Opinion: An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And How Crimes Like This Will Be Affected By The Safe-T ActJason MortonChicago, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Starbucks Red Cup Day is back! When to get your free red reusable cup at all Chicago locationsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Have you tried these secret menu items at Potbelly's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
wgnradio.com
Video: Your Hometown – Oak Park
Jon Hansen visits Oak Park and stops by locations including Buzz Cafe, The Brown Elephant, and Val’s Halla Records. Listen this Thursday, November 17, for a full day of special features about Oak Park.
It has been some time since I visited Kuma‘s Corner in the Schaumburg area. I wanted to see if they added anything new and exciting to their long list of burgers on their menu.
wgnradio.com
A Bob Sirott Hot Dog? A Speed Jokes Jelly?
Both are hypothetically possible at the Private Label Manufacturers Association convention in Rosemont, Illinois. But this story is about coffee. Thousands of people are jamming the Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont for a huge matchmaking event: retailers and others looking for companies to produce their private label foods and more. And while there will not be a Sirott hot dog or Speed Jokes jelly, one company getting a lot of attention is Steeped Coffee. Senior Vice President Ron Scadina tells WGN’s Steve Alexander about the “fresh roasted organic coffee in a tea bag” concept, and why it is nothing at all like your grandmother’s god-awful instant coffee of yesteryear. Plus, there’s a Business of Good component: Steeped donates one percent of gross sales to charities, and a current project is digging water wells for clean drinking water in Uganda.
959theriver.com
Three New Businesses In Naperville Have Me Excited!
I have to tell you about a few new businesses in Naperville that have me really, really pumped!. The first is a really cool diner concept that is owned by a Vietnam veteran. It’s called Rosie’s Home Cooking, named after Rosie the Riveter. It’s owned by US Marine Lynn Lowder (love that name!) as a way to honor not only servicepeople, but everyone who is going through a tough spot in their lives. Here’s what Lynn had to tell NCTV 17 during a profile piece they did, which you can watch below.
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Business Briefs: Burger King closes; Winter in Woodstock promotions; Die Cast site; Business Champion Awards
Holiday business promos for Winter in Woodstock This week marks the unofficial kickoff to the holiday season in Woodstock with the launch of the Legend of the Pickle Scavenger Hunt. […]
Eater
Levain Bakery, Known for its Monster Cookies, Opens This Weekend in Chicago
New York’s Levain Bakery, best known for its giant and gooey cookies, is opening its first Chicago location this weekend inside the former Maude’s Liquor Bar space in the West Loop. This is Levain’s first expansion that goes beyond the east coast. So what’s a cookie retailer...
The List: Things done on WGN Morning News that could get you fired on Good Morning America
CHICAGO – Over the past 27 years, viewers who have tuned into the WGN Morning News have seen it all, from the funny to the wacky and even a little insane. There have been segments aired or things said that you just wouldn’t see on other stations, local or national. In fact, if some of those moments had been put on television elsewhere, it might have resulted in a few pink slips being handed out.
wgnradio.com
Welcome the holiday season with Treetime Christmas Creations owners Joe and Laurie Kane
Dean Richards is joined by Treetime Christmas Creations Owners, Joe and Laurie Kane to talk about what’s special at Treetime this holiday season. Treetime Christmas Creations has unique trees designed buy Treetime that will fit your Christmas needs. Laurie talks about decorating trends and advent calendars. Treetime Christmas Creations...
Barnes & Noble starts new chapter at Old Orchard in Skokie
The book store had been open for 27 years and amassed a devoted following. In a statement, the chain’s top official says that location had been the busiest of all Barnes & Noble stores but the building it occupied was outdated.
Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar Coming to Oak Brook in Early 2023
This will be the third Illinois location, already in Naperville and Vernon Hills
New Store In Orland Park, Illinois Is Like A Shopping Time Capsule
A new store in Orland Park is triggering a sense of nostalgia for some residents. It's not the current store but the faded memories of a defunct big box store many Illinois residents might remember. A new Meijer store in Orland Park may look different on the inside but some of the exteriors is like looking into a time machine.
athleticbusiness.com
'What are you going to do with a facility that has three pools and a locker room?': Fitness Center's Announced Closure Frustrates Members
A fitness center in an Illinois city has announced that it will close at the end of the year, frustrating some residents and facility-goers, who say there's a lack of other options in the area. The Northwestern Medicine Fitness Center in Crystal Lake notified its members on Oct. 28 that...
Person shot at Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center
CHICAGO - A person was found shot at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center Tuesday night in suburban Westmont. Westmont police were called to the hotel located at 3500 block of Midwest Road for a person with a gunshot wound, officials said. The male, whose age was...
southblueprint.com
Come for the furniture, stay for the burger: Restoration Hardware restaurant review
Opening their rooftop restaurant in 2021, Restoration Hardware, also known as RH, has made a reputation for themselves among Oak Brook residents as well as high school students despite their pricy menu. When going to eat at RH, you are definitely paying for the experience. To get to the rooftop...
Have you tried these secret menu items at Potbelly's?
Cookie Collision Shake? Gonzo Bonzo Salad? Lucky 7? How to order from Potbelly's 'secret menu'. Image by t3xt, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) Although you may have your tried and true favorite menu items, sometimes it can be fun to change things up a bit and order something off the beaten path.
How much snow will we get on Tuesday?”
CHICAGO – Chicago is under a Winter Weather Advisory as the first snowstorm of the season moves in on Tuesday. It’s about right on time– Chicago usually gets the first measurable snow of the season in mid-November. So how much are we going to get? Well, it depends on where you live. Tom Skilling and […]
wgnradio.com
Why are people moving out of Illinois?
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/05/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to talk about the housing shortage in Illinois and what are the reasons people are leaving the state. To learn more about what Amy and what her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Sonny Acres Farm presents Winter Wonderland
Santa’s Workshop has moved from the North Pole to West Chicago!. Sonny Acres Farm is open for their annual Winter Wonderland beginning November 21 through December 18. Fun for all ages, holiday happenings include a light show experience, photos with Santa, fresh cut Christmas trees, handmade wreaths, hot cocoa creations & more.
wgnradio.com
Fred Winston: Comedy, photography, and a legendary radio career
Legendary Chicago radio personality Fred Winston doesn’t do interviews – but he’s talking with Steve. Fred reminisces and talks about his stellar nature photography while simultaneously telling us how to stand.
WGNtv.com
The List: Tombstones that Pat found funny
CHICAGO – It’s not a place known for humor, but on occasion, people like to leave this world with a laugh. That was the focus of Pat Tomasulo’s submission for “The List” on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News. He went around and found tombstones of people who tried to have a little fun with those who would visit the cemetery.
