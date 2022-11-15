Read full article on original website
UV Cavalier Daily
Bryan Silva arrested by Charlottesville Police Department following social media threats against U.Va.
Charlottesville Police arrested Bryan Silva Monday evening following a string of threatening social media posts Silva had made throughout the week, including a video of weapons ammunition. Silva has been convicted of multiple counts of prior possession of an illegal firearm and cannot own ammunition. CPD was made aware of...
cbs19news
Hingeley speaks following alleged UVA shooter's first court appearance
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The suspect in the weekend shooting at the University of Virginia made his first court appearance Wednesday morning. Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. is being held without bond at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Jail. He appeared by video stream in the Albemarle County General District Courthouse.
NBC Washington
Man Arrested for ‘Threatening' Social Media Posts Against UVA: Police
A man was arrested Monday for making “several concerning and threatening social media posts" against the University of Virginia, authorities said. The Charlottesville Police Department said they and UVA police do not believe threats made by suspect, 31-year-old Bryan Michael Silva, were related to the shooting that killed three members of the UVA football team and injured two other students late on the previous night.
NBC 29 News
NBC29 Legal Analyst weighs in on suspected UVA shooter’s charges
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Suspected UVA shooter Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is facing three counts of second-degree murder, as well as use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and two counts of malicious wounding. NBC29′s legal analyst AC Rieman says that a second-degree murder charge means the...
wfirnews.com
Man arrested by Charlottesville Police for firearm charge, among others
A 31-year-old man has been arrested by Charlottesville police after authorities were alerted to threatening social media posts made by Bryan Silva. Police say in a social media post that Silva has no affiliation with UVA but is known by the UVA threat assessment team. He faces charges including possession or transportation of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance. At this time, CPD does not believe Silva’s threats were related to the tragic events on UVA’s campus Sunday night.
cbs19news
Police: Shooting suspect had been on radar
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- According to police, the man accused of shooting and killing three University of Virginia football players has been on their radar. Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. had previously been investigated by police for claiming he owned a gun. UVA Police Chief Tim Longo says the 22-year-old...
cbs19news
Jones' previous run-ins with the law
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Wednesday’s appearance was not the first time Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. has seen the inside of a courtroom. He has had previous run-ins with law enforcement, though none of the charges were as severe as the second-degree murder charges he currently faces. The first...
TODAY.com
Suspect in University of Virginia shooting to appear in court
The 22-year-old suspect in the deadly shooting of three University of Virginia football players will be arraigned on Wednesday on three counts of second-degree murder and other charges.Nov. 16, 2022.
cbs19news
UPDATE: Police find no threat at Walker Upper Elementary
UPDATE: 12:20 p.m.: The Charlottesville Police Department reports the call about a possible active shooter at Walker Upper Elementary School was a hoax. Around 10:45 a.m., police received a report of an active shooter at the school, which was placed on lockdown while officers responded. A search of the building...
Man pleads guilty to robbing victim at gunpoint in their Albemarle County home
According to the DOJ, C.H. was forced from his upstairs bedroom into the kitchen by Gray and Williams who then ordered him to lie facedown on the floor. Gray bound C.H.'s hands with tape, punched him in the face and pushed him into the kitchen pantry.
theriver953.com
BRNGTF make a narcotics arrest
The Virginia State Police report by email that on Nov. 4 32-year-old Spicy D. Penn was arrested following the execution of a search warrant in the 400 block of Virginia Avenue in Culpeper. The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force (BRNGTF) seized an undisclosed amount of cocaine along with...
cbs19news
Jones held without bond
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The man accused of shooting and killing three University of Virginia football players will remain in police custody. Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. made his first appearance in an Albemarle County courtroom on Wednesday morning via video conference. Jones is being held without bond. While in...
WSLS
UVA students come together, show support after deadly shooting on university grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – UVA students are coming together to remember the lives lost in the deadly shooting. Students were lining up to leave messages at the memorial on what they call Beta Bridge. “We are all part of the UVA Wahoo family,” one student said. “It’s very hard to...
WILX-TV
Police Capture Alleged Virginia Shooter
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Police have captured a University of Virginia student suspected of fatally shooting three members of the school’s football team as they returned to campus from a field trip. Authorities said two other students were wounded. The violence erupted near a parking garage and sent the campus into a lockdown that lasted overnight while police searched for the gunman. Officials got word during a mid-morning news briefing that the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, had been taken into custody. The shooting happened just after 10:15 p.m. Sunday as a charter bus full of students returned from seeing a play in Washington.
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows police arresting UVA shooting suspect
Hours after three UVA football players were shot and killed in Charlottesville, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the man police say killed the student-athletes, was arrested in a Henrico neighborhood.
WSLS
UVA Health: One victim of UVA shooting being released, one in critical condition
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – An official from UVA Health has shared an update on the two victims hurt in the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia. On Tuesday, Eric Swensen with UVA Health said one of those two victims is being released from UVA Medical Center, and one is in serious condition. He did not specify who was being released from the facility or who was in critical condition.
cbs19news
Hollins upgraded to fair condition
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One of the people injured in the Sunday night shooting at the University of Virginia is still being treated at the hospital. The UVA Health System reports Mike Hollins is now in fair condition. He was seriously injured in the shooting that claimed the lives...
Inside Nova
Culpeper man arrested following narcotics, gang task force investigation
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation, resulting in the arrest of a 32-year-old Culpeper man. On Nov. 4, Spicy D. Penn, 32, was arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant along the 400 block of Virginia Avenue in the town of Culpeper, according to Virginia State Police.
NBC 29 News
UVA Health gives update on 2 injured in Sunday’s shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is providing an update on the two people injured in Sunday night’s shooting. UVA Health PIO Eric Swensen announced Tuesday, November 15, that one patient is being discharged from the UVA Medical Center that day, while the other is in serious condition. Authorities...
Police: Man wanted in UVA shooting may be driving black SUV
University of Virginia's campus is being urged to shelter in place after a shooting was reported at a parking garage on campus Sunday night.
