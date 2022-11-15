ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Worcester Railers fall to Reading Royals at home, 6-2

WORCESTER – Reading pulled into town Wednesday night for its first visit of the 2022-23 season and handed the Railers a 6-2 defeat. Worcester was 10-1-0 heading into the match and found a way to outshoot Reading 19-2 in the final period but the first 40 minutes would be the difference maker.
WORCESTER, MA
New Irish pub in Chicopee preps for grand opening

CHICOPEE – O’Connell’s Irish Pub and Grill, a new bar located on 733 Chicopee St., is ready for its grand opening at 5 p.m. on Nov. 18. Co-owner/manager Blake Bryan said, “Chicopee has a number of restaurants and bars, but I know people have been really interested in this spot for a long time now.” He went on to say, “It’s been closed since pre-COVID-19, it closed three weeks before COVID[-19] hit. We acquired it on Aug. 16, 2022, and we’ve been working insanely hard since then to put a good light on it. This particular location, 733 has been a number of bars throughout generations spanning over 60 years.”
CHICOPEE, MA
Bulls to Face Nationally Ranked UConn on Tuesday Night

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo men's basketball team (1-1, 0-0 MAC) will play the nationally ranked UConn Huskies (2-0, 0-0 BIG EAST) on Tuesday evening. The Huskies come in at No. 25 in the AP Top-25 poll receiving 124 points. In the Coaches Poll, UConn came in at No. 28 as they received 46 points. The game can be watched on CBS Sports Network with tip-off starting at 7 p.m. from the XL Center in Hartford, Conn.
BUFFALO, NY
Park along Westfield River eyed for landscaping, plaques celebrating women

WESTFIELD — Steps from one of downtown’s busiest streets, Women’s Temperance Park is one of the most visible parks in the city. Without a sign, however, it’s also one of the least visible. Most passers-by probably don’t know that it is named after a 19th century women’s organization. Most passers-by probably don’t know a lot about the history of prominent women in Westfield, and that’s something Kathleen Hillman hopes to change.
WESTFIELD, MA
Westfield crews respond to fire on Southampton Road

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to Southampton Road in Westfield Monday evening for reports of a mobile home fire. Our Western Mass News crew arrived on scene shortly before 7:30 p.m. and saw that the smoke had died down and the fire appeared to be under control. According to...
WESTFIELD, MA
Work on The Cove apartments in Worcester’s Canal District beginning as early as next week

Construction on a seven-story mixed used development right next to Worcester’s Polar Park is set to begin as early as next week. John Tocco, managing director and COO of V10 Development, confirmed Wednesday that work is set to begin soon on The Cove, a development that will include 171 apartments, commercial space, a pizza restaurant and bowling alley at 89 Green St.
WORCESTER, MA
East Longmeadow teen looking for help getting books published

A special Army All-American jersey was presented Monday at Central High School in Springfield. Red Sox Winter Weekend returning to Springfield in January. The Red Sox Winter Winter Weekend is coming back to Springfield. Getting Answers: Westfield parent pushes for added bus stop. Updated: 6 hours ago. A viewer reached...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
