Sacramento County, CA

Worker at elderly care center accused of sexual assault, Sacramento County sheriff reports

By Rosalio Ahumada
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

An employee at an elderly care facility in Sacramento County was arrested last week on suspicion of sexually assaulting a person who lived there.

Ioan Sandor, 62, of Sacramento County was arrested Friday on one count of sexual assault with a foreign object by means of force or fear, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday afternoon in a news release.

Sandor was booked Friday at the Sacramento County Jail and released later that day after posting $250,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear for arraignment Tuesday afternoon in Sacramento Superior Court.

The Sheriff’s Office’s Sexual and Elder Abuse Bureau conducted the investigation that led to Sandor’s arrest. Sheriff’s officials said the victim was “a dependent adult” who lived at the care facility where Sandor worked at the time of the reported sexual assault.

Sheriff’s officials did not release any further details about the investigation or Sandor’s arrest.

Investigators asked anyone with information regarding this case to call the Sexual and Elder Abuse Bureau at 916-874-5070 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357 .

