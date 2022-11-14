ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DUI suspect on bicycle stops for a beer on the way to jail

An Illinois bicyclist who claims to have an autoimmune disease that requires him to drink beer got a Groveland police officer to stop and let him have one while on the way to jail last week. At around 6:15 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of a man in...
GROVELAND, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from Nov. 14 and 15

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Nov. 14. Amanda Jane Edmondson, 42, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 14 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman caught on video stealing at 7-Eleven

A Leesburg woman who was caught on video putting items in her purse and leaving a 7-Eleven store in Leesburg without paying for them. Leesburg police officers were dispatched last week to the store located at 737 South 14th Street regarding a theft which had occurred on Nov. 6. The officers were shown a security video in which a woman was observed placing $25.16 worth of items in her purse. The video showed the woman, who was identified as 38-year-old Amber Hall, paying for some items, but not those she had concealed in her purse, according to an arrest report.
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Trespassing suspect charged with resisting after not getting into police car

A 20-year-old Leesburg man already in trouble for trespassing was also charged with resisting after he refused to get into a patrol car during his arrest last week. At around 9:30 p.m. Friday, a Leesburg police officer responded to a residence after a report of a suspicious person. The owner of the property said the suspect – later identified as Derek Tyrone Watkins, of 1530 Sterns Drive – was previously trespassed from the location and was back causing a disturbance, according to the police report.
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Fired Dunkin’ Donuts worker says ex-boss pulled a knife on him

A Dunkin’ Donuts manager is accused of pulling a bagel knife on an employee he had just fired. Sergio Alejandro Leon, 45, of Davenport, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill after the incident, which happened around Nov. 9 at the store at 511 U.S. Hwy. 27 in Clermont.
CLERMONT, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala convicted felon accused of stealing three firearms

A 55-year-old convicted felon from Ocala was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing three firearms. On Monday, an MCSO corporal responded to the Publix located at 9570 SW 62nd Avenue Road in Ocala in reference to a man who possibly had several stolen firearms in his possession. A male reportee had contacted law enforcement to report that one of his employees, identified as Christopher Richard Munroe, had allegedly stolen three firearms while at work earlier in the day.
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

DeLand Police start zero tolerance policy over traffic laws: Here's why

DELAND, Fla. - Constant gunfire has people in DeLand on edge, and law enforcement has sworn to do something about it. The DeLand Police Department has partnered up with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office to crack down on crime. That new task force has stopped dozens of people in the past week alone. That’s resulted in nearly 40 people being brought through the doors of this jail.
DELAND, FL
leesburg-news.com

Jealous girlfriend allegedly starts fight with another woman in Leesburg

A Leesburg woman was arrested after she allegedly started a fight with another woman she accused of talking to a man. Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Mike Street shortly after midnight Nov. 8, when they received a call that 32-year-old Renisha Annette Wallace had attacked two women.
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Camaro-driving man popped for DUI in Subway parking lot

A Mount Dora man was charged with DUI during a traffic stop in the Subway parking lot. At around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, a Lake County Sheriff’s Office corporal observed a white Chevrolet Camaro failing to stay within its lane on U.S. Highway 441 near Bay Street. The corporal followed the Camaro east on Highway 441 until it crossed four lanes of traffic to make a right turn onto Donnelly Street. A traffic stop was initiated and the Camaro pulled into the parking lot of Subway, 18870 U.S. Hwy. 441, according to the sheriff’s office report.
MOUNT DORA, FL
WCJB

Deadly crash in Marion County sends motorcycle airborne

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was killed when his motorcycle crashed on Thursday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 45-year-old man was headed south on Maricamp Road around 6 a.m. Near Hickory Road, his vehicle veered off the roadway into the shoulder. The motorcycle went airborne...
MARION COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Driver tracked down after fleeing scene of crash that left 14-year-old dead

A driver has been tracked down after fleeing the scene of a crash that left a 14-year-old dead Thursday morning in Lake County. The teen had been walking in the vicinity of County Road 455 at Willow Pines Lane near Clermont at about 6:30 a.m. when he stepped into the path of a 2007 Pontiac G6, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He was knocked onto the southbound lane of County Road 455.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

FHP investigates deadly crash in Citra

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was killed in a deadly crash in North Central Florida Wednesday morning. It happened just before 6:30 a.m. on West County Road 329, just east of North Marion Middle School in Citra. Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the crash involving a van and...
CITRA, FL

