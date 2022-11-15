Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Green Bay lights annual 'Peace Tree' to kick off holiday celebrations
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- It's the time for tradition, and in Green Bay, nothing says the start of the holiday season like the lighting of the Peace Tree. “We came every year they have it, probably for the past six or seven years to the Peace Tree lighting,” said Diane Ginnow of Green Bay. “Every year, I've just loved it.”
Fox11online.com
Door County kicks off a season full of holiday events
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- From Egg Harbor to Baileys Harbor, Sturgeon Bay to Fish Creek, Door County is kicking off it's holiday season. Jon Jarosh of Destination Door County joined Rachel Manek on Good Day Wisconsin to highlight what's happening in 2022:. Unwrapping Sturgeon Bay/Christmas by the Bay Weekend in...
Fox11online.com
Patrick's 2022-23 winter forecast: A return to cold and snow
This is my 17th year producing a winter forecast here in Northeast Wisconsin and my 25th year doing seasonal forecasts. The idea behind seasonal forecasting is to determine how certain pressure and temperature patterns are evolving and use that to find similar years. The main things I investigate are El Niño/La Niña, the October snowpack over Asia and North America, the temperature oscillations of the northern Pacific Ocean and a pattern called Madden-Julian oscillation.
Fox11online.com
On Broadway Inc. bringing Christkindlmarket to downtown Green Bay
Brooke from On Broadway Inc. joined Living with Amy to talk about their newest event - a Christkindlmarket coming to downtown Green Bay. The pilot series will feature a traditional German-style holiday street market, offering unique gifts, festive food, beverages and programming. The Christkindlmarket will be held six times over...
Fox11online.com
Shiocton snowballing into Camp Randall
SHIOCTON (WLUK) For the first time since 2013, Shiocton is headed to the division seven state championship. To get there, they beat the reigning champion (Reedsville) and then two long bus trips coming back with two victories over a pair of number one seeds (Cambria-Friesland & Cashton). Chiefs will now...
neenahsatellite.com
Neenah Powerlifting Takes on the Cold Season with Powerful Lifts
As the cold season starts to appear and fewer sports will be seen outside, Neenah Powerlifting takes advantage of the chilly weather with a large team and Neenah pride. The first meeting of the season was on Nov. 1 and will continue throughout the winter sport season. Neenah also has a specific schedule, focusing on different lifts every day. Squats on Monday, benches on Tuesday and Thursday, and deadlifts on Wednesday. Friday is a challenge day but is specifically for middle schoolers new to the program only for the month of November.
Fox11online.com
Festival Foods Turkey Trot returns for 15th year
(WLUK) -- Lace up your running shoes before gathering around the dinner table for that Thanksgiving feast. This year marks the 15th annual Festival Foods Turkey Trot. Events are held Thanksgiving day throughout a variety of communities. In northeast Wisconsin, Turkey Trots are planned for Appleton, Green Bay, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc and Oshkosh.
Fox11online.com
Level 4 Overtime: Three local teams are headed to state
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- And then there were three. After 13 weeks of play, Kimberly, West De Pere and Shiocton are headed to this week's state championship games in Madison. For Kimberly, it's the program's seventh trip to state since 2013 and in the Level 4 win over Bay Port, Blake Barry was the star with 279 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a dominant 42-21 victory.
Fox11online.com
Kimberly, West De Pere and Shiocton one win from state titles
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Seven games remain in the high school football season as the state football championships kick off Thursday morning and end Friday evening, and three teams from Northeast Wisconsin remain alive for a title. Kimberly in Division 1, West De Pere in Division 2 and Shiocton in...
Fox11online.com
Looking down on the lakefront in Algoma with SKYFOX | VIDEO
ALGOMA (WLUK) -- The picturesque city of Algoma is the setting for SKYFOX's latest flight. Lake Michigan makes for scenic views from the air. Visitors arriving by water are greeted by the Algoma Pierhead Lighthouse. The red steel tower was built in 1932 at a location that had been occupied by lighthouses dating back to the late 19th century. Modern LED lights were installed in 2019.
Fox11online.com
West De Pere has persevered during the postseason
DE PERE (WLUK) -- For 13 weeks West De Pere has been working to get to this week and here it is. The Phantoms play Kettle Moraine in the Division 2 state title game Friday, looking for its third state title and the players are fired up to play, so what will that experience be like at Camp Randall Stadium?
Fox11online.com
On Broadway Inc. receives grant to bring free, concert series to Green Bay park
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A free, live music series will call a Green Bay park home for the next three years, thanks to a grant. On Broadway Inc. received a $90,000 Levitt AMP Green Bay Grant Award. The money will be used to organize a free, outdoor music series at...
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Food Project makes a final stop at Father Carr's in Oshkosh
(WLUK) -- FOX 11 is again teaming up with area food pantries to help fight hunger this Thanksgiving season. Non-perishable food items have been collected all week at sites in Green Bay and Menasha. Today is the final day for the FOX 11 Food Drive. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent...
Fox11online.com
Bellin Run Shoe Drive gives new life to old shoes
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Give new life to your old running shoes!. The Two-Day Bellin Run Shoe Drive kicks-off today in Green Bay. The Bellin Shoe Drive is patterning with Sneakers4Funds to collect gently worn, used and new sneakers and running shoes, which will provide inventory for micro-entrepreneurs in developing nations who seek to help themselves out of poverty with work. Sneakers4Funds will donate a set amount to the Bellin Run and our charity partners for each pound of shoes collected.
WBAY Green Bay
Ready or not, here comes snow
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Whether you like it or not, it’s time to start preparing for it. Snow is in the forecast for mid-November. Brown County Highway Commissioner Paul Fontecchio tells us because of the mild weather earlier this month they’ve only brined once so far this season. Now that brine mixture is on area roads.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford talks about Valley Transit, Appleton Library, and the end to fall leaf collection
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford stopped by Local 5 News on Tuesday to talk to Kaitlin Corbett about the city’s plan to expand Valley Transit. Officials are looking to expand the facility, and the public will be able to have the opportunity to give their input on the situation.
New bourbon boutique opens in Downtown Neenah
Grainworks Old and New, a new business in downtown Neenah, opened this past weekend specializing in bourbon barrel decor.
Fox11online.com
Algoma Blvd. in Oshkosh to reopen Friday
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A main road going through the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh campus is set to reopen by the weekend. The city of Oshkosh expects Algoma Boulevard to reopen between Wisconsin Street and Congress Avenue Friday morning. Algoma Boulevard has been closed for construction since the spring. Material delivery delays...
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Food Drive continues Tuesday in Menasha for St. Joseph Food Program
MENASHA (WLUK) -- FOX 11 is teaming up with area food pantries to help fight hunger again this Thanksgiving season. FOX 11 Food Project: Northeast Wisconsin Gives Thanks offers people the opportunity to donate non-perishable food items as food banks prepare for the busy holiday season. Tuesday is a collection...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin Gives Thanks food drive lands 3,200 pounds, $3,000 in Menasha
MENASHA (WLUK) -- The Fox Valley portion of the FOX 11 Food Project: Northeast Wisconsin Gives Thanks food drive resulted in some holiday help for the St. Joseph Food Program. FOX 11 was at Festival Foods in Menasha on Tuesday to collect donations. In addition to the 3,230 pounds of...
