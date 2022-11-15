Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Lights out at Denison apartment for third night, landlords not responding
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - It’s night three in the dark for residents at East Coast Apartments, also known as Meadows Apartments. “I think they are taking advantage of senior citizens, maybe on social security, people on HUD or something or people with backgrounds and stuff, and I think it is very sad,” said Genny Zelis.
austincollege.edu
In Memoriam: James F. Johnson
The Austin College community mourns the October 31 death of Dr. James Franklin Johnson, professor emeritus of classics, and remembers fondly the life and career of the longtime colleague and friend. As word of Jim’s death spread on Facebook, posts were made about how much students had enjoyed his lectures...
KXII.com
Durant softball standout Kaler signs with MSC
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Durant softball standout Riley Kaler signed her letter of intent to play at Murray State College. Kaler has been a good player on several Durant teams that have reached the state tournament. Now, she will join the Lady Aggies just down the road in Tishomingo. .....
KXII.com
Dawson steps down at Austin College
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Loren Dawson has resigned as the head coach of the Austin College football program, athletics director David Norman has announced. Dawson recently completed his 13th season at the helm of ‘Roo football in 2022. “We appreciate Coach Dawson’s commitment to Austin College over the years,...
KXII.com
Lindsay prepares for state volleyball tournament
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Lindsay volleyball team is headed to the state tournament. It is the fifth time they’ve been in program history and the first since 2018. The Lady Knights are playing great coming off the regional title. They will play against Leon Jewett on Wednesday. These have been the top two ranked teams in the state all season.
KXII.com
Gunter prepares for state volleyball
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The Gunter Tiger’s Volleyball team has been dominant from start to finish this season with only one goal in mind for 2022, bringing home a state title trophy. Next up for the Tigers, they’ll take on Columbus in the 3A semifinals in Garland as they...
KXII.com
Whitewright’s Smith signs with Saint Michael’s College
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - Whitewright softball standout Abreanna Smith signed her letter to play softball at Saint Michael’s College in Vermont. Smith has been a key part of some great softball teams at Whitewright. She will continue her career at the college level.
KXII.com
Lone Grove baseball sends three to the college ranks
LONE GROVE, Okla. (KXII) - It was signing day, times three, at Lone Grove High School for the Longhorns baseball program. Jaxon Lee will head over to Connors State to play his college baseball after being a force for the Longhorns. Kyle Miller has played his way into Edmond, where he will suit up for UCO. Jackson Grace is headed to Seminole State for his college baseball, making it a banner day for this Longhorns program.
KXII.com
Tishomingo’s Anderson signs with USAO Softball
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Today was signing day for Tishomingo softball standout Jayden Anderson, as she commits to playing her college ball at USAO. Anderson has been a huge part of some great teams at Tishomingo. She has a state championship, multiple trips to state, and really stepped up in a senior leadership role this year. Leading her to a big decision, which was made easy by her visit to USAO’s campus.
KXII.com
Hunter in Marshall County found trespassing after calling 911
MARSAHLL CO., Okla. (KXII) -A hunter in Marshall County was found trespassing after he called 911. The hunter called 911 after shooting himself in the leg with a crossbow in Madill off of Smiley Road and Whiskey Creek. Once arriving at the scene, law enforcement discovered the man was trespassing,...
KXII.com
Tenants to be left in the cold and the dark after learning the landlords are behind on utility payments
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “It’s not right, it’s a lot of elderly people and disabled people out here and we are being treated unfairly.”. Sabrina Modisette is one of the many outraged tenants feeling uncertain about where they will sleep Thursday night. She said, “They tell us...
KXII.com
“Get the power back on”: Residents in Denison apartments say complex failed to pay electric bill
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Dozens of residents at a Denison apartment complex are looking for a place to stay Tuesday night. Their only other option is to brave another cold night inside their dark apartment without any heat. “I say this place needs to be changed,” said Bill Dodson, a...
KTEN.com
Marshall County crossbow victim investigated for hunting violations
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A man who shot himself in the leg with a crossbow is now under investigation for hunting violations. Marshall County deputies were dispatched to Whiskey Creek Road around 9 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a call for help from the wounded hunter. Game warden Trey...
KXII.com
Grayson County Judge-Elect talks about his vision and plans for county
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - In March, voters elected Bruce Dawsey for Grayson County Judge over incumbent Bill Magers in the Republican primary. No democrats ran, so Dawsey has been waiting months to take the seat. In just a few weeks, he’ll take office. News 12 sat down with him...
KXII.com
Stolen truck used for Denison burglary, reunited with family
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -An update on a stolen classic truck used in a Denison fast food restaurant break in last week. Police said this white 1986 Ford-250 was used to break into the Chicken Express in Denison. The burglar made off with the safe. Tonight the truck, which has been...
UPDATE: Royse City police investigating homicide at residence
ROYSE CITY, TX (Nov 16, 2022) On Sunday, November 13, 2022 at approximately 5:45 AM, the Royse City Police Department responded to a disturbance at a residence at 5420 County Road 2526 in Royse City, Hunt County, Texas. Officers arrived and observed a male subject laying in the driveway of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds. The subject was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased. The deceased person was identified as Larry Deshaun Baker, a 43-year-old, black/male from Madisonville, TX.
KTEN.com
Denton man faces crimes against children charges in Grayson County
SHERMAN, Texas — A 29-year-old Denton, Texas, man is behind bars in Grayson County accused of crimes against children. The Grayson County Sheriff's Office said Kevin Alexander Lewis faces multiple charges, including indecency with a child, sexual contact, and sexual assault of a child. Lewis, 29, was arrested on...
ketr.org
Greenville man dies in house fire Sunday night
In Greenville, one person has died and another was hurt during a Sunday night house fire. The Greenville Fire-Rescue Department says shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, units were dispatched to a possible residential structure fire at 215 Cedar Crest Street. Officials say firefighters found heavy smoke and a small fire inside the house, along with a 74-year-old man with severe burn injuries. The man died as a result of his injuries. A woman in the house was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation injuries. No further information was immediately available and the incident is under investigation by the Greenville Fire Marshal’s office.
KXII.com
Whitesboro prepares for long road trip to face Dalhart
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - The Whitesboro Bearcats will hit the road in a big way this week when they travel to Childress to meet up with Dalhart. Talk about a spread out second round meeting, the Bearcats are meeting a Dalhart team coming from the Texas panhandle. The Bearcats will travel West for this all-important area round meeting, but at this point Whitesboro is prepared to play anyone, anywhere.
KXII.com
Sherman family mourns sudden loss of wife, mother
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman family is mourning the sudden loss of their wife and mother, who died suddenly at just 42 years old. Kasey Baldonado was a wife, friend, and mother of three. Just days after her 42nd birthday, Kasey had a brain aneurysm in the shower and...
