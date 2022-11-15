Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Says 2024 GOP Presidential Primary Run By Mike Pence Would Be 'Very Disloyal'
Donald Trump has complained that it would be “very disloyal” if former Vice President Mike Pence or any other member of his Cabinet decided to run against him in the GOP primary for the 2024 presidential race. The comment was startking, given the former president’s silence for hours...
GOP Senator Tom Cotton is first Republican to drop out of 2024 race as Trump readies announcement
Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas has become the first top Republican to pull out of the 2024 presidential race, according to reports. The reports have emerged after Donald Trump recently suggested he is likelier than ever to run for the White House for the third time. The far-right senator...
Can Trump run again in the 2024 election?
Donald Trump made history in becoming the first president in US history to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives. But while losing to Joe Biden in November 2020 may have dented the one-term president’s pride and fuelled 18-months of lies about rigged ballot boxes, it now seems almost certain that Mr Trump will run again for the White House in 2024.Mr Trump has not stopped fundraising since moving from Washington DC to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, amassing a war chest of well over $100m with which he can help boost Republicans who backed his “Big Lie”...
Morning Joe celebrates Trump ‘losing’ America: ‘Desantis is GOP leader now’
Joe Scarborough celebrated the poor results for the GOP in the midterms. Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough took to the airwaves on Wednesday morning to celebrate former President Donald Trump’s loosening grip on the Republican Party following the GOP’s lacklustre midterm performance. While congressional control is yet to...
MSNBC reporter launches blistering takedown of Kari Lake’s ‘Trumpism’ after Arizona governor election loss
Fresh off the trail of covering Republican Kari Lake’s failed bid for the governor’s mansion in Arizona, an MSNBC reporter did not mince his words when discussing the election-denying candidate’s campaign. Vaughn Hillyard, a correspondent for the news outlet who originally hails from Arizona, unloaded on the...
Trump mocks another potential GOP 2024 opponent, saying Virginia Gov. Youngkin's name 'sounds Chinese'
Former President Donald Trump is adding to the list of other Republicans he is singling out for ridicule in the leadup to his expected presidential campaign announcement Tuesday, dropping popular Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin into his crosshairs. Trump wrote in a TruthSocial post on Friday that the Old Dominion governor’s...
5 things from Trump’s presidential announcement speech
Donald Trump formally launched his 2024 presidential campaign Tuesday night at an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, surprising few pundits and energizing his loyal base of followers. The former president, 76, aims win the Republican Party’s presidential nomination and retake control of the White House. He enters...
Donald Trump Running in 2024 Will 'Definitely Help' Democrats: Strategist
Donald Trump running for president again in 2024 would be a greater boon for Democrats than it might seem on the surface, according to at least one political analyst. Though the former president has not made any official announcement at this time, Trump has been widely expected to seek a second term in the Oval Office ever since it was confirmed that he failed to win reelection against President Joe Biden in 2020. Despite a rising rivalry from Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the former president remains the frontrunner for the next GOP nomination amongst hypothetical candidates.
Midterm elections outlook darkens for Biden's White House
WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The White House has lowered its earlier optimism about the midterm elections and is now worried that Democrats could lose control of both chambers of Congress, administration officials say.
Republican reactions to the midterms make it clear. The age of Trump is over
US midterms 2022: Biden hails democrats’ show in key us polls. Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice. President Biden and the Democratic...
Trump confronts changed GOP ahead of anticipated presidential announcement
Donald Trump has traded a Manhattan skyscraper for a Florida resort, golden escalators for palm trees, and an overlooked midday roll-out for a closely watched prime-time spectacle. A lot has changed for Trump since he last launched a presidential bid from outside the White House in 2015 — and not...
Trump considering launching fresh White House bid after midterm elections-advisers
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump is considering launching a third bid for the White House this month, three Trump advisers said on Thursday, while Trump himself teased a strong possibility of a comeback during a rally in Iowa later in the day.
News Analysis: Trump was a looming figure in the midterms. The GOP suffered for it
The protracted uncertainty over control of Congress reverberated through both major political parties on Wednesday, as Democrats basked in the relief of the red wave that wasn’t and Republicans became increasingly clear-eyed that the lingering influence of former President Trump had hamstrung their party. President Biden’s emphasis during the...
Trump to barrel ahead with campaign reveal despite Republican pushback
Sources say Trump will deliver the address from Mar-a-Lago Tuesday even though his candidates fared poorly in the midterms
The stage is set for Donald Trump's biggest week as he's predicted to announce his presidential bid
Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce his Presidency for 2024 sometime this week if nothing changes, and some reports say it could be Tuesday, November 15. Former United States President Donald Trump.Gage Skidmore / Flickr.
It’s time for the Democrats to move past Donald Trump
America’s midterm elections proved that the era of Donald Trump is passing. But it returns the Democrats and Republicans to the struggle for a working majority after decades of failed policies. It is a struggle that Trump’s ascendancy kicked off – but also postponed with rounds of distraction by his high jinks and obsession with his persona, even after Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.
KMPH.com
Democrats try to pull off longshot bid to keep House after hanging on to Senate
WASHINGTON (TND) — Republicans are closing in on a narrow House majority that would set up a split Congress after Democrats retained their Senate majority with the reelection of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada. Nineteen House seats are still too close to call nearly a week after Election...
newsnationnow.com
Experts analyze Trump’s presidential run
(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election. Political strategists Cheri Jacobus and Scottie Hughes joined “NewsNation Live” to discuss what Trump’s candidacy means for the Republican Party, whether Trump has an actual chance at the White House again and what effect his candidacy will have on the 2024 election.
US News and World Report
Trump Announces 2024 Presidential Bid, Cementing Battle for the Future of the GOP
Former President Donald Trump announced his third bid for the White House on Tuesday, launching a campaign just a week after a disappointing midterm election showing and amid swirling speculation from those on the right that he is no longer the person to carry the Republican Party into the future.
NBC News
GOP projected to win House
NBC News is now projecting that the Republicans will take control of the House, ending two years of unified Democratic control of Congress and the White House. Garrett Haake has the latest updates.Nov. 16, 2022.
Comments / 0