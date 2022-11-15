Read full article on original website
Camden residents protest high electric bills
CAMDEN, S.C. — On Wednesday afternoon, Camden residents took to the streets to voice their concerns over the high electric bills they have been receiving recently. Charlene Brooks is a resident in Camden who says her electric bill is higher than the mortgage on her home. "See there, it...
Columbia Public Safety Committee defers action on guidelines for bail bondsmen
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Governor Henry McMaster released a statement last week about cracking down on South Carolina bail bondsmen. The purpose is to track the people who track suspects in criminal cases. Columbia City Council is looking to join in holding bail bondsmen accountable. Councilman Joe Taylor says Columbia...
Rotary Club of Orangeburg puts dictionaries in the hands of 900 third graders
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Rotary Club of Orangeburg Morning's literacy project put dictionaries in the hands of 900 children this year. It's part of the club's literacy project, which aims to give a dictionary to each third grader in the Orangeburg County School District. “Third graders, I think...
Conservative lawmakers sue Lexington One over Critical Race Theory claims
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A group of conservative GOP Lawmakers is suing the Lexington School District One, alleging the district violated state law, which bans teaching Critical Race Theory concepts. In a lawsuit filed Wednesday by the South Carolina House Freedom Caucus, the suit alleges Lexington School District one is...
Sumter resident working on plan to open all boys charter school
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Efforts to bring a new charter school in Sumter County are underway for one local resident. Reggie Evans hopes to open an all-boys school called Grace Academy of Excellence. "I was blessed, and the only thing to do is to be a blessing," Evans shared. That's...
Sumter middle school receives backlash from community members after school project features figure with noose
SUMTER, S.C. — Bates Middle School in Sumter is receiving backlash after its principal seemingly tweeted out a picture of a school project showing a figure with a noose around its neck. "It didn't trigger me, but other people, it may have triggered them," Sumter resident Lateshia Thames explained....
Kershaw County students collect socks for those in need
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Students at Doby's Mill Elementary School spent their October working on a service project called Socktober. "Really happy, happy, thankful, and happy," said students Jayce Pierce, Bernard West & Olivia Mugrage. The students were able to gather over 800 socks to donate to United Way...
Newly elected Berkeley County School Board is set to discuss three new resolutions Tuesday night
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Newly elected Berkeley County School Board members are not wasting any time when it comes to making changes. Three resolutions are on Tuesday night’s agenda – one would direct the finance staff to begin working on a potential tax cut following a recent passage of the one-cent sales tax for […]
Holly Hill receives $50,000 for new police cars
HOLLY HILL, S.C. — The Town of Holly Hill has received a $50,000 community facilities grant from the USDA that will help fund two new police cars. Chief Joshua Detter says this is part of the town's plan to stay one step ahead of projected growth in the county with new subdivisions being built.
abccolumbia.com
SC Dept. Veterans Affairs and Harvest Hope host Veterans food drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In our look at Military Matters, the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs (SCDVA) and Harvest Hope Food Bank are partnering to host a Thanksgiving food drive for Veterans and their families. The food drive is underway now through November 18, 2022. Harvest Hope is asking...
WLTX.com
Early voting is underway in Sumter and Saluda for runoff elections
Sumter City Council Ward 1, Sumter school districts 1, 2, 4, 8. In Saluda it's a mayoral runoff.
A look back at two blocks of Columbia’s former Black Business District
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Over the past year, News 19 has taken a look back at some of Columbia's historic neighborhoods, but did you know there was a line of black businesses along several downtown streets that were once known as Columbia's Black Business District?. It was a thriving area...
communitytimessc.com
Lashonda Nesmith-Jackson Wins Florence City Council District One
Lashonda Nesmith-Jackson will now represent Florence City Council District One after beating out Republican Joey McMillan with 1,431 votes to 1,228. Nesmith-Jackson won after five runs for Florence City Council. “My commitment to my community, my service, my partnerships, my experience, my talents, I bring to City Council with me. I will continue to serve the needs of our youth and elderly,” stated Nesmith-Jackson. LaShonda NeSmith-Jackson went on to say “Imagine our communities thriving with opportunities and resources.
wach.com
Crisis in the Classroom: District looks into altercation that sent student to urgent care
COLUMBIA, SC — A parent in the Richland One School District is angry after she claims her daughter had to go to urgent care after being attacked by a group of students at Hopkins Middle School. The mother, who wanted to keep the family’s identity anonymous, tells WACH FOX...
DART rider makes plea to drivers after strike leaves disabled passengers without transportation
COLUMBIA, S.C. — With the right accommodations, Steve Cook, who's blind, can navigate the day successfully. "One way that helps," Cook said, "...coming up my steps, I know it's nine steps for me once I leave the sidewalk and get to the porch." The COMET transit system's Dial-A-Ride, or...
Lexington Community Garden feeds thousands in need across the Midlands, gearing up for holidays
LEXINGTON, S.C. — For three years now, a group of Lexington residents focused on giving back have come together to feed those in need through a community garden. Their fall crops will feed families this holiday season. Over six acres worth of land is all purposed for good. Azmi...
Holiday Farmers Market in Orangeburg ends hiatus to encourage support of small minority owned farmers
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The SC State 1890 Holiday Market gives people a taste of local fall harvest. It started 12 years ago through the efforts of retired SC State Extension agent Ishmail Washington to address the needs of small and minority owned farmers with limited resources. “We began with...
Richland, Lexington counties affected by DART drivers' strike
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Passengers in Richland and Lexington counties that depend on The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (The COMET) DART (Dial-A-Ride-Transit) paratransit service were left without rides Wednesday morning after drivers did not show up for work due to a contract dispute. RATP Dev USA is the operations...
West Columbia streets look brighter, more festive - Here's why
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A decades-long tradition in West Columbia has been wrapping trees and light posts with twinkling Christmas lights. For the past two weeks, city staff crews have been working to bring out the city Christmas tree and any other decorations to make it look more festive around town.
abccolumbia.com
SC DSS launches Child Support Services application portal
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Department of Social Services has launched an online application portal for families applying for child care financial assistance. The online portal can be accessed on DSS’ SC Child Care website. Applicants are able to upload required documents such as proof of disability income, pay statements, and school and training verifications during the process.
