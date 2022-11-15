As the cold season starts to appear and fewer sports will be seen outside, Neenah Powerlifting takes advantage of the chilly weather with a large team and Neenah pride. The first meeting of the season was on Nov. 1 and will continue throughout the winter sport season. Neenah also has a specific schedule, focusing on different lifts every day. Squats on Monday, benches on Tuesday and Thursday, and deadlifts on Wednesday. Friday is a challenge day but is specifically for middle schoolers new to the program only for the month of November.

NEENAH, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO