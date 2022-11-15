ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago shooting: 71-year-old man shot while riding bike in West Humboldt Park, police say

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24awJT_0jAruCcn00 A 71-year-old man was shot while riding a bike on the city's Northwest Side on Monday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood's 4300 block of West Haddon Avenue at about 6:40 p.m., police said. The man was on a bicycle on the sidewalk when he heard a gunshot and felt pain.

The victim, shot in the arm, transported himself to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

