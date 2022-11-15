Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Mecum Auctions Offers 1,000 Vehicles at Las Vegas Convention CenterDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
'Dinner and a Show' with Peyote and Cheapshot
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two venues have come together for a night of Latin American eats, late night entertainment and laughs in downtown Las Vegas. Joining me now with more on 'Dinner and a Show' is Peyote executive chef, Isidro Marquez-Castillo and Cheapshot maestro of entertainment, Amy Saunders, also known as 'Miss Behave'.
news3lv.com
Garth Brooks previews new residency at Caesars Palace Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Garth Brooks on Monday announced a brand-new residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. On Tuesday, he spoke with News 3 about how his show will "shred" the envelope and how his wife, Trisha Yearwood, will be involved.
news3lv.com
Pink announces concert date at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Music star Pink has announced she will bring her 2023 concert series to Las Vegas next fall. The Summer Carnival 2023 will stop at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, with special guest Brandi Carlile, Live Nation announced Monday. The announcement of the tour follows...
news3lv.com
Little White Chapel in Las Vegas sold to wedding services company
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Little White Wedding Chapel on Las Vegas Boulevard has been sold. Owner Charlotte Richards announced she is handing the bouquet to the Las Vegas wedding services company Vegas Weddings. Exact terms of the sale were not disclosed, though a publicist described it as a...
news3lv.com
Owner of iconic Little White Chapel in Las Vegas is ready to move on
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — After 60 years and hundreds of thousands of weddings, Charolette Richards, the owner of the iconic A Little White Chapel, has announced she's moving on. "It's been on my mind for a long time because I had an accident, and my leg has been slowing me down a lot," Richards said.
news3lv.com
Wynn Las Vegas unveils $1 million ticket package for Formula One weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Break open the checkbook: Wynn Las Vegas is offering a seven-figure ticket package for next year's Formula One race. Wynn Resorts announced it will offer what it calls a $1 million all-access experience for the Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023. The package will grant...
news3lv.com
Several festive holiday events debuting in Las Vegas this week
Las Vegas (KSNV) — From ice skating to parades and more, Las Vegas is gearing up to celebrate the holidays with several events already set to debut later this week. On Friday, November 18, Santa arrives at Downtown Summerlin during the return of the center's annual holiday parade. The...
news3lv.com
New statue of former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman unveiled
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new statue of former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman has been unveiled. The city of Las Vegas hosted a ceremony to mark the unveiling at the Historic Fifth Street School downtown Tuesday morning. Goodman attended with his wife, Mayor Carolyn Goodman, along with city...
news3lv.com
UNR student speaks out after losing family in crash outside Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A college freshman forced to live with the unthinkable, the loss of 4 family members. How people here in Las Vegas and across the state are pulling together to support him. It was supposed to be a joyous weekend for Tim Hardin after leaving Las...
news3lv.com
Visit Water Grill Las Vegas for Thanksgiving dinner
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thanksgiving doesn't have to be all about the turkey!. Water Grill Las Vegas is turning the traditional meal on its head with pescatarian dishes. Joining us now is executive chef Jeffrey Moreto and research & development chef Paolo Bendez’u.
news3lv.com
Open the Books looks at highest paid Las Vegas city employees
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Auditors at OpenTheBooks.com have examined salaries at the city of Las Vegas and identified the 10 highest-paid employees. CEO Adam Andrzejewski joined us to break down the figures.
news3lv.com
Things to do: Thanksgiving offerings around Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thanksgiving is around the corner, and those looking to skip the hassle of cooking a big meal may have some options. Below are some places you can find deals on Thanksgiving meals and desserts across the valley. VIRGIN HOTELS. Various restaurants inside the Virgin Hotels...
news3lv.com
Wellness Wednesday: Muscle degeneration
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As you age, your physical state does too - or does it?. This Wellness Wednesday we're talking steps to preventing age-related muscle loss.
news3lv.com
West Henderson Hospital tops off new seven-story tower
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new hospital is now inching closer to providing even more access to health care for locals in Henderson. West Henderson Hospital leaders and SR Construction employees all present to top out the seven-story tower on Monday, placing the last beam on the steel structure.
news3lv.com
'Light the World' Giving Machine returns to Downtown Summerlin
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Vegas Golden Knights player Keegan Kolesar is making a big donation to kick off the holiday giving season. Kolesar and VGK mascot Chance joined the community in welcoming 'The Giving Machine' to Downtown Summerlin on Wednesday. Las Vegans can access the popular vending machine to...
news3lv.com
More than 50 Las Vegas employers offer positions at job fair
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals are invited to find their career calling at Thursday's fall job fair. More than 50 local employers are offering part-time and full-time positions for the community. Positions ranging from entry-level to high-level will be available. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Project 150 packs 2,000...
news3lv.com
New Goodwill store to open near Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new Goodwill store will open this week near the Las Vegas Strip. A spokesperson said Goodwill of Southern Nevada will host a grand opening celebration at 9 a.m. this Friday, Nov. 18, at 7680 S. Las Vegas Blvd., near Robindale Road. Forty team members...
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas celebrates longtime residents with recognition event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — North Las Vegas leaders took some time to recognize several of the city's longtime residents on Monday. The city hosted a recognition event for people who have lived in North Las Vegas for at least 50 years. Attendees enjoyed a breakfast and a special presentation...
news3lv.com
Olympic Swimmer Rowdy Gaines visits local water safety program
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local children made a big splash with Olympic Gold Medalist Rowdy Gaines. Gaines stopped by Skyview YMCA on Wednesday to meet with local families who benefitted from its Float Like a Duck initiative to promote water safety. In its mission to support learn-to-swim programming, Gaines...
news3lv.com
Adam's Place raising awareness for childhood depression
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — November is Children's Grief Awareness Month, and Adam's Place is working to raise awareness of childhood depression and feelings of isolation. Executive director Kelly Thomas Boyers joined us to talk more about what families can do.
