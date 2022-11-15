Airline hunting: Bismarck looking for more destinations

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — It has already been a few weeks since Frontier Airlines officially left the Bismarck airport, which is one less affordable flight option for our region.

However, according to the Bismarck airport, new destinations are being sought.

Frontier Airlines made significant changes to its network. According to the company, it removed 43 planned routes nationwide.

Those 43, including Bismarck to Denver, are permanently gone, and now, a further 24 routes have been pulled for sale between November and January.

But Bismarck Airport officials say there are more airlines out there.

“We go to different conferences, meet with airline planners, express what we feel would be good routes for them to operate, and we provide those on a routine basis to the airlines we meet with,” said Matthew Remynse, the Marketing and Operations Manager at Bismarck Airport.

The low-cost alternative for much of the region is Allegiant Air, but Bismarck Airport is trying to get other airlines, especially low-cost options, to start flying to North Dakota soon.

