Trump Says 2024 GOP Presidential Primary Run By Mike Pence Would Be 'Very Disloyal'
Donald Trump has complained that it would be “very disloyal” if former Vice President Mike Pence or any other member of his Cabinet decided to run against him in the GOP primary for the 2024 presidential race. The comment was startking, given the former president’s silence for hours...
Jennings says Trump has no chance of winning the 2024 presidential election based on midterm results
A former Republican strategist suggested that former President Donald Trump has no chance of winning the 2024 presidential election based off of midterm results. Former United States President Donald Trump.Gage Skidmore / Flickr.
Morning Joe celebrates Trump ‘losing’ America: ‘Desantis is GOP leader now’
Joe Scarborough celebrated the poor results for the GOP in the midterms. Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough took to the airwaves on Wednesday morning to celebrate former President Donald Trump’s loosening grip on the Republican Party following the GOP’s lacklustre midterm performance. While congressional control is yet to...
Can Trump run again in the 2024 election?
Donald Trump made history in becoming the first president in US history to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives. But while losing to Joe Biden in November 2020 may have dented the one-term president’s pride and fuelled 18-months of lies about rigged ballot boxes, it now seems almost certain that Mr Trump will run again for the White House in 2024.Mr Trump has not stopped fundraising since moving from Washington DC to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, amassing a war chest of well over $100m with which he can help boost Republicans who backed his “Big Lie”...
MSNBC reporter launches blistering takedown of Kari Lake’s ‘Trumpism’ after Arizona governor election loss
Fresh off the trail of covering Republican Kari Lake’s failed bid for the governor’s mansion in Arizona, an MSNBC reporter did not mince his words when discussing the election-denying candidate’s campaign. Vaughn Hillyard, a correspondent for the news outlet who originally hails from Arizona, unloaded on the...
Trump mocks another potential GOP 2024 opponent, saying Virginia Gov. Youngkin's name 'sounds Chinese'
Former President Donald Trump is adding to the list of other Republicans he is singling out for ridicule in the leadup to his expected presidential campaign announcement Tuesday, dropping popular Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin into his crosshairs. Trump wrote in a TruthSocial post on Friday that the Old Dominion governor’s...
Midterm elections outlook darkens for Biden's White House
WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The White House has lowered its earlier optimism about the midterm elections and is now worried that Democrats could lose control of both chambers of Congress, administration officials say.
Donald Trump Running in 2024 Will 'Definitely Help' Democrats: Strategist
Donald Trump running for president again in 2024 would be a greater boon for Democrats than it might seem on the surface, according to at least one political analyst. Though the former president has not made any official announcement at this time, Trump has been widely expected to seek a second term in the Oval Office ever since it was confirmed that he failed to win reelection against President Joe Biden in 2020. Despite a rising rivalry from Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the former president remains the frontrunner for the next GOP nomination amongst hypothetical candidates.
Republican reactions to the midterms make it clear. The age of Trump is over
US midterms 2022: Biden hails democrats’ show in key us polls. Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice. President Biden and the Democratic...
Trump aides scrambled to stop him from announcing his presidential candidacy on the eve of the midterms and upending the elections, report says
Aides to former President Donald Trump persuaded him not to announce his 2024 presidential campaign on Monday, fearing it could upend the midterm elections, The Washington Post reported. According to three people who spoke with The Post on condition of anonymity, Trump had touted the idea of formally announcing his...
Kellyanne Conway Expects Trump to Announce 2024 White House Bid ‘Soon’
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s former senior counselor Kellyanne Conway said she expects the ex-president to announce a widely anticipated comeback bid for the White House “soon.”. Most Read from Bloomberg. Conway, who became the first woman to steer a winning presidential campaign with Trump’s surprise 2016 victory, said...
Trump’s biggest midterm bets don’t pay out
The former president wanted a big night celebration at Mar-a-Lago. He ended up with a new round of questions about whether he’s the GOP’s future.
Trump's role in disappointing midterm elections could leave GOP in a box
WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump — who picked many of his party’s candidates and demanded fealty from them throughout the 2022 midterm campaign — was likely an albatross for the GOP on Tuesday night, limiting Republicans’ gains in a midterm election the party expected to dominate.
Trump considering launching fresh White House bid after midterm elections-advisers
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump is considering launching a third bid for the White House this month, three Trump advisers said on Thursday, while Trump himself teased a strong possibility of a comeback during a rally in Iowa later in the day.
Some Republicans praise Trump's on-message 2024 announcement, Democrats say ex-commander unfit for office
Republicans and Democrats offered sharply different responses on Tuesday to former President Donald Trump's announcement that he would mount a third campaign for the White House in 2024. Some Republicans praised Trump for delivering a succinctly on-message announcement speech focusing on the economy and ethics reform. "If President Trump continues...
Trump to barrel ahead with campaign reveal despite Republican pushback
Sources say Trump will deliver the address from Mar-a-Lago Tuesday even though his candidates fared poorly in the midterms
News Analysis: Trump was a looming figure in the midterms. The GOP suffered for it
The protracted uncertainty over control of Congress reverberated through both major political parties on Wednesday, as Democrats basked in the relief of the red wave that wasn’t and Republicans became increasingly clear-eyed that the lingering influence of former President Trump had hamstrung their party. President Biden’s emphasis during the...
It’s time for the Democrats to move past Donald Trump
America’s midterm elections proved that the era of Donald Trump is passing. But it returns the Democrats and Republicans to the struggle for a working majority after decades of failed policies. It is a struggle that Trump’s ascendancy kicked off – but also postponed with rounds of distraction by his high jinks and obsession with his persona, even after Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.
Experts analyze Trump’s presidential run
(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election. Political strategists Cheri Jacobus and Scottie Hughes joined “NewsNation Live” to discuss what Trump’s candidacy means for the Republican Party, whether Trump has an actual chance at the White House again and what effect his candidacy will have on the 2024 election.
Midterm results – live: McCarthy wins first GOP speaker vote as Republicans finally take House majority
Current House minority leader Kevin McCarthy has already cleared the first hurdle toward being elected House Speaker by winning the nomination from members of his party – but with more than 30 of his members declining to back him. The result will force him to negotiate with some of...
