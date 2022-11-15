Read full article on original website
ifeel Raises €10M in Series A Funding
Ifeel, a Madrid, Spain-based supplier of an emotional well-being service for corporations, raised €10M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by UNIQA Ventures, with participation from Nauta Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to develop the enterprise into new markets, introduce new merchandise,...
Weka Raises $135M in Series D Funding
Weka, a Campbell, CA-based supplier of an information platform for next-generation workloads, raised $135M in Sequence D funding. The spherical was led by Technology Funding Administration, with participation from 10D, Atreides Administration, Celesta Capital, Gemini Ventures, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hitachi Ventures, Key1 Capital, Lumir Ventures, Micron Ventures, Mirae Asset Capital, MoreTech Ventures, Norwest Enterprise Companions, NVIDIA, Qualcomm Ventures, and Samsung Catalyst Fund.
Primer Raises $12M in Series A Funding
Primer, a San Francisco, CA-based software program firm that gives hyper-precise focusing on for B2B entrepreneurs, raised $12M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Craft Ventures with assist from Slack Fund and Salesforce Ventures in addition to angel traders from Dropbox, Figma, Hubspot, Notion, and Masterclass. The...
Validic Raises $12M in Funding
Validic Inc., a Durham, NC-based digital well being and distant care firm, closed a $12m financing spherical. The spherical was led by Kaiser Permanente Ventures with participation from Arkin Digital Well being, Inexperienced Park & Golf Ventures, Ziegler, Gore Vary Capital, Greycroft Companions, and SJF Ventures. The corporate intends to...
CalmWave Raises $4M in Seed Funding
CalmWave, a Seattle, WA-based firm leveraging synthetic intelligence (AI) to carry operational well being to hospitals, raised $4M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Bonfire Ventures with participation from Tau Ventures, AI2 Incubator, Seachange Ventures, Hike Ventures, and PagerDuty. The corporate intends to make use of the funds...
Creator-first UGC Metaverse YAHAHA, Raises USD 40M in Series A+ Funding Round to Launch the Platform to Exciting New Heights
HELSINKI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- YAHAHA Studios (‘YAHAHA’) the community focussed user-generated content (UGC) metaverse, has today announced it has secured a Series A+ investment of USD 40M, as it prepares to take its platform to the next level. The new funding round was led by Temasek and Alibaba and includes investment from 37 Interactive Entertainment. The raise will be used to further grow the YAHAHA product, community, headcount and ecosystem. Since launching Early Alpha in April 2022, YAHAHA has seen over 100,000 creators flock to its platform on PC and macOS, with hundreds of thousands of players enjoying its UGC games on the mobile app. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005506/en/ YAHAHA Studios, the community focussed user-generated content metaverse, secured a Series A+ investment of USD 40M, as it prepares to take its platform to the next level. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Maven Clinic Raises $90M in Series E Funding
Maven Clinic, a New York-based supplier of a digital clinic in girls’s and household well being, raised $90m in Sequence E funding. The spherical was led by Basic Catalyst, with participation from CVS Well being Ventures, La Famiglia, Intermountain Ventures, Sequoia, Oak HC/FT, Icon Ventures, Dragoneer Funding Group, and Lux Capital. This brings Maven’s whole funding to $300m.
Shopmy Raises $8M in Series A Funding
ShopMy, a New York-based platform that enables creators to streamline their affiliate internet marketing and paid sponsorships efforts with manufacturers, raised $8M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Rand Currier, and Justin Kan amongst others. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to scale engineering...
Sesamy Raises €3.3M in Funding
Sesamy, a Stockholm, Sweden-based supplier of a digital content material platform, raised €3.3M in funding. The spherical was led by GP Bullhound, with participation from Co_Made, Tham Make investments, Brofunds, Måns Ulvestam, Karl Rosander and Hållbar. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed...
Fearless+ Raises $1M in Pre-Seed Funding
Fearless+, a New York-based profession improvement platform for Gens Z and Alpha, raised $1M in Pre-Seed funding. The spherical was led by Wray Thorn, with participation from Clear Heights Capital, Dimond Household Workplace, Linda Mintz, Sheila Baird, Mohit Daswani, Tom Grossman, Sandy Hausner, and Vlad Brodsky. The corporate intends to...
Butter Raises $9M in Series A Funding
Butter, a San Francisco, CA-based supplier of a meals wholesale working system, raised $9M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Gradient Ventures, with participation from Unusual Capital, Notation Capital, and Jack Altman. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to develop its analysis, improvement, and...
Surgery Hero Raises £2.5M in Seed Funding
Surgery Hero (fka previously Sapien Well being Restricted), a London, UK-based supplier of a digital clinic, raised £2.5M in Seed funding. The spherical buyers included LifeArc Ventures, Crista Galli Ventures, Clarendon Fund Managers, and SFC Capital. Damien Lane (founding accomplice of Episode 1 Ventures) and Imran Hamid (former surgeon and Senior Funding Principal at LifeArc Ventures) each be a part of the board.
Attabotics Raises USD$71.7M in Series C-1 Funding
Attabotics, a Calgary, Canada-based 3D robotics provide chain firm, raised USD$71.7M in Sequence C-1 funding. The spherical, which brings whole funding to $165.1M USD, was led by Export Growth Canada with participation from Ontario Lecturers’ Pension Plan Board (Ontario Lecturers’), Lecturers’ Enterprise Development. The corporate intends to...
Impact Closes $15M Series B Funding
Impact, a Los Angeles, CA-based supplier of an expert community for the leisure trade, raised $15M in Collection B funding. The spherical was led by Shasta Ventures with participation from Benchmark, Skydance, Riviera Companions, Michael Lynton, Eric Fellner, Brian Koppelman & David Levien, and Anthony Wooden. Shasta Ventures’ Managing Director, Jason Pressman, can even be becoming a member of its Board.
Greenscreens.ai Raises $5M in Series A Funding
Greenscreens.ai, a West Palm Seashore, FL-based supplier of a dynamic pricing infrastructure platform, raised $5M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Tiger International. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to extend its present headcount, increasing the staff each within the US and Lithuania, and...
Deep Optics Receives Investment from Fielmann Ventures
Deep Optics, a Petah Tikva, Israel-based supplier of adaptive focal glasses, acquired an funding from Fielmann Ventures. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the fund to proceed to develop its know-how. Led by Yariv Haddad, CEO, Deep Optics develops adaptive focal...
Advanced Navigation Raises US$68M in Series B Funding
Advanced Navigation, a Sydney, Australia-based developer of AI robotics and navigation expertise options, raised US$68M in Sequence B funding. The spherical, which introduced whole quantity raised to greater than US$85m, was led by KKR with participation from AI Capital and Most important Sequence, the Hon. Malcolm Turnbull AC, In-Q-Tel, and Our Innovation Fund. As well as, Louis Casey and Vance Serchuk, Government Director of the KKR World Institute, will be a part of Superior Navigation’s board of administrators. Common David Petraeus (U.S. Military, Ret.), Companion, KKR and Chairman of the KKR World Institute, will chair a brand new advisory committee that targets to help the Firm’s world enlargement efforts.
Metaverse Advanced Technology Research Organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” Launched
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX” or “our company”) of the MetaReal Group has launched the Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005148/en/ “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” Metaverse Advanced Technology Laboratory (Graphic: MATRIX Co., Ltd.)
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Foundry 360, Taxi, WPP & More
This week in agency news, our favorite moments feature innovative brand acquisitions, intriguing new partnerships and award-winning social good campaigns. Let’s dive in. As it celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, Backbone Media was recognized as one of Outside’s “Best Places to Work” in 2022. This marks the sixth time the Colorado-based marketing agency has landed on the list.
Fiat Ventures, with $25M for first fund, brings ‘insider’ approach to investing in early-stage fintechs
The early-stage VC firm started in 2021 is now armed with $25 million in capital commitments to close its first fund; the partners are targeting financial services and financial technology startups building for the 90% of Americans who don’t already have enough savings or don’t know how to start managing what they do have.
