into the investigation, police believe it was a hit-and-run crash. Police add witnesses at the scene were able to get a license plate number and officers were able to track the suspect vehicle down. Alleged driver Luke Zahn, 41, was arrested.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Pueblo Police: Suspect dead after being run over moving vehicle

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), a man died after he was hit by a car while trying to run from officers. On Nov. 10, officers were on a proactive policing call in the area of E. 4th St. and Glendale Ave. At the scene, police were trying to contact a man for a municipal violation.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Investigation after man dies while in custody

There is major street flooding near Cheyenne Road and Corona Street. Video courtesy of Jamie Gallegos. A Colorado Springs police officer and a paramedic have been placed under administrative leave while the death is investigated. Chilly day. Updated: 7 hours ago. Snow on the way.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

CSFD firefighters knock down fire near downtown

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Firefighters worked to contain a fire that broke out near homes and businesses east of downtown Colorado Springs Wednesday night. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, firefighters were called to a backyard on Casden Circle around 9:15 this evening, which is just...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Motorcyclist identified after crash in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A motorcyclist who died after a single-vehicle crash in southeast Colorado Springs in October has been identified. On Monday, Oct. 24, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcycle rider as 22-year-old Skylar Renfro of Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were called to the area […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

MISSING: Teen last seen Tuesday in Security-Widefield area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are asking for help with locating a missing teenager in El Paso County. On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office shared a photo of 16-year-old Jaylyn Edmonds. Edmonds reportedly left her home in the 4000 block of Goulet Way in the Security-Widefield area on Tuesday.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

FBI activity in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon

There is major street flooding near Cheyenne Road and Corona Street. Video courtesy of Jamie Gallegos. The man was reportedly having a mental health issue and was found lying in the street. He reportedly tried fighting off first responders. Updated: 10 hours ago. A Colorado Springs police officer and a...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Motorcyclist killed on Platte ran red light, CSPD says

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The motorcyclist who was killed on East Platte Avenue in October ran a red light and hit a minivan, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said. The motorcyclist was identified by the El Paso County Coroner on Monday, Oct. 31 as 32-year-old Brian Bell of Colorado Springs. According to CSPD, the crash […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy