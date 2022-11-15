ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Times

5 things from Trump’s presidential announcement speech

Donald Trump formally launched his 2024 presidential campaign Tuesday night at an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, surprising few pundits and energizing his loyal base of followers. The former president, 76, aims win the Republican Party’s presidential nomination and retake control of the White House. He enters...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Trump's role in disappointing midterm elections could leave GOP in a box

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump — who picked many of his party’s candidates and demanded fealty from them throughout the 2022 midterm campaign — was likely an albatross for the GOP on Tuesday night, limiting Republicans’ gains in a midterm election the party expected to dominate.
AFP

US Senate race neck-and-neck, as Trump readies presidential bid

President Joe Biden's Democrats edged closer to retaining control of the US Senate on Friday, as Donald Trump prepared to declare his bid for the White House in 2024. With both parties tied at 49 Senate seats, Democrats now need only one more win to retain control of that chamber, because Vice President Kamala Harris will cast any tie-breaking votes in the upper house.
The Guardian

It’s time for the Democrats to move past Donald Trump

America’s midterm elections proved that the era of Donald Trump is passing. But it returns the Democrats and Republicans to the struggle for a working majority after decades of failed policies. It is a struggle that Trump’s ascendancy kicked off – but also postponed with rounds of distraction by his high jinks and obsession with his persona, even after Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.
newsnationnow.com

Experts analyze Trump’s presidential run

(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election. Political strategists Cheri Jacobus and Scottie Hughes joined “NewsNation Live” to discuss what Trump’s candidacy means for the Republican Party, whether Trump has an actual chance at the White House again and what effect his candidacy will have on the 2024 election.

