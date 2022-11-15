Read full article on original website
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright lightRoger MarshNew Albany, IN
The Louisville actress giving away millionsAsh JurbergLouisville, KY
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
One missing of 11 escaped cows in Louisville located in the Highlands neighborhoodAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Kentucky Harvest helps deliver turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville-based nonprofit is working to make sure everyone gets fed this Thanksgiving season. Kentucky Harvest is helping Family Scholar House distribute 100 turkeys and traditional sides for people in the community that need assistance. Local companies and schools have been collecting food to give to...
Chipotle Mexican Grill opens in Fern Creek on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Chipotle Mexican Grill officially opened Wednesday on Bardstown Road in Fern Creek. There are now six Chipotle restaurants in Louisville and 25 in Kentucky. The restaurant has a "Chipotlane," which allows patrons to pick up digital orders without entering the restaurant. "Chipotlanes are the...
Big Bad Breakfast opens second location in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big Bad Breakfast opened its second location in Louisville on Tuesday. The restaurant is located at 5050 Norton Healthcare Boulevard. “The team and I are honored and excited to have transformed such an iconic Louisville location into the city’s long-awaited second Big Bad Breakfast location,” Owner of Big Bad Breakfast Chef John Currence said. “The Louisville community has really welcomed Big Bad Breakfast with open arms, so we felt compelled to open a second location, and when this beautiful space became available we knew exactly where our new home would be. We look forward to serving even more folks here in Louisville, and we hope those who remember Corbett’s will appreciate the care and love we’ve give to the restaurant as one of our most beautiful BBBs to date.”
Salvation Army makes Christmas wishes come true
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, the Salvation Army officially kicked off their 2022 Red Kettle and Angel Tree program. The Salvation Army addresses community needs and supplies solutions. The Angel Tree program started in 1979, and since then, its provided thousands of kids in need gifts on Christmas. Louisville’s...
Churchill Downs to install PET scan machine for veterinarians to monitor horses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs is preparing to install a medical device that could alert veterinarians about horses' injuries before it happens. A positron emission tomography (PET) scan machine works in about five minutes. It can help veterinarians find any problems with a racehorse's legs to prevent injuries. Churchill...
Staffing agency holding 3-day seasonal hiring event in Shepherdsville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're looking for a seasonal job, or maybe just a new job altogether, staffing agency Adecco may be able to help. The company is holding a three-day job fair in Shepherdsville starting Tuesday. The goal is to fill 200 warehouse jobs. You can get information...
Salvation Army offering free Thanksgiving meals for those in need
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana is making sure no family goes without a Thanksgiving meal this holiday. The organization on Tuesday announced several options allowing residents to pick up or enjoy a Thanksgiving meal. In Harrison County, people will be able to pick up...
Louisville homeowner donating Christmas tree for city's 'Light Up Louisville' event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city is getting ready for its annual holiday kick-off known as Light Up Louisville. The free event brings Louisvillians downtown to celebrate the season together. The centerpiece of the event is the large Christmas tree that is decorated and placed in Jefferson Square Park. This...
New report on Louisville's eviction data aims to help landlords, tenants solve housing 'crisis'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mom-and-pop landlords who own only a few rental properties in Louisville are less likely to spend time and money evicting tenants than bigger, corporate landlords with lots of units. Meanwhile, eviction rates in southwest Jefferson County are nearly the same as in impoverished west Louisville, the...
IMAGES | Take a look inside Topgolf 3 days before its grand opening in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Topgolf's 82nd venue and its first in Kentucky opens Friday in St. Matthews. The three-story, 67,000-square-foot building at Oxmoor Center features an outdoor driving range with climate-controlled golf bays, giving pros and amateurs a shot at the fun year-round. Pricing runs between $28 to $48 an hour for use one of the 102 climate-controlled hitting bays.
One missing of 11 escaped cows in Louisville located in the Highlands neighborhood
How a cow can go missing for three weeks from the scene of an accident is a mystery. **Information in this article was sourced from accredited news reports, which are cited within the story**
Louisville's KFC Yum! Center brings back free holiday movie event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's newer holiday events is returning to the KFC Yum! Center this year. The Yum! Center's annual holiday movie night is free to all and features a classic shown on the arena's massive, center-hung digital screen. This year's film is "Home Alone 2," and...
Vendors, contractors waiting for late payment from Louisville Metro
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville is behind paying some bills. The money is not the problem. The city is operating a $1.3 billion budget this fiscal year. But a new software update has slowed payments getting to vendors and contractors who are owed. Its impacting organizations throughout the city.
Downtown Jeffersonville's ice skating rink returns this Christmas season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets are now available for Jeff on Ice, the outdoor ice skating rink that will return on Nov. 26 at The Depot on Michigan Avenue. Tickets are $12 per session and include skate rentals. Each session is 50 minutes and starts at the top of each hour.
UPS details new multi-million dollar project in Jefferson, Bullitt Counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's largest employer announced plans Monday to expand its presence in Kentuckiana. At an announcement, set in front of UPS's currently under-construction airplane hangar at Louisville Muhammad Ali Metropolitan Airport, the company said it plans to invest $330 million in Jefferson and Bullitt Counties. UPS plans...
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright light
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Indiana witness at New Albany reported watching and photographing a bright light that hovered over the city for more than two hours beginning at 4 a.m. before moving away on February 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Louisville Pizza Week returns with several restaurants featuring $9 signature pies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville pizza lovers have something to celebrate this week as Louisville Pizza Week returns. From Nov. 14 to 20, participating pizza restaurants will be baking up a signature pie for which they will only charge $9. It is billed as a way for people in the...
Officials: 3 students 'made the decision' to jump out of back of moving school bus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three students allegedly jumped out of the back of a moving school bus. Officials say on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 9. three high school students from Bardstown City Schools "made the decision" to exit the back of a moving school bus. One of the three...
PHOTOS: Here’s Every Pizza You Can Try During Louisville Pizza Week
It's Louisville Pizza Week until Nov. 20, which means that certain restaurants in the Louisville area are offering special pizzas for $9 each. We've put together a slideshow with one photo from each restaurant to show you the options on offer this week. (All of the names and descriptions come directly from the restaurants themselves.)
Neighborhood built around Bardstown Road now officially named the 'Original Highlands'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The neighborhood built around Bardstown Road is now officially named the "Original Highlands." It specifically includes the area bound by Broadway, Bardstown Road, Baxter and Winter avenues. The "Highlands area" actually refers to several neighborhoods, such as Cherokee Triangle, Tyler Park, Deer Park and a few...
