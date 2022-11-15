Read full article on original website
thedowneypatriot.com
Barricades are “first step” in fixing neighborhood’s complaints with traffic, taco shop
DOWNEY - Residents living on Manzanar and MelDar avenues received their first glimmer of relief Thursday from the traffic and business issues that they say have plagued their neighborhood for years. At their meeting this week, the City Council voted 3-0 (with Mayor Blanca Pacheco and Mayor Pro Tem Catherine...
2 Homes, Multiple Vehicles Burn in 3rd Alarm Fontana Fire
Fontana, San Bernardino County, CA: Firefighters battled a third alarm blaze that burned two structures and engulfed multiple vehicles just before midnight Tuesday, Nov. 15. San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to multiple vehicles on fire to the rear of the 15800 block of Boyle Avenue in the city of Fontana.
foxla.com
Person involved in 605 Freeway crash has car stolen
CERRITOS, Calif. - Authorities were investigating a multi-vehicle crash and a car theft on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos on Tuesday morning. First responders were called to the scene on the northbound lanes of the freeway at South Street around 5:35 a.m. Officials with the California Highway Patrol said a...
Man Convicted of Deadly DUI Collision in Huntington Beach
A 28-year-old Garden Grove man was convicted today of an alcohol-fueled collision that killed a bicyclist in Huntington Beach.
Car crash leads to carjacking in Norwalk
A man hijacked a crashed car and took off Tuesday morning down the freeway, according to investigators. The California Highway Patrol said the car was discovered on the 605 Freeway at South Street in Cerritos. The suspect got into a crash in his car, jumped out and stole a white Chevy Malibu involved in the crash, according to officers. A woman was in the car the suspect got out of. She was taken into custody. "When I got out to exchange information, I looked back and my car was gone," said the driver of the Chevy. "I couldn't believe it." Norwalk deputies said they discovered the stolen car but there is no information on if an arrest was made at that time.
Families whose vehicles were stolen in wild SoCal chase meet, share GoFundMe donations
Some good is coming out of a wild, destructive police chase that went through Los Angeles and Orange counties last week.
foxla.com
Parolee faces nearly 20 charges in carjacking, 2-county police chase
SANTA ANA, Calif. - The man accused of leading authorities on an hours long police chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties in which the driver stole two separate cars has been charged with nearly 20 felonies and even more misdemeanors for the pursuit, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.
signalscv.com
Three suspects steal $1,000 of alcohol in smash-and-grab
Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are searching for three suspects in connection with a suspected smash-and-grab robbery at the Vons located on the 25800 block of The Old Road in Valencia, according to Sgt. Barkon, watch sergeant for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Barkon...
Driver in a stolen vehicle dies in fiery Malibu crash
A stolen vehicle suspect died in a multi-vehicle crash in Malibu Monday afternoon, officials said. The crash occurred along Pacific Coast Highway and Kanan Dume Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The vehicle that caught fire was a 2017 Lexus NX, which had been stolen earlier the same day, sometime between 12:00 […]
Wind-fueled fire in Fontana damages at least 1 home, several cars
At least one home and a commercial structure were damaged after a wind-fueled fire broke out in Fontana overnight.
Fontana Herald News
UPDATE: Suspect who allegedly shot young woman in Fontana is arrested
A suspect who was wanted for his alleged involvement in the shooting of a young woman outside a restaurant in Fontana three months ago has been taken into custody, according to the Fontana Police Department. After an exhaustive search, 22-year-old Javier Torres was arrested, the P.D. said in a Facebook...
News Channel Nebraska
$500 fine for marijuana
AUBURN – County Judge Rick Johnson fined Amitai Afenjar, 22, of Los Angeles, Calif., $500 for possession of up to a pound of marijuana on Sept. 24. A complaint alleging possession of more than a pound was filed in Nemaha County Court on Oct. 14 and was reduced to less than a pound prior to sentencing 11 days later.
Suspect in stolen car leads authorities on high-speed chase through LA County
A driver in a reported stolen car led authorities on a high-speed chase through Los Angeles County late Tuesday.
Man Convicted in High-Speed Fatal Mission Viejo Crash
A 28-year-old man was convicted Monday of a speeding death that killed a driver in Mission Viejo five years ago.
Motorist allegedly caught with more than $1M in cocaine near Temecula
A 33-year-old accused of transporting over $1 million worth of cocaine into Riverside County was behind bars today, awaiting a preliminary hearing slated for later this month.
Supervisors extend $10K reward for info in San Dimas killing
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday extended a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person, or people, responsible for a 2018 killing in a San Dimas park. Michael Moreno, 35, was talking with friends in Pioneer Park on Dec. 23, 2018, when he fatally...
37-Year-Old Richard Mendoza Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Seal Beach (Seal Beach, CA)
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Tuesday. The accident occurred in the northbound lanes of Interstate 405, just south of Seal Beach Boulevard.
Bystander wounded after dispute ends in gunfire in West Long Beach, police say
Police said the shooting happened around 6:19 p.m. around the 1500 block of West Willow Street. The post Bystander wounded after dispute ends in gunfire in West Long Beach, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
NBC Los Angeles
Nightmare: 25 LA County Sheriff's Recruits on Training Run Struck by Wrong-Way Driver in Whittier
More than two dozen Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recruits were injured Wednesday morning when they were struck by a wrong-way SUV driver during a training run in a Whittier neighborhood. The recruits, who were running in formation on a street, were part of a training program at the nearby...
One person died in multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon
A person was killed Monday in a traffic crash on Kanan Dume Drive and PCH. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle that was crashed was stolen. The vehicle that caught fire was a 2017 Lexus NX, which had been stolen earlier the same day, sometime between 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. […] The post One person died in multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon appeared first on The Malibu Times.
