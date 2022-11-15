ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

'Dinner and a Show' with Peyote and Cheapshot

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two venues have come together for a night of Latin American eats, late night entertainment and laughs in downtown Las Vegas. Joining me now with more on 'Dinner and a Show' is Peyote executive chef, Isidro Marquez-Castillo and Cheapshot maestro of entertainment, Amy Saunders, also known as 'Miss Behave'.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Pink announces concert date at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Music star Pink has announced she will bring her 2023 concert series to Las Vegas next fall. The Summer Carnival 2023 will stop at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, with special guest Brandi Carlile, Live Nation announced Monday. The announcement of the tour follows...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Little White Chapel in Las Vegas sold to wedding services company

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Little White Wedding Chapel on Las Vegas Boulevard has been sold. Owner Charlotte Richards announced she is handing the bouquet to the Las Vegas wedding services company Vegas Weddings. Exact terms of the sale were not disclosed, though a publicist described it as a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Owner of iconic Little White Chapel in Las Vegas is ready to move on

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — After 60 years and hundreds of thousands of weddings, Charolette Richards, the owner of the iconic A Little White Chapel, has announced she's moving on. "It's been on my mind for a long time because I had an accident, and my leg has been slowing me down a lot," Richards said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Several festive holiday events debuting in Las Vegas this week

Las Vegas (KSNV) — From ice skating to parades and more, Las Vegas is gearing up to celebrate the holidays with several events already set to debut later this week. On Friday, November 18, Santa arrives at Downtown Summerlin during the return of the center's annual holiday parade. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New statue of former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman unveiled

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new statue of former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman has been unveiled. The city of Las Vegas hosted a ceremony to mark the unveiling at the Historic Fifth Street School downtown Tuesday morning. Goodman attended with his wife, Mayor Carolyn Goodman, along with city...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Visit Water Grill Las Vegas for Thanksgiving dinner

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thanksgiving doesn't have to be all about the turkey!. Water Grill Las Vegas is turning the traditional meal on its head with pescatarian dishes. Joining us now is executive chef Jeffrey Moreto and research & development chef Paolo Bendez’u.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Things to do: Thanksgiving offerings around Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thanksgiving is around the corner, and those looking to skip the hassle of cooking a big meal may have some options. Below are some places you can find deals on Thanksgiving meals and desserts across the valley. VIRGIN HOTELS. Various restaurants inside the Virgin Hotels...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

West Henderson Hospital tops off new seven-story tower

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new hospital is now inching closer to providing even more access to health care for locals in Henderson. West Henderson Hospital leaders and SR Construction employees all present to top out the seven-story tower on Monday, placing the last beam on the steel structure.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Light the World' Giving Machine returns to Downtown Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Vegas Golden Knights player Keegan Kolesar is making a big donation to kick off the holiday giving season. Kolesar and VGK mascot Chance joined the community in welcoming 'The Giving Machine' to Downtown Summerlin on Wednesday. Las Vegans can access the popular vending machine to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

More than 50 Las Vegas employers offer positions at job fair

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals are invited to find their career calling at Thursday's fall job fair. More than 50 local employers are offering part-time and full-time positions for the community. Positions ranging from entry-level to high-level will be available. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Project 150 packs 2,000...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New Goodwill store to open near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new Goodwill store will open this week near the Las Vegas Strip. A spokesperson said Goodwill of Southern Nevada will host a grand opening celebration at 9 a.m. this Friday, Nov. 18, at 7680 S. Las Vegas Blvd., near Robindale Road. Forty team members...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

North Las Vegas celebrates longtime residents with recognition event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — North Las Vegas leaders took some time to recognize several of the city's longtime residents on Monday. The city hosted a recognition event for people who have lived in North Las Vegas for at least 50 years. Attendees enjoyed a breakfast and a special presentation...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Olympic Swimmer Rowdy Gaines visits local water safety program

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local children made a big splash with Olympic Gold Medalist Rowdy Gaines. Gaines stopped by Skyview YMCA on Wednesday to meet with local families who benefitted from its Float Like a Duck initiative to promote water safety. In its mission to support learn-to-swim programming, Gaines...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Adam's Place raising awareness for childhood depression

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — November is Children's Grief Awareness Month, and Adam's Place is working to raise awareness of childhood depression and feelings of isolation. Executive director Kelly Thomas Boyers joined us to talk more about what families can do.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy