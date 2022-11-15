Read full article on original website
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
East Longmeadow ends Westfield Bombers football run in Senior Super Bowl
EAST LONGMEADOW – Sometimes the very ending to a story is one we are not happy with but the beginning and the middle is often a thing of beauty. That exemplifies just how the Westfield Senior Bombers youth football team is feeling just days removed from falling in the big game after a highly successful season.
Roxanne Oh’s goal lifts No. 4 Longmeadow over No. 1 Masconomet in Division II field hockey semifinals
SHREWSBURY – No. 4 Longmeadow defeated No. 1 Masconomet on Wednesday, 2-1, and advanced to the Division II state tournament.
No. 3 Belchertown falls to No. 2 Dedham in Div. III boys soccer state tournament semifinal
MEDWAY — No. 3 Belchertown lost to No. 2 Dedham, 2-1, in the Division III boys soccer state semifinals on Wednesday night in Medway.
Watch: Springfield Central’s William ‘Pop’ Watson III named Army All-American
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central High School quarterback and University of Nebraska verbal commit William “Pop” Watson III was named an Army All-American Monday afternoon in front of family, friends, teammates and Springfield officials.
Four power-play goals not enough as Springfield Thunderbirds fall to Syracuse Crunch
SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Thunderbirds (6-5-0-3) scored a season-high four power-play goals, but the Syracuse Crunch (5-6-1-2) erased a three-goal deficit to stun the T-Birds in a shootout, 5-4, on Wednesday at the MassMutual Center in the return of the Thunderbirds School Day Game. The Thunderbirds were outshot 13-6 in...
William ‘Pop’ Watson III felt like ‘the earth just stopped’ when he was named Army All-American
SPRINGFIELD — William “Pop” Watson III thought he had done something wrong when his father and coach, Bill Watson, called him last week.
UB hoops loses at ranked UConn, women get 1st win with coach Becky Burke
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After splitting a pair of home games to begin the season, UB lost 84-64 in its basketball road opener Tuesday night at nationally-ranked UConn. UConn (3-0) entered the AP poll this week at No. 25 and are the third team receiving votes outside the coaches top 25. The game at the […]
Worcester Railers fall to Reading Royals at home, 6-2
WORCESTER – Reading pulled into town Wednesday night for its first visit of the 2022-23 season and handed the Railers a 6-2 defeat. Worcester was 10-1-0 heading into the match and found a way to outshoot Reading 19-2 in the final period but the first 40 minutes would be the difference maker.
Dewey’s Jazz Lounge ranked one of the best restaurants in Western Mass., Open Table says
Dewey’s Jazz Lounge, one of Springfield’s newest restaurants and sit-down lounge scenes known for its smooth vibes, creative food options, jazz legend-themed drinks and live performances from local artists, was ranked as one of the top 10 restaurants in Western Mass. Open Table, an online reservation service, placed...
New Irish pub in Chicopee preps for grand opening
CHICOPEE – O’Connell’s Irish Pub and Grill, a new bar located on 733 Chicopee St., is ready for its grand opening at 5 p.m. on Nov. 18. Co-owner/manager Blake Bryan said, “Chicopee has a number of restaurants and bars, but I know people have been really interested in this spot for a long time now.” He went on to say, “It’s been closed since pre-COVID-19, it closed three weeks before COVID[-19] hit. We acquired it on Aug. 16, 2022, and we’ve been working insanely hard since then to put a good light on it. This particular location, 733 has been a number of bars throughout generations spanning over 60 years.”
Bulls to Face Nationally Ranked UConn on Tuesday Night
BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo men's basketball team (1-1, 0-0 MAC) will play the nationally ranked UConn Huskies (2-0, 0-0 BIG EAST) on Tuesday evening. The Huskies come in at No. 25 in the AP Top-25 poll receiving 124 points. In the Coaches Poll, UConn came in at No. 28 as they received 46 points. The game can be watched on CBS Sports Network with tip-off starting at 7 p.m. from the XL Center in Hartford, Conn.
VIDEO: Mama Bear, 2 Cubs Hunt For Late-Night Snack At Chicopee Home
A security camera at a Chicopee home captured a mama bear and her two cubs going for a late-night snack earlier this week. The bears wandered around the cars and sniffed at some areas on Monday, Nov. 14, before lumbering off for more fertile feeding grounds. Bear sightings in Massachusetts...
Park along Westfield River eyed for landscaping, plaques celebrating women
WESTFIELD — Steps from one of downtown’s busiest streets, Women’s Temperance Park is one of the most visible parks in the city. Without a sign, however, it’s also one of the least visible. Most passers-by probably don’t know that it is named after a 19th century women’s organization. Most passers-by probably don’t know a lot about the history of prominent women in Westfield, and that’s something Kathleen Hillman hopes to change.
Westfield crews respond to fire on Southampton Road
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to Southampton Road in Westfield Monday evening for reports of a mobile home fire. Our Western Mass News crew arrived on scene shortly before 7:30 p.m. and saw that the smoke had died down and the fire appeared to be under control. According to...
All lanes reopened on Route 146 in Millbury
MILLBURY — All lanes are now open and a downed power line has been removed after state police diverted traffic between West Main Street and Boston Road on state Route 146 in Millbury for about an hour Wednesday. Traffic was congested on the highway in the Millbury area as...
Springfield Police investigating discovery of body in Chicopee River
SPRINGFIELD – The body of a man was found Tuesday morning in the Chicopee River in the Indian Orchard section of the city. The man was discovered at about 11:35 a.m. in the area of 300 Water St., said Ryan Walsh, police spokesman. The department’s Detective bureau is investigating...
Fallen Springfield officers remembered with new monument during Blue Light ceremony
SPRINGFIELD — While on a Police Unity bike ride that stretched from here to Virginia, Maria Siciliano said the group stopped at least a half-dozen monuments that paid tribute to fallen officers along the way. A long-time colleague of Officer Kevin Ambrose, who was killed while responding to a...
Many factors influence snow day call, Westfield school superintendent says
WESTFIELD — With the weather turning cold and stormy this week, School Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski is getting ready for another season of deciding when to call a snow day. It is not a call that he makes by himself, however. “We look at the weather forecast, which is a...
Work on The Cove apartments in Worcester’s Canal District beginning as early as next week
Construction on a seven-story mixed used development right next to Worcester’s Polar Park is set to begin as early as next week. John Tocco, managing director and COO of V10 Development, confirmed Wednesday that work is set to begin soon on The Cove, a development that will include 171 apartments, commercial space, a pizza restaurant and bowling alley at 89 Green St.
East Longmeadow teen looking for help getting books published
A special Army All-American jersey was presented Monday at Central High School in Springfield. Red Sox Winter Weekend returning to Springfield in January. The Red Sox Winter Winter Weekend is coming back to Springfield. Getting Answers: Westfield parent pushes for added bus stop. Updated: 6 hours ago. A viewer reached...
