CBS Baltimore

District says Mervo students disciplined appropriately after video shows student beaten at bus stop

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Public Schools officials told WJZ they took appropriate action with those involved in a fight at a bus stop where a Mervo High School student was brutally beaten earlier this week.District officials did not say what that punishment is or how many were disciplined.A disturbing video obtained by WJZ showed a Mervo High School student being brutally beaten near a bus stop on his way home from school on Monday.The student—who classmates say is a freshman—was kicked in the head, shoved and punched by other students just blocks from the high school on Harford Road in...
BALTIMORE, MD
Outsider.com

LOOK: Resource Officer Captures Massive Snake on Maryland High School Campus

A school resource officer has saved the day at one Baltimore high school recently, stepping in to send a slithery non-authorized visitor on its way!. The commotion began Friday afternoon at around 1:45 when the Howard County School Resource Officer, Cliff Macer heard shouting coming from the high school lobby which sat just outside Macer’s office. Soon, however, the shouts turned into frightened screams, which sent Officer Macer running.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

UVA shooting suspect’s father says he was ‘paranoid’ before campus attack

Christopher Darnell Jones Sr, the father of 22-year-old University of Virginia mass shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones, has spoken out after his son’s arrest, saying he seemed "paranoid" ahead of the attack.On Sunday, Mr Jones allegedly shot at a bus filled with University of Virginia football players on their way back from a field trip, killing three.Police searched for Mr Jones for more than 12 hours before taking him into custody.His father told NBC12 that he was still adjusting to his son’s alleged actions and arrest."I can’t believe it was him," he said. "I still can’t believe it now."US...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Terry Mansfield

Virginia's Most Dangerous Cities

The Commonwealth of Virginia is home to many cities, towns, and villages, but only some of them are equally safe. Some of Virginia's cities can be quite dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Virginia students were prepared for shooting, not aftermath

Students huddled inside laboratory closets and darkened dorm rooms across the University of Virginia while others moved far away from library windows and barricaded the doors of its stately academic buildings after an ominous warning flashed on their screens: “RUN. HIDE. FIGHT.”Responding to the immediate threat of an on-campus shooting was a moment they had prepared for since their first years of elementary school. But dealing with the emotional trauma of an attack that killed three members of the school’s football team late Sunday left students shaken and grasping to understand.“This will probably affect our campus for a very,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
ValueWalk

Third VA College Mass Shooting; New Warning To Prepare

WASHINGTON, D.C. (November 14, 2022) – A mass shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia [U-VA] late Sunday left three dead and two seriously injured. It follows two other recent college shootings in Virginia just this year – one at Bridgewater College in February which left two dead, and another the same month near the Virginia Tech campus in Blackbird which left one dead and four injured.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

