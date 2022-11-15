This Week in Mendocino: A blues legend visits Point Arena, modern dance in Ukiah, and odd art & macabre history in Mendocino.

Read full article on original website
The Mendocino Voice
The Mendocino Setlist: November 18-24
MENDOCINO Co., 11/16/22 – This week we give thanks for the vibrant music scene of Mendocino County, from Gualala to Leggett. Now that tourist season has quieted down, it’s even more important to get out and support our local musicians and venues. Don’t forget to drop an extra tip in the bucket in gratitude for the county’s many talents sharing their musical gifts with us.
The Mendocino Voice
Eighteen restaurants open on Thanksgiving in Mendocino County
MENDOCINO Co., 11/16/22 – Thanksgiving Day is Thursday, November 24. While some folks enjoy preparing a grand, family-style supper with turkey, gravy and all the fixings, others prefer to let others do the cooking. Or perhaps you’re not too fond of Thanksgiving food (canned cranberry sauce anyone?). We have a few options for you, too! Here’s a list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving in Mendocino County.
mendofever.com
Subject Stole Burrito And Threw A Rock, Subject Throwing Things Making A Mess – Ukiah Police Logs 11.14.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
The Mendocino Voice
Caspar Creek Experimental Watersheds celebrates 60 years with research tour
CASPAR, CA, 11/15/22 — The United States Forest Service and Jackson Demonstration State Forest commemorated 60 years of forest management research at the Caspar Creek Experimental Watersheds’ outdoor laboratory by opening the area around the creek’s North Fork and South Fork to the public for tours and exploration on Saturday. Visitors traveled from Caspar Scales along a timeline of eventful years and projects in the area before arriving at stations manned by scientists and researchers, with whom they could speak about the findings and policy developed from work at Caspar Creek.
The Mendocino Voice
Fort Bragg’s winter shelter program ready to open
FORT BRAGG, CA 11/16/22 — Had it been one degree colder, Fort Bragg’s winter shelter could have started functioning on the first night possible: Tuesday, November 15. Vouchers for motel rooms will be offered on any night from November 15 through April 30 this year when the forecast low is below 40 degrees or the chance of rain is 60 percent or more. Tuesday didn’t quite make the cut: the low was forecast at 40 degrees and no rain was in the forecast.
Sonoma County celebrates newly-remodeled and expanded airport terminal
photo credit: Cynthia Hilke/KRCB The long-awaited refurbished terminal at Sonoma County Charles M. Schulz Airport (STS) saw some fanfare Tuesday. Various county dignitaries and the public gathered to mark the completion of a big remodeling and expansion job and celebrate added capacity. Craig Schulz, one of the sons of the famed cartoonist, shared remarks. "We started with the bronze Linus and Charlie Brown [statues], which you probably all saw, outside the terminal years ago," said Schulz. "And now here we are in this beautiful brand new terminal where there are now more jets than small planes at STS, it would seem, and as people...
Two major Calif. tourist favorites named to no travel list
Flight attendant taken to hospital after woman disrupts SF flight, it's time to double down on tourism to save San Francisco, the hippie Hawaii nudist camp with ties to Hollywood royalty and a Oakland news org reinvents journalism to reach underserved
mendofever.com
Neighbor Talking Loudly, Female Yelling For Help – Ukiah Police Logs 11.12.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Grassfire burns in Sonoma County near Lower Lake
LAKE COUNTY (CBS SF) – Cal Fire crews in Lake County responded to a grassfire near Lower Lake Tuesday morning, according to a tweet.Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit tweeted at 10:46 a.m. that the crews were fighting a fire near Little High Valley and Henderson Ranch roads.The unit asked that drivers give way to emergency vehicles.At 11:37 a.m., Cal Fire tweeted that crews successfully contained the fire to a 1/4-acre. They also noted that the one was structure threatened by the blaze was saved.This story will be updated. Check back for new details.
sonomamag.com
Where to Go for the Absolute Best Steak in Sonoma County
Steak can be divisive—either you’re team red meat or you’re not. But if you’re going to sink your teeth into a perfectly marbled steak or a long-braised brisket this winter, do it with intention and gusto. Click through the above gallery for some top beef picks in Sonoma County.
mendofever.com
Vehicle Strikes Cyclist on Ukiah’s State Street—Air Ambulance Requested
Scanner traffic this evening indicates a vehicle struck a cyclist near the intersection of Ukiah’s South State Street and Laws Avenue resulting in significant injury and requests for an air ambulance. Initially dispatched at 5:27 p.m., the Incident Commander reports that the southbound lane of South State Street is...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 12:02 p.m.] One Structure Threatened as New Fire Starts in Lake County
The Little Fire began about 10:25 a.m. southeast of Lower Lake on Henderson Ranch Road. According to the first reports from the scene, one structure is threatened. Cal Fire Lake/Napa Unit tweeted, “CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is responding to a vegetation fire near Little High Valley Rd. and Henderson Ranch Rd. by Lower Lake in Lake County. If traveling in the area, please use caution and give way to emergency vehicles.”
kymkemp.com
Law Firm Fighting Against Humboldt County Cannabis Abatement Program Hosts Town Hall in Redway This Wednesday
In response to Humboldt County’s abatement program, which they claim levels excessively burdensome fines, a non-profit law firm, the Institute for Justice, will be hosting what they are billing as a town hall and free dinner, Wednesday, November 16 at 6 p.m., at the Mateel Community Center in Redway. The Institute for Justice (IJ), which just filed a Federal class action lawsuit against the Humboldt County’s cannabis abatement program in October, invites all who were impacted by the abatement program to join them. Lead attorneys on the case will be there to discuss how IJ is fighting back against, what Attorney Jared McClain calls, “Humboldt County’s abusive abatement regime, [that] issues life-ruinous fines to innocent people without proof or process.”
The Mendocino Voice
O’Neill: The last decade of cannabis (column)
This is our farm column from farmer Casey O’Neill. O’Neill is the owner operator of HappyDay Farms north of Laytonville, and a long time advocate for the cannabis community in Mendocino Co; more of his writing can be found here. The opinions expressed in this column are those of the writer. If you would like to submit a letter to the editor feel free to write to [email protected].
kymkemp.com
The Old Blanket Ruse Didn’t Work This Time, Says MCSO
On 11-10-2022 at approximately 10:58 PM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were conducting proactive patrols in the 300 block of Brush Street in Ukiah, California. While patrolling, a Deputy observed a suspicious parked vehicle and contacted the driver who identified herself as Odessa Oneil [47-year-old from Ukiah]....
lakecountybloom.com
NCO Seeking Subject Matter Experts for Lake County Home Hardening Initiative
North Coast Opportunities, Inc (NCO) invites qualified Subject Matter Experts (SME) to join the California Wildfire Mitigation Program (CWMP) Home Hardening Initiative. NCO seeks qualified companies and individuals to provide historical, cultural, and biological resource services as described in NCO’s SME Request for Proposals, Phase II. More information and a detailed Scope of Work are available at www.ncohomehardening.org.
ksro.com
Sonoma County Health Officials Holding Town Hall on Rising Viruses
This afternoon, Sonoma County public health officials will hold an online town hall event on three respiratory viruses that have been infecting a growing number of residents. County health officer Doctor Sundari Mase and two doctors will discuss the spreads of RSV, the flu, and COVID-19. The number of RSV and flu cases in Sonoma County has been rising since early this month, which is earlier in the season than usual. The town hall will start at four p.m.
Residents' appeal against Sebastopol RV village shot down
photo credit: Courtesy of dave_7/Wikimedia Commons The fight over a sanctioned area for people living in RVs continues in Sebastopol. The city currently faces a challenge in federal court to its RV parking ban ordinance that applies to elsewhere besides the Horizon Shine RV Village. Planning Director Kari Svanstrom noted, the city does not exist in a vacuum. "There is a rise in homelessness within the state and county for a number of reasons, Covid, housing market issues, opioids, wildfires, and a number of other factors," Svanstrom said. "This has really resulted in more visible impact in cities throughout California." When many of the...
CHP, Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies reopen streets after incident in Hacienda Bridge area
SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF/BCN) -- River Road in Sonoma County reopened Tuesday evening after an incident involving Sonoma County Sheriff's Office deputies and the California Highway Patrol.Authorities announced the incident on River Road near the Hacienda Bridge, which spans the Russian River, was resolved, around 6:50 p.m.Odd Fellows Park was also reopened. There are still no details about the incident.
krcrtv.com
Ukiah woman and dog saved by Caltrans maintenance workers
UKIAH, Calif. — It was around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 and Tina Milberger was stranded off the side of State Route 32, hanging upside down in her car, 130 feet down an embankment. The Susanville California Highway Patrol said Milberger was traveling with her four dogs when her...
