MACOMB COUNTY (CBS DETROIT) – Almost 50 people in Macomb County have been charged with making such threats, a fifty percent jump from last year. Macomb County is working to have parents and students understand those hoax threats have serious consequences."Today there were two or three schools closed down when's it going to stop?" Peter Lucido, Macomb County Prosecutor said. And so Lucido is implementing a so-called 'one, two punch' to curb the ongoing hoax threats targeting schools."Parents need to really step up their game or they're responsible for the actions of their children.," Lucido said.In 2021 he charged 25 people...

MACOMB COUNTY, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO