COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A reported hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian was under investigation in Colorado Springs Monday night. The Colorado Department of Transportation announced northbound Powers was closed at Palmer Park Boulevard just before 8:30 p.m. for the investigation. Police at the scene of the crash told 11 News a man was crossing the road near Omaha Boulevard when he was hit. Early into the investigation, police believe it was a hit-and-run crash. Police add witnesses at the scene were able to get a license plate number and officers were able to track the suspect vehicle down. Alleged driver Luke Zahn, 41, was arrested.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO