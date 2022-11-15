Read full article on original website
WATCH: Water main break floods southwest Colorado Springs neighborhood
The man was reportedly having a mental health issue and was found lying in the street. He reportedly tried fighting off first responders. A Colorado Springs police officer and a paramedic have been placed under administrative leave while the death is investigated.
Pueblo man dies in single vehicle crash
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at approximately 8:40 p.m., a single vehicle crash occurred on Highway 50 C and Wago Drive in Pueblo, Colorado. The vehicle was driven by a 62-year-old man from Pueblo, Colorado. He was the only occupant in the vehicle. The man died on scene as a result from his injuries.
WATCH: Colorado Springs expected to break deadly traffic record
A wildlife officer helped an owl that was stuck in the grille of a truck. A Colorado man claimed a new state record in a mountain lake!
Crews battle small grass fire on the south side of Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were battling a small grass fire on the south side of Colorado Springs on Wednesday. At about 3:40 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced the fire was close to E. Fountain Boulevard and S. Union Boulevard. Based off a view from the KKTV 11 News Cheyenne Mountain camera, the fire was closer to the MLK Bypass, south of the Evergreen Cemetery.
WATCH: Air Force Captain from Colorado Springs dies in crash
A Colorado man claimed a new state record in a mountain lake!
Overturned semi-truck along Highway 94 near N. Ellicot Hwy.
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Multiple crews responded to a reported crash along Highway 94 in rural El Paso County. Colorado State Patrol said a semi-truck crashed and overturned near. N. Ellicott and Hwy. 94. This is a developing story. Article Topic Follows: News. KRDO News. BE PART OF...
Water main break closes roadway in downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A water main break closed a roadway in downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon. Just before 1 p.m. Colorado Springs Utilities announced Tejon Street was closed between Colorado Avenue and Vermijo Avenue. The utility organization added repairs are expected to last between 10 and 12 hours.
Man hit, killed by car after not using crosswalk near busy Colorado Springs intersection Monday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was hit and killed by a car Monday night after not using the crosswalk near a busy Colorado Springs intersection. Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the area of South Academy and Chelton to a pedestrian versus vehicle crash. Officers found an adult man dead on scene.
WATCH: Hit-and-run crash under investigation in Colorado Springs
Homicide investigation southwest of PPIR. As winter approaches, experts share tips on protecting yourself and your pets safe from animals like bobcats.
Hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian along Powers in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A reported hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian was under investigation in Colorado Springs Monday night. The Colorado Department of Transportation announced northbound Powers was closed at Palmer Park Boulevard just before 8:30 p.m. for the investigation. Police at the scene of the crash told 11 News a man was crossing the road near Omaha Boulevard when he was hit. Early into the investigation, police believe it was a hit-and-run crash. Police add witnesses at the scene were able to get a license plate number and officers were able to track the suspect vehicle down. Alleged driver Luke Zahn, 41, was arrested.
Pueblo Police: Suspect dead after being run over moving vehicle
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), a man died after he was hit by a car while trying to run from officers. On Nov. 10, officers were on a proactive policing call in the area of E. 4th St. and Glendale Ave. At the scene, police were trying to contact a man for a municipal violation.
WATCH: Investigation after man dies while in custody
There is major street flooding near Cheyenne Road and Corona Street. A Colorado Springs police officer and a paramedic have been placed under administrative leave while the death is investigated.
WATCH: Turkey fryer safety demonstration conducted by Colorado Springs Fire Department
The raids happened at a home near Palmer Park and in Security Widefield. Building owner says property is 'a total loss' after homeless camp fire spread.
CSFD firefighters knock down fire near downtown
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Firefighters worked to contain a fire that broke out near homes and businesses east of downtown Colorado Springs Wednesday night. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, firefighters were called to a backyard on Casden Circle around 9:15 this evening, which is just...
Motorcyclist identified after crash in Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A motorcyclist who died after a single-vehicle crash in southeast Colorado Springs in October has been identified. On Monday, Oct. 24, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcycle rider as 22-year-old Skylar Renfro of Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were called to the area […]
MISSING: Teen last seen Tuesday in Security-Widefield area
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are asking for help with locating a missing teenager in El Paso County. On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office shared a photo of 16-year-old Jaylyn Edmonds. Edmonds reportedly left her home in the 4000 block of Goulet Way in the Security-Widefield area on Tuesday.
FBI activity in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon
There is major street flooding near Cheyenne Road and Corona Street. The man was reportedly having a mental health issue and was found lying in the street. He reportedly tried fighting off first responders. A Colorado Springs police officer and a paramedic have been placed under administrative leave while the death is investigated.
Motorcyclist killed on Platte ran red light, CSPD says
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The motorcyclist who was killed on East Platte Avenue in October ran a red light and hit a minivan, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said. The motorcyclist was identified by the El Paso County Coroner on Monday, Oct. 31 as 32-year-old Brian Bell of Colorado Springs. According to CSPD, the crash […]
Police activity near Banning Lewis Prep Academy in northeast Colorado Springs Monday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A police investigation was taking place at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy on the northeast side of Colorado Springs on Monday. According to CSPD, the incident started at about 10:50 a.m. in regards to an alleged threat. The school is located off Vista Del Pico Boulevard to the northeast of Dublin Boulevard and Marksheffel Road.
Man charged with killing teen co-worker in Colorado Springs heads to court today
Gas prices in the U.S. and in Colorado are down slightly ahead of the busy Thanksgiving travel week. Both directions of Academy were closed in Colorado Springs for a deadly crash 11/14/22.
