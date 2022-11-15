ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Holmes, Berger lead No. 12 Indiana past No. 11 Tennessee

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nqC6f_0jArwaXh00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes and Grace Berger had double-doubles, five Indiana players scored in double figures, and the No. 12 Hoosiers defeated No. 11 Tennessee 79-67 on Monday night.

Holmes had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Berger added 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Hoosiers (3-0). Tennessee-native Chloe Moore-McNeil had 15 points, five assists and three steals; Sydney Parrish had 12 points, five assists and four rebounds off the bench; and Sara Scalia scored 16.

Trailing 57-49 entering the fourth quarter, the Lady Vols continued chipping away at an Indiana lead that had peaked at 13 points. Rickea Jackson hit a 3-pointer and Jasmine Franklin added a three-point play to help get Tennessee within 61-57. The Hoosiers responded with a closing 18-10 run that sealed the victory in a game they had led since the middle of the first quarter.

Jasmine Powell, a 5-foot-6 guard, had 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the Lady Vols (1-2). Jackson finished with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Tamari Key had 14 points.

Moore-McNeil scored five points on a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws early in the second quarter and her steal helped set up a 3-pointer by Scalia that gave the Hoosiers a 30-17 lead. Tennessee closed to within 35-29, but the Hoosiers finished with a layup from Holmes and a Parrish 3-pointer for a 40-29 lead at the break.

Tennessee’s challenging schedule features games vs. seven teams ranked in the preseason polls and potential matchups in two more games next week at the Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis. The Lady Vols have lost to Indiana and No. 8 Ohio State.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBIR

WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
KNOXVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?

For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FOX59

Here are Indy’s most dangerous roads

INDIANAPOLIS — Roughly every 81 minutes a pedestrian is killed by a driver in the United States. That statistic alone is enough to raise a few eyebrows, but when you consider that in 2021 that translated into 7,485 people never making it home, the scope of the problem comes into view.  Like all others, the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bcdemocrat.com

‘Rising star’ returning to native Brown County

Country musician Rylee Nicholson is a rising country music star, who just so happens to be from Brown County. He’ll be back in his hometown of Nashville from Nov. 13 through 21, and will hold several performances while he is in the county. He will put on a concert...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
wvlt.tv

Could persimmon seeds give glimpse into winter ahead?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Each year, people wonder what type of winter is in store, if it will be mild or feature a lot of snow. The persimmon seed could help provide a glimpse of the winter outlook. When you cut open a persimmon seed, you could see a shape...
KNOXVILLE, TN
99.5 WKDQ

Christmas Themed Xtreme Cornhole Course in Pigeon Forge, TN

There's a cornhole course in Pigeon Forge, Tennesee that just got an extreme makeover for Christmastime. Visiting the Smoky Mountains during the holidays is something that everyone should have on their bucket list. The snow-covered mountain views are amazing, plus there are all kinds of holiday lights and more to see while you are in the Pigeon Forge area. However, if you find yourself getting a little cold, and would like to do something indoors with the family, I think I might have found the perfect holiday-themed place for the whole family to enjoy.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
Indiana Daily Student

More than 500 without power on northeast side of Bloomington

A power outage occurred at 1:18 p.m. Sunday, causing 567 Duke Energy customers to lose power, according to Duke’s Outage Map. The power outage is affecting people in the northeast part of Bloomington along State Road 45 and the surrounding area, according to the map. According to Duke Energy,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy