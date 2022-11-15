Crawford trial: Preliminary jury selection as proceedings begin

CULLMAN, Ala. – Jury selection in the trial of a Cullman man charged with the murder of his wife began Monday, Nov. 14, in the courtroom of Cullman County Circuit Judge Martha Williams, more than five years after Tiffiney Joy Crawford, 32, died and after more than 10 continuances since her husband Jason Crawford’s indictment in her death.

Tiffiney Crawford was found dead from gunshot wounds at the family’s home on May 2, 2017. The mother of two young children was the founder of the online MHM Mothers Helping Mothers group and was a friend and supporter to many mothers throughout the community.

After a yearlong investigation into her death, Jason Crawford was indicted on one count of murder on May 17, 2018, and arrested days later on May 21. A $100,000 property bond was set, and he has been out on bond since that time. Because Jason Crawford’s mother is employed by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency handled the investigation.

Since his indictment, Crawford has been allowed to travel out of the state of Alabama with the court’s approval in June 2021. In a different instance, he received a misdemeanor traffic citation for failure to yield in 2020 which was dismissed after fees were paid.

Crawford is being represented by Tuten Law Offices in Huntsville. While not in court on Monday, the representing attorneys from Tuten Law are expected to be at the courthouse Tuesday as the jury pool is reviewed.

No members of the press are allowed in the courtroom until the jury is seated, which is expected to be Tuesday, Nov. 14 in the afternoon at the earliest.

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.