School staff members fired for misconduct involving students with special needs
Disturbing allegations of abusive behavior have cost three school staff members their jobs. A criminal investigation is also underway by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
13abc.com
Man convicted of endangering child sentenced to community control
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who was convicted of endangering a child was sentenced to community control Wednesday. According to court records, on Nov. 16, Tyson Hawkins was sentenced to three years of community control. If Hawkins violates the terms of his community control, he could face up to additional restrictions, including a potential 36 months prison sentence.
Social media threat with photo of AK-47 style weapon forces closure of schools in Taylor
Classes are cancelled Wednesday for students at multiple schools Downriver after a threatening post circulating on social media depicting a weapon came to the attention of school officials and law enforcement late last night.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Sandusky woman who threatened city hall arrested after failing to show for October sentencing
Amanda Nichol, the Sandusky resident arrested in July for making a call to Sanilac Central Dispatch threatening Sandusky City Hall, was arrested again, but this time, for skipping the sentencing trial for July’s offense. Nichol, age 33, failed to appear at her October 18 district court sentencing, prompting a...
Prosecutors seek life sentence, without parole, for Oxford High School shooter
Prosecutors say they will seek a life sentence, with no chance for parole, for the teenager who killed four fellow students at Oakland County’s Oxford High School.
Macomb Co. delivers 'one, two punch' to hoax school threats
MACOMB COUNTY (CBS DETROIT) – Almost 50 people in Macomb County have been charged with making such threats, a fifty percent jump from last year. Macomb County is working to have parents and students understand those hoax threats have serious consequences."Today there were two or three schools closed down when's it going to stop?" Peter Lucido, Macomb County Prosecutor said. And so Lucido is implementing a so-called 'one, two punch' to curb the ongoing hoax threats targeting schools."Parents need to really step up their game or they're responsible for the actions of their children.," Lucido said.In 2021 he charged 25 people...
13abc.com
Case Files: Police seek witness in South Toledo double murder
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was just after noon on October 10, 2017, when shots were fired. A neighbor calls 9-1-1 to report the sound of nearly a dozen gunshots. The caller told the dispatcher she saw people running but couldn’t give more of a description. Caller: I heard...
13abc.com
TPD releases body cam footage in police shooting of double homicide suspect
Walleye tradition is back after taking a pause during covid. The Toledo walleye played against their sled hockey team for a charity game. Kelly Hix is a nurse in Monroe and she is one of the people who will light the tree. Ohio House passes distracted driving bill. Updated: 7...
fox2detroit.com
Ex-Detroit police officer who killed attorney in crash was in 3 previous crashes
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The ex-Detroit cop who killed a prominent attorney in an on-duty car crash was involved in three other crashes in the years leading up to it. Teaira Funderburg's driving record includes seven pages of citations, suspensions and crashes culminating with the one that took attorney Cliff Woodards' life. The question being raised now, why wasn’t something done to keep her from behind the wheel.
16-year-old girl arrested after making threats, alleged 'hitlist' of students; schools to reopen Tuesday
Classes are cancelled and police investigating after an alleged shooting threat against Ferndale High School was posted to social media. The suspect, a 16-year-old girl, has been arrested.
'Inundated' with threats, Oakland County Sheriff asks students for help, vows to investigate all tips 'because it is not a joke'
On the same day a 16-year-old girl was arrested for making social media threats that closed Ferndale schools for the day, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard is out with a social media warning aimed at students across the county.
Dundee Community Schools superintendent responds to recent school threats
DUNDEE, Mich. — Dundee Community Schools in Monroe County, Michigan, has dealt with four school threats in the past couple of weeks. Superintendent Scott Leach said the first one occurred on Oct. 26, when several Dundee Middle School students overheard a conversation between two classmates discussing committing violent acts against the school. The students quickly reported it to the school's administration and resource officers, who took immediate action.
Murder suspect search causes several school lockdowns in Fremont
A Fremont murder suspect search caused several Northeast Ohio schools to be put on lockdown Monday.
Suspects at large, another dead after chase that began in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Multiple suspects are at large, and another dead, following a police chase that began in Genesee County and ended in Oakland County, according to police officials with multiple area departments. Flint police said around 3 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, they were dispatched to a secured...
Detroit News
'He was behind this whole thing': Bond denied for lawyer accused in slaying of Oak Park jeweler
A Southfield attorney charged with orchestrating the slaying of a local jeweler was denied bond in Oakland County court on Tuesday, during a hearing that revealed new details about the alleged murder-for-hire plot. Oak Park 45th District Court Judge Michelle Friedman Appel ruled that the lawyer, Marco Michael Bisbikis, posed...
13abc.com
Braylen Noble’s mother, grandmother receive probation in child’s death
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County judge issued suspended sentences to the mother and grandmother convicted in connection with the death of Braylen Noble. The grandmother, Bobbie Johnson, was charged with obstruction of justice and pled guilty. She received a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail. Braylen’s mother,...
Parents express concern over Jackson ransomware attack
It's the second day in a row so far, and frustration among parents is growing.
13abc.com
Case Files: Teen in foster care vanishes from group home
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was the morning of October 13, 2021, when Toledo Police received a call about a missing person. According to a report, 15-year-old Michael Chappell was living in a group home on Mount Vernon in Toledo with six other boys. He was last seen going to bed, but when the worker in the home went to wake the children up the next morning, Michael was missing.
Charges against local doctor raise questions about spotting abuse in sports
Dr. Zvi Levran was arraigned last week in Oakland County Court and pled not guilty to 17 charges of criminal sexual conduct.
The Oakland Press
Another threat reported at an Oakland County high school
South Lyon East High School was locked down at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, as Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated a threat on a bathroom wall. A message on the wall said someone was going to shoot up the school at 1 p.m., according to a release from OCSO.
