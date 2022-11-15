ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Pushback on proposed housing development in Aurora

By Vicente Arenas
 2 days ago

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora City Council is deciding the fate of new housing development proposed near East Colfax and Yosemite Street.

At the center of the controversy are empty lots in the area.

A developer wants to build 53 Green Energy Efficient homes in the neighborhood starting at $500,000.

Aurora’s planning and zoning commission had approved the plans, however, the decision was appealed after people spoke against the plans in October.

“This type of development guarantees that the cost of living will rise dramatically as it has in every part of Denver and Aurora where developments like this have been allowed,” Liberation Center Member Dakota Dexter said.

Boy shot and killed was going to meet up with suspect

Gentrification and displacement are the biggest concerns several others had during a hearing. The owner of RedT Homes Nathan Adams says the new development will improve the quality of life in the area.

“What we are constructing is entry-level housing maybe move up for a first buyer that’s in a smaller condo. If you look at the average price point in the metro area our price to sell is far below where they are at,” Adams said.

Adams added he’s tried to work with groups opposing the construction, but to no avail.

He’s offered to hire workers to form the neighborhood. He’s also offered people who live here the first chance to buy them first.

Neighbor Jose Chavez told the commission he welcomes new development.

“I think any kind of development around this area is good. I’ve lived here 26 years. I’ve seen bad stuff that’s happened. Any kind of change would be good.”

Man uses loyalty card at gas station trying to pay with fake cash

Still, many fear the new homes will make it impossible for some people to live here.

“These luxury houses, luxury condos are a step in a long-term plan to drive displacement of all the families currently in the area,” Liberation Center Member Eliza Lucero said.

Whether new homes are built here is now up to Aurora’s City council.

Comments / 13

B.G. Gossamer
1d ago

Maybe the civil engineers and developers should reconsider humoring the locals needs. There's always room for another pay-by-the hour motel, weed dispensary, liquor and convenience stores to rob, maybe even another Planned Parenthood with needle exchange next door. Certainly more crime-ridden federally subsidized multi-family housing units as well. Aurora should also look into purchasing the lot for Marcano's 'free-free-frreeeee everything with no consequences' homeless housing project for the permanently homeless.Or maybe the opponents to this project are looking at it all wrong. There is a shortage of well-to-do professionals in the area who drive expensive vehicles to jack, have cash, expensive phones, jewelry and high-end footwear to assault and rob.

Reply
2
 

