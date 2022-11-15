CCSO arrest roundup

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made multiple arrests over the last several days, including:

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Deputies arrested Jesse Shane Black, 33, of Cullman, on a grand jury indictment warrant for sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old. The indictment stemmed from an incident that was reported earlier this year.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Investigators conducted a traffic stop in the Battleground community.

Scottie Allen Carroll, 37, of Vinemont, was identified as the driver, and Draven Kayne Hale, 23, of Vinemont, was identified as the passenger.

A subsequent search of the vehicle and their persons allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia, as well counterfeit bills.

Both subjects were arrested and transported to the Cullman County Detention Center.

Carroll was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, forgery/passing counterfeit object, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, criminal mischief (warrant) and domestic violence (warrant).

Hale was charged with unlawful distribution of methamphetamine, forgery/counterfeiting, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and forgery/passing counterfeit object.

——-

Deputies arrested Roy Wesley Roach, 47, of Cullman, on multiple failure to appear warrants, including unlawful possession of methamphetamine (three counts), unlawful distribution of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (three counts), traffic violation (two counts), illegal possession of prescription drugs, shoplifting (two counts), public intoxication and trespassing.