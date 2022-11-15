ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

13abc.com

Man convicted of endangering child sentenced to community control

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who was convicted of endangering a child was sentenced to community control Wednesday. According to court records, on Nov. 16, Tyson Hawkins was sentenced to three years of community control. If Hawkins violates the terms of his community control, he could face up to additional restrictions, including a potential 36 months prison sentence.
CBS Detroit

Macomb Co. delivers 'one, two punch' to hoax school threats

MACOMB COUNTY (CBS DETROIT) – Almost 50 people in Macomb County have been charged with making such threats, a fifty percent jump from last year. Macomb County is working to have parents and students understand those hoax threats have serious consequences."Today there were two or three schools closed down when's it going to stop?" Peter Lucido, Macomb County Prosecutor said. And so Lucido is implementing a so-called 'one, two punch' to curb the ongoing hoax threats targeting schools."Parents need to really step up their game or they're responsible for the actions of their children.," Lucido said.In 2021 he charged 25 people...
13abc.com

Case Files: Police seek witness in South Toledo double murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was just after noon on October 10, 2017, when shots were fired. A neighbor calls 9-1-1 to report the sound of nearly a dozen gunshots. The caller told the dispatcher she saw people running but couldn’t give more of a description. Caller: I heard...
fox2detroit.com

Ex-Detroit police officer who killed attorney in crash was in 3 previous crashes

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The ex-Detroit cop who killed a prominent attorney in an on-duty car crash was involved in three other crashes in the years leading up to it. Teaira Funderburg's driving record includes seven pages of citations, suspensions and crashes culminating with the one that took attorney Cliff Woodards' life. The question being raised now, why wasn’t something done to keep her from behind the wheel.
WTOL 11

Dundee Community Schools superintendent responds to recent school threats

DUNDEE, Mich. — Dundee Community Schools in Monroe County, Michigan, has dealt with four school threats in the past couple of weeks. Superintendent Scott Leach said the first one occurred on Oct. 26, when several Dundee Middle School students overheard a conversation between two classmates discussing committing violent acts against the school. The students quickly reported it to the school's administration and resource officers, who took immediate action.
13abc.com

Case Files: Teen in foster care vanishes from group home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was the morning of October 13, 2021, when Toledo Police received a call about a missing person. According to a report, 15-year-old Michael Chappell was living in a group home on Mount Vernon in Toledo with six other boys. He was last seen going to bed, but when the worker in the home went to wake the children up the next morning, Michael was missing.
The Oakland Press

Another threat reported at an Oakland County high school

South Lyon East High School was locked down at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, as Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated a threat on a bathroom wall. A message on the wall said someone was going to shoot up the school at 1 p.m., according to a release from OCSO.
