Sumter, SC

Camden residents protest high electric bills

CAMDEN, S.C. — On Wednesday afternoon, Camden residents took to the streets to voice their concerns over the high electric bills they have been receiving recently. Charlene Brooks is a resident in Camden who says her electric bill is higher than the mortgage on her home. "See there, it...
CAMDEN, SC
Kershaw County students collect socks for those in need

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Students at Doby's Mill Elementary School spent their October working on a service project called Socktober. "Really happy, happy, thankful, and happy," said students Jayce Pierce, Bernard West & Olivia Mugrage. The students were able to gather over 800 socks to donate to United Way...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
Holly Hill receives $50,000 for new police cars

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — The Town of Holly Hill has received a $50,000 community facilities grant from the USDA that will help fund two new police cars. Chief Joshua Detter says this is part of the town's plan to stay one step ahead of projected growth in the county with new subdivisions being built.
HOLLY HILL, SC
SC Dept. Veterans Affairs and Harvest Hope host Veterans food drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In our look at Military Matters, the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs (SCDVA) and Harvest Hope Food Bank are partnering to host a Thanksgiving food drive for Veterans and their families. The food drive is underway now through November 18, 2022. Harvest Hope is asking...
COLUMBIA, SC
Lashonda Nesmith-Jackson Wins Florence City Council District One

Lashonda Nesmith-Jackson will now represent Florence City Council District One after beating out Republican Joey McMillan with 1,431 votes to 1,228. Nesmith-Jackson won after five runs for Florence City Council. “My commitment to my community, my service, my partnerships, my experience, my talents, I bring to City Council with me. I will continue to serve the needs of our youth and elderly,” stated Nesmith-Jackson. LaShonda NeSmith-Jackson went on to say “Imagine our communities thriving with opportunities and resources.
FLORENCE, SC
Richland, Lexington counties affected by DART drivers' strike

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Passengers in Richland and Lexington counties that depend on The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (The COMET) DART (Dial-A-Ride-Transit) paratransit service were left without rides Wednesday morning after drivers did not show up for work due to a contract dispute. RATP Dev USA is the operations...
COLUMBIA, SC
SC DSS launches Child Support Services application portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Department of Social Services has launched an online application portal for families applying for child care financial assistance. The online portal can be accessed on DSS’ SC Child Care website. Applicants are able to upload required documents such as proof of disability income, pay statements, and school and training verifications during the process.
COLUMBIA, SC
