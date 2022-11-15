Both are hypothetically possible at the Private Label Manufacturers Association convention in Rosemont, Illinois. But this story is about coffee. Thousands of people are jamming the Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont for a huge matchmaking event: retailers and others looking for companies to produce their private label foods and more. And while there will not be a Sirott hot dog or Speed Jokes jelly, one company getting a lot of attention is Steeped Coffee. Senior Vice President Ron Scadina tells WGN’s Steve Alexander about the “fresh roasted organic coffee in a tea bag” concept, and why it is nothing at all like your grandmother’s god-awful instant coffee of yesteryear. Plus, there’s a Business of Good component: Steeped donates one percent of gross sales to charities, and a current project is digging water wells for clean drinking water in Uganda.

