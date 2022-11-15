This Week in Mendocino: A blues legend visits Point Arena, modern dance in Ukiah, and odd art & macabre history in Mendocino.

photo credit: Cynthia Hilke/KRCB The long-awaited refurbished terminal at Sonoma County Charles M. Schulz Airport (STS) saw some fanfare Tuesday. Various county dignitaries and the public gathered to mark the completion of a big remodeling and expansion job and celebrate added capacity. Craig Schulz, one of the sons of the famed cartoonist, shared remarks. "We started with the bronze Linus and Charlie Brown [statues], which you probably all saw, outside the terminal years ago," said Schulz. "And now here we are in this beautiful brand new terminal where there are now more jets than small planes at STS, it would seem, and as people...

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO