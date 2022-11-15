ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Can Trump run again in the 2024 election?

Donald Trump made history in becoming the first president in US history to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives. But while losing to Joe Biden in November 2020 may have dented the one-term president’s pride and fuelled 18-months of lies about rigged ballot boxes, it now seems almost certain that Mr Trump will run again for the White House in 2024.Mr Trump has not stopped fundraising since moving from Washington DC to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, amassing a war chest of well over $100m with which he can help boost Republicans who backed his “Big Lie”...
Newsweek

Donald Trump Running in 2024 Will 'Definitely Help' Democrats: Strategist

Donald Trump running for president again in 2024 would be a greater boon for Democrats than it might seem on the surface, according to at least one political analyst. Though the former president has not made any official announcement at this time, Trump has been widely expected to seek a second term in the Oval Office ever since it was confirmed that he failed to win reelection against President Joe Biden in 2020. Despite a rising rivalry from Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the former president remains the frontrunner for the next GOP nomination amongst hypothetical candidates.
Business Insider

Trump aides scrambled to stop him from announcing his presidential candidacy on the eve of the midterms and upending the elections, report says

Aides to former President Donald Trump persuaded him not to announce his 2024 presidential campaign on Monday, fearing it could upend the midterm elections, The Washington Post reported. According to three people who spoke with The Post on condition of anonymity, Trump had touted the idea of formally announcing his...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Trump's role in disappointing midterm elections could leave GOP in a box

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump — who picked many of his party’s candidates and demanded fealty from them throughout the 2022 midterm campaign — was likely an albatross for the GOP on Tuesday night, limiting Republicans’ gains in a midterm election the party expected to dominate.
The Guardian

It’s time for the Democrats to move past Donald Trump

America’s midterm elections proved that the era of Donald Trump is passing. But it returns the Democrats and Republicans to the struggle for a working majority after decades of failed policies. It is a struggle that Trump’s ascendancy kicked off – but also postponed with rounds of distraction by his high jinks and obsession with his persona, even after Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.
newsnationnow.com

Experts analyze Trump’s presidential run

(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election. Political strategists Cheri Jacobus and Scottie Hughes joined “NewsNation Live” to discuss what Trump’s candidacy means for the Republican Party, whether Trump has an actual chance at the White House again and what effect his candidacy will have on the 2024 election.

