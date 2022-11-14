Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Woman wanted on Maryland DUI warrant arrested after traffic stop in Lady Lake
A woman wanted on a Maryland drunk driving warrant was arrested after a traffic stop in Lady Lake. Morgan Rene Fagan, 41, of Leesburg, was driving a vehicle at about 4 a.m. Monday when she was pulled over on Teague Trail, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
leesburg-news.com
DUI suspect on bicycle stops for a beer on the way to jail
An Illinois bicyclist who claims to have an autoimmune disease that requires him to drink beer got a Groveland police officer to stop and let him have one while on the way to jail last week. At around 6:15 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of a man in...
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Nov. 14 and 15
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Nov. 14. Amanda Jane Edmondson, 42, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 14 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman caught on video stealing at 7-Eleven
A Leesburg woman who was caught on video putting items in her purse and leaving a 7-Eleven store in Leesburg without paying for them. Leesburg police officers were dispatched last week to the store located at 737 South 14th Street regarding a theft which had occurred on Nov. 6. The officers were shown a security video in which a woman was observed placing $25.16 worth of items in her purse. The video showed the woman, who was identified as 38-year-old Amber Hall, paying for some items, but not those she had concealed in her purse, according to an arrest report.
leesburg-news.com
Trespassing suspect charged with resisting after not getting into police car
A 20-year-old Leesburg man already in trouble for trespassing was also charged with resisting after he refused to get into a patrol car during his arrest last week. At around 9:30 p.m. Friday, a Leesburg police officer responded to a residence after a report of a suspicious person. The owner of the property said the suspect – later identified as Derek Tyrone Watkins, of 1530 Sterns Drive – was previously trespassed from the location and was back causing a disturbance, according to the police report.
DeLand law enforcement is teaming up to crack down on crimes through increased police presence
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The DeLand Police Department have teamed up with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office to increase police presence throughout the city of DeLand. This comes just weeks after four shootings were reported within four days of each other in the Spring Hills area. DeLand Police...
leesburg-news.com
Fired Dunkin’ Donuts worker says ex-boss pulled a knife on him
A Dunkin’ Donuts manager is accused of pulling a bagel knife on an employee he had just fired. Sergio Alejandro Leon, 45, of Davenport, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill after the incident, which happened around Nov. 9 at the store at 511 U.S. Hwy. 27 in Clermont.
ocala-news.com
Ocala convicted felon accused of stealing three firearms
A 55-year-old convicted felon from Ocala was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing three firearms. On Monday, an MCSO corporal responded to the Publix located at 9570 SW 62nd Avenue Road in Ocala in reference to a man who possibly had several stolen firearms in his possession. A male reportee had contacted law enforcement to report that one of his employees, identified as Christopher Richard Munroe, had allegedly stolen three firearms while at work earlier in the day.
fox35orlando.com
DeLand Police start zero tolerance policy over traffic laws: Here's why
DELAND, Fla. - Constant gunfire has people in DeLand on edge, and law enforcement has sworn to do something about it. The DeLand Police Department has partnered up with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office to crack down on crime. That new task force has stopped dozens of people in the past week alone. That’s resulted in nearly 40 people being brought through the doors of this jail.
leesburg-news.com
Jealous girlfriend allegedly starts fight with another woman in Leesburg
A Leesburg woman was arrested after she allegedly started a fight with another woman she accused of talking to a man. Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Mike Street shortly after midnight Nov. 8, when they received a call that 32-year-old Renisha Annette Wallace had attacked two women.
Lake County student fatally struck by car
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County Public Schools said a high school student was killed after being hit by a car Thursday morning. The deadly crash happened on County Road 455 near Willo Pines Lane in Clermont. Officials said a Lake Minneola High School student was hit by a...
OPD, state investigating funeral home after family complains of unlicensed activity
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police officials and state regulators confirmed they’re investigating a local funeral home after a family complained its owner was acting as a funeral director, despite not having a license. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officers were called to the Celebrations of...
leesburg-news.com
Camaro-driving man popped for DUI in Subway parking lot
A Mount Dora man was charged with DUI during a traffic stop in the Subway parking lot. At around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, a Lake County Sheriff’s Office corporal observed a white Chevrolet Camaro failing to stay within its lane on U.S. Highway 441 near Bay Street. The corporal followed the Camaro east on Highway 441 until it crossed four lanes of traffic to make a right turn onto Donnelly Street. A traffic stop was initiated and the Camaro pulled into the parking lot of Subway, 18870 U.S. Hwy. 441, according to the sheriff’s office report.
WCJB
Deadly crash in Marion County sends motorcycle airborne
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was killed when his motorcycle crashed on Thursday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 45-year-old man was headed south on Maricamp Road around 6 a.m. Near Hickory Road, his vehicle veered off the roadway into the shoulder. The motorcycle went airborne...
WESH
DeLand launches 'Violent Crime Task Force' after recent string of shootings
SPRING HILL, Fla. — DeLand police are working on cracking down on gun violence. The department launched a new 'Violence Crime Task Force' after a recent string of shootings, one of them deadly, in just the past few weeks. DeLand's police chief Jason Umberger said that means increased presence...
leesburg-news.com
Driver tracked down after fleeing scene of crash that left 14-year-old dead
A driver has been tracked down after fleeing the scene of a crash that left a 14-year-old dead Thursday morning in Lake County. The teen had been walking in the vicinity of County Road 455 at Willow Pines Lane near Clermont at about 6:30 a.m. when he stepped into the path of a 2007 Pontiac G6, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He was knocked onto the southbound lane of County Road 455.
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa man tries destroying evidence in front of deputy before arrest
After being pulled over for driving a dirt bike down West Grover Cleveland Boulevard without a vehicle tag, a Homosassa man tried emptying a syringe filled with Methamphetamine onto the ground as he walked to the deputy’s patrol car. The deputy was patrolling Friday, Nov. 11, when he saw...
WCJB
Marion County Sheriff’s deputies investigate after teen shot in Silver Springs Shores
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenager was rushed to the hospital in Marion County after a shooting on Wednesday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing much information on the shooting. Deputies did confirm the shooting happened on Pine Pass Lane around 10 p.m. The teenager was taken...
Woman’s poor parking led Hernando deputies to drug bust
A 50-year-old woman found asleep in a closed Hernando County Target parking lot was busted for trafficking in fentanyl Thursday, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
WCJB
FHP investigates deadly crash in Citra
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was killed in a deadly crash in North Central Florida Wednesday morning. It happened just before 6:30 a.m. on West County Road 329, just east of North Marion Middle School in Citra. Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the crash involving a van and...
