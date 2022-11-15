Lashonda Nesmith-Jackson will now represent Florence City Council District One after beating out Republican Joey McMillan with 1,431 votes to 1,228. Nesmith-Jackson won after five runs for Florence City Council. “My commitment to my community, my service, my partnerships, my experience, my talents, I bring to City Council with me. I will continue to serve the needs of our youth and elderly,” stated Nesmith-Jackson. LaShonda NeSmith-Jackson went on to say “Imagine our communities thriving with opportunities and resources.

FLORENCE, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO