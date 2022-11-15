Read full article on original website
What we know about the suspect in the University of Virginia shooting rampage that left 3 football players dead
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the 22-year-old suspect accused of killing three football players and wounding two other people, had prior contact with campus officials about a gun, authorities said Monday.
Who is Christopher Darnell Jones? University of Virginia Shooting Suspect
Students have been urged to shelter in place as authorities seek a suspect who is "armed and dangerous."
Three members of University of Virginia football team slain in shooting, suspect in custody
Nov 14 (Reuters) - A suspect in a shooting at the University of Virginia that left three members of the University of Virginia football team dead was in custody on Monday, hours after he allegedly opened fire on a bus full of students returning from a field trip.
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones' parents speak out ahead of arraignment hearing
UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.'s father reportedly said his son had been "paranoid" a month before the shooting that left three UVA football players dead.
Christopher Darnell Jones School Profile Resurfaces—'Why Wasn't He Smiling?'
Authorities are searching for Christopher Darnell Jones, the student suspected in a shooting that has left three people dead.
Bryan Silva Linked to UVA Shooting After Charlottesville Rapper's Threats
The Charlottesville-based rapper worried many people with his seemingly threatening behavior toward the University of Virginia amid the shooting.
Virginia running back Mike Hollins in critical condition and on ventilator after mass shooting
Virginia running back Mike Hollins is one of two surviving victims of a mass shooting that took place on campus
UVA shooting suspect’s father says he was ‘paranoid’ before campus attack
Christopher Darnell Jones Sr, the father of 22-year-old University of Virginia mass shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones, has spoken out after his son’s arrest, saying he seemed "paranoid" ahead of the attack.On Sunday, Mr Jones allegedly shot at a bus filled with University of Virginia football players on their way back from a field trip, killing three.Police searched for Mr Jones for more than 12 hours before taking him into custody.His father told NBC12 that he was still adjusting to his son’s alleged actions and arrest."I can’t believe it was him," he said. "I still can’t believe it now."US...
Virginia students were prepared for shooting, not aftermath
Students huddled inside laboratory closets and darkened dorm rooms across the University of Virginia while others moved far away from library windows and barricaded the doors of its stately academic buildings after an ominous warning flashed on their screens: “RUN. HIDE. FIGHT.”Responding to the immediate threat of an on-campus shooting was a moment they had prepared for since their first years of elementary school. But dealing with the emotional trauma of an attack that killed three members of the school’s football team late Sunday left students shaken and grasping to understand.“This will probably affect our campus for a very,...
More details emerge on Sunday night shooting at University of Virginia
Following Sunday night’s unthinkable tragedy at the University of Virginia, UVA officials held a news conference at 11:00 a.m. ET on Monday morning to provide more details. University of Virginia President Jim Ryan was joined by UVA Police Chief Tim Longo, among others, to address the shooting that took the lives of three students and injured two others.
Former Dorchester County football player among Virginia shooting victims
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WCSC/WVIR) - Authorities have confirmed a former Woodland High School student was one of three University of Virginia students killed Sunday night in a shooting on campus. Lavel Davis Jr., a wide receiver with the UVA Cavaliers, died from his injuries in the shooting, University President Jim Ryan...
In a single week in America, 4 communities confronted the aftermath of different school shootings. Then, shots rang out in another school
Over the span of a week, four different communities across the United States have grappled with the aftermath of a school shooting.
Former Petersburg football player is charged in deadly UVA shootings
A former Petersburg High School football player has been charged in the shooting deaths Sunday night of three former teammates on the University of Virginia football team. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, was arrested around 11 a.m. Monday in eastern Henrico County, according to an announcement from Henrico County Police. He was taken...
Third VA College Mass Shooting; New Warning To Prepare
WASHINGTON, D.C. (November 14, 2022) – A mass shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia [U-VA] late Sunday left three dead and two seriously injured. It follows two other recent college shootings in Virginia just this year – one at Bridgewater College in February which left two dead, and another the same month near the Virginia Tech campus in Blackbird which left one dead and four injured.
