Wave 3

Kentucky Harvest helps deliver turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville-based nonprofit is working to make sure everyone gets fed this Thanksgiving season. Kentucky Harvest is helping Family Scholar House distribute 100 turkeys and traditional sides for people in the community that need assistance. Local companies and schools have been collecting food to give to...
wdrb.com

Chipotle Mexican Grill opens in Fern Creek on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Chipotle Mexican Grill officially opened Wednesday on Bardstown Road in Fern Creek. There are now six Chipotle restaurants in Louisville and 25 in Kentucky. The restaurant has a "Chipotlane," which allows patrons to pick up digital orders without entering the restaurant. "Chipotlanes are the...
Wave 3

Big Bad Breakfast opens second location in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big Bad Breakfast opened its second location in Louisville on Tuesday. The restaurant is located at 5050 Norton Healthcare Boulevard. “The team and I are honored and excited to have transformed such an iconic Louisville location into the city’s long-awaited second Big Bad Breakfast location,” Owner of Big Bad Breakfast Chef John Currence said. “The Louisville community has really welcomed Big Bad Breakfast with open arms, so we felt compelled to open a second location, and when this beautiful space became available we knew exactly where our new home would be. We look forward to serving even more folks here in Louisville, and we hope those who remember Corbett’s will appreciate the care and love we’ve give to the restaurant as one of our most beautiful BBBs to date.”
Wave 3

Salvation Army makes Christmas wishes come true

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, the Salvation Army officially kicked off their 2022 Red Kettle and Angel Tree program. The Salvation Army addresses community needs and supplies solutions. The Angel Tree program started in 1979, and since then, its provided thousands of kids in need gifts on Christmas. Louisville’s...
wdrb.com

Churchill Downs to install PET scan machine for veterinarians to monitor horses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs is preparing to install a medical device that could alert veterinarians about horses' injuries before it happens. A positron emission tomography (PET) scan machine works in about five minutes. It can help veterinarians find any problems with a racehorse's legs to prevent injuries. Churchill...
wdrb.com

IMAGES | Take a look inside Topgolf 3 days before its grand opening in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Topgolf's 82nd venue and its first in Kentucky opens Friday in St. Matthews. The three-story, 67,000-square-foot building at Oxmoor Center features an outdoor driving range with climate-controlled golf bays, giving pros and amateurs a shot at the fun year-round. Pricing runs between $28 to $48 an hour for use one of the 102 climate-controlled hitting bays.
WLKY.com

Louisville's KFC Yum! Center brings back free holiday movie event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's newer holiday events is returning to the KFC Yum! Center this year. The Yum! Center's annual holiday movie night is free to all and features a classic shown on the arena's massive, center-hung digital screen. This year's film is "Home Alone 2," and...
wdrb.com

Vendors, contractors waiting for late payment from Louisville Metro

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville is behind paying some bills. The money is not the problem. The city is operating a $1.3 billion budget this fiscal year. But a new software update has slowed payments getting to vendors and contractors who are owed. Its impacting organizations throughout the city.
Roger Marsh

Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright light

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Indiana witness at New Albany reported watching and photographing a bright light that hovered over the city for more than two hours beginning at 4 a.m. before moving away on February 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
leoweekly.com

PHOTOS: Here’s Every Pizza You Can Try During Louisville Pizza Week

It's Louisville Pizza Week until Nov. 20, which means that certain restaurants in the Louisville area are offering special pizzas for $9 each. We've put together a slideshow with one photo from each restaurant to show you the options on offer this week. (All of the names and descriptions come directly from the restaurants themselves.)
