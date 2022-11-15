ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denison, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KXII.com

Lights out at Denison apartment for third night, landlords not responding

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - It’s night three in the dark for residents at East Coast Apartments, also known as Meadows Apartments. “I think they are taking advantage of senior citizens, maybe on social security, people on HUD or something or people with backgrounds and stuff, and I think it is very sad,” said Genny Zelis.
DENISON, TX
austincollege.edu

In Memoriam: James F. Johnson

The Austin College community mourns the October 31 death of Dr. James Franklin Johnson, professor emeritus of classics, and remembers fondly the life and career of the longtime colleague and friend. As word of Jim’s death spread on Facebook, posts were made about how much students had enjoyed his lectures...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Durant softball standout Kaler signs with MSC

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Durant softball standout Riley Kaler signed her letter of intent to play at Murray State College. Kaler has been a good player on several Durant teams that have reached the state tournament. Now, she will join the Lady Aggies just down the road in Tishomingo. .....
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Dawson steps down at Austin College

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Loren Dawson has resigned as the head coach of the Austin College football program, athletics director David Norman has announced. Dawson recently completed his 13th season at the helm of ‘Roo football in 2022. “We appreciate Coach Dawson’s commitment to Austin College over the years,...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Lindsay prepares for state volleyball tournament

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Lindsay volleyball team is headed to the state tournament. It is the fifth time they’ve been in program history and the first since 2018. The Lady Knights are playing great coming off the regional title. They will play against Leon Jewett on Wednesday. These have been the top two ranked teams in the state all season.
LINDSAY, TX
KXII.com

Gunter prepares for state volleyball

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The Gunter Tiger’s Volleyball team has been dominant from start to finish this season with only one goal in mind for 2022, bringing home a state title trophy. Next up for the Tigers, they’ll take on Columbus in the 3A semifinals in Garland as they...
GUNTER, TX
KXII.com

Whitewright’s Smith signs with Saint Michael’s College

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - Whitewright softball standout Abreanna Smith signed her letter to play softball at Saint Michael’s College in Vermont. Smith has been a key part of some great softball teams at Whitewright. She will continue her career at the college level.
WHITEWRIGHT, TX
KXII.com

Lone Grove baseball sends three to the college ranks

LONE GROVE, Okla. (KXII) - It was signing day, times three, at Lone Grove High School for the Longhorns baseball program. Jaxon Lee will head over to Connors State to play his college baseball after being a force for the Longhorns. Kyle Miller has played his way into Edmond, where he will suit up for UCO. Jackson Grace is headed to Seminole State for his college baseball, making it a banner day for this Longhorns program.
LONE GROVE, OK
KXII.com

Tishomingo’s Anderson signs with USAO Softball

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Today was signing day for Tishomingo softball standout Jayden Anderson, as she commits to playing her college ball at USAO. Anderson has been a huge part of some great teams at Tishomingo. She has a state championship, multiple trips to state, and really stepped up in a senior leadership role this year. Leading her to a big decision, which was made easy by her visit to USAO’s campus.
TISHOMINGO, OK
KXII.com

Hunter in Marshall County found trespassing after calling 911

MARSAHLL CO., Okla. (KXII) -A hunter in Marshall County was found trespassing after he called 911. The hunter called 911 after shooting himself in the leg with a crossbow in Madill off of Smiley Road and Whiskey Creek. Once arriving at the scene, law enforcement discovered the man was trespassing,...
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Stolen truck used for Denison burglary, reunited with family

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -An update on a stolen classic truck used in a Denison fast food restaurant break in last week. Police said this white 1986 Ford-250 was used to break into the Chicken Express in Denison. The burglar made off with the safe. Tonight the truck, which has been...
DENISON, TX
Blue Ribbon News

UPDATE: Royse City police investigating homicide at residence

ROYSE CITY, TX (Nov 16, 2022) On Sunday, November 13, 2022 at approximately 5:45 AM, the Royse City Police Department responded to a disturbance at a residence at 5420 County Road 2526 in Royse City, Hunt County, Texas. Officers arrived and observed a male subject laying in the driveway of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds. The subject was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased. The deceased person was identified as Larry Deshaun Baker, a 43-year-old, black/male from Madisonville, TX.
ROYSE CITY, TX
KTEN.com

Denton man faces crimes against children charges in Grayson County

SHERMAN, Texas — A 29-year-old Denton, Texas, man is behind bars in Grayson County accused of crimes against children. The Grayson County Sheriff's Office said Kevin Alexander Lewis faces multiple charges, including indecency with a child, sexual contact, and sexual assault of a child. Lewis, 29, was arrested on...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
ketr.org

Greenville man dies in house fire Sunday night

In Greenville, one person has died and another was hurt during a Sunday night house fire. The Greenville Fire-Rescue Department says shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, units were dispatched to a possible residential structure fire at 215 Cedar Crest Street. Officials say firefighters found heavy smoke and a small fire inside the house, along with a 74-year-old man with severe burn injuries. The man died as a result of his injuries. A woman in the house was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation injuries. No further information was immediately available and the incident is under investigation by the Greenville Fire Marshal’s office.
GREENVILLE, TX
KXII.com

Whitesboro prepares for long road trip to face Dalhart

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - The Whitesboro Bearcats will hit the road in a big way this week when they travel to Childress to meet up with Dalhart. Talk about a spread out second round meeting, the Bearcats are meeting a Dalhart team coming from the Texas panhandle. The Bearcats will travel West for this all-important area round meeting, but at this point Whitesboro is prepared to play anyone, anywhere.
WHITESBORO, TX
KXII.com

Sherman family mourns sudden loss of wife, mother

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman family is mourning the sudden loss of their wife and mother, who died suddenly at just 42 years old. Kasey Baldonado was a wife, friend, and mother of three. Just days after her 42nd birthday, Kasey had a brain aneurysm in the shower and...
SHERMAN, TX

