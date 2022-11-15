Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food InsecurityKim JosephLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
B&B Star Denise Richards Survives The ‘Most Terrifying Situation’Soap HubLos Angeles, CA
Freediving with Sea Lions at Redondo Beach HarborOcean Earth GreenRedondo Beach, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in California (Opinion Piece)justpene50Altadena, CA
Related
laloyolan.com
Meals under $10 for the hungry college student: Earle’s on Crenshaw
There is a hidden element to taste, one measured not by traditional flavors like sweet and savory but in terms of heart and feeling. At Earle’s, those sensations are found the second you walk through the doors. The space is warm and inviting. The sweet, fatty, barbecue scent of the grill lures you in, and co-owner, Duane Earle, greets you like an old friend.
NBC Los Angeles
The North Pole Will Materialize in Costa Mesa During ‘Winter Fest OC'
We've already witnessed some wild and wintry weather this month, but the truth is this: Southern California didn't quite assume the appearance of the North Pole, even with all of the winterlike wetness that swept through the region in early November. But there shall be a few special locations that...
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food Insecurity
You may know Tiffany Haddish from her breakout role in Girls Trip, her roles in Night School,Like a Boss and other accolades. Throughout her career, her vivacious personality and transparency about her upbringing amassed support and fans from all over. Before stardom, Haddish was no stranger to poverty and homelessness. Now that she has climbed levels to success, she wants to pay it forward by giving back to her community. In 2021, Haddish incorporated 'Diaspora Groceries,' the grocery store she wants to build in south central Los Angeles; the name to honor the people who have been removed from their native land.
theoccidentalnews.com
Mandatory roommates at tiny home meet resistance from neighborhood council
Valerie Jayasinghe said she loves her family member, but she worries: he previously slept underneath an overpass in Eagle Rock where he was once beaten up in his tent. The Eagle Rock Tiny Home Village now provides a roof for her family member, who became a resident just days after the village opened in March. Jayasinghe’s mother, Angelina Banuelos, said that while it is depressing to see their family member there, it is an improvement from a tent.
Unarmed professionals respond to nonviolent 911 calls in LA as part of expanding pilot program
Urban Alchemy's mission is to help those living on the streets. The organization has put together teams that work with the city of L.A. through the Crisis and Incident Response Community-Led Engagement program.
Breadblok Continues to Grow with New Venice Bakery
This is the company's fifth location, with Beverly Hills still in the works
Eater
Howlin’ Ray’s Pasadena Is Already the Most Scorching-Hot Opening of the Year
Remember 2016, when Nashville-style hot chicken was still fairly hard to find in Los Angeles? Locals sampled the regional dish by way of an occasional pop-up by Hotville Chicken’s Kim Prince, and by visiting the Howlin’ Ray’s truck, which launched in 2015. Fast-forward to 2022. Google “hot...
foxla.com
$15M grant to house 500 women, their families on Skid Row
The state of California is providing $15 million in funding to support 500 unhoused women living on Skid Row, officials announced Tuesday. The funding is the state's first direct investment in Skid Row, according to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's office. Delivered through the state's Encampment Resolution Funding Program, the...
Antelope Valley Press
Lancaster School District plans free coat giveaway, this weekend
LANCASTER — Families who need to prepare for the cold winter months can get a free coat at the Lancaster School District’s free family event, this Saturday. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Park View Educational Complex, 44327 Fig Ave. Other giveaway items include diapers, groceries and flu shots and COVID-19 boosters.
NBC Los Angeles
Senior Suffering Cognitive Decline Surrenders 72 Canines in Cabazon
A Cabazon senior suffering cognitive decline surrendered more than 70 canines to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services, which impounded the dogs Wednesday with the help of personnel from animal rescue organizations. "This was an example of someone who was truly in need of our help,'' Department of Animal...
This Is What A $1.8K Apartment Looks Like In Los Angeles & People Have Mixed Feelings (VIDEO)
Finding a quality, cheap apartment in Los Angeles is like finding a needle in a haystack. According to Rent, the cost of living in the City of Angels is 51.9% higher than the national average. To make matters worse, rental prices are 134% higher than the national average, with the typical one-bedroom apartment costing around $2,807 a month.
KCET
Understanding L.A.'s Homelessness Crisis in Six Charts
Amid rising rents, L.A.'s homeless population is increasing — and the streets are getting more dangerous for the unhoused, who are victims of crime and violence, including assault and homicide. This article is published in conjunction with Crosstown. How does one grasp the scale and scope of Los Angeles's...
Black Merchants in Leimert Park Join Forces To Buy Building
As the Metro’s expansion on the K-Line accelerates real estate speculation along the Crenshaw Corridor, businessmen in Leimert Park use group economics as a front-line defense against crowding out.
NBC Los Angeles
Strong Santa Ana Winds Cause Severe Damage Throughout Southern California
The strong Santa Ana winds have been causing severe damage throughout Southern California and according to the CHP the wind has knocked over at least five tractor trailers, toppled power poles, and knocked over trees. The wind is so strong at times it's knocking over power poles including ones in...
westsidetoday.com
Apple’s New 536,000SF Culver City Office Campus Could Break Ground Next Year
Apple is looking for approval for a new office campus in Culver City from the Culver City Planning Commission this week as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. Apple, one of the most profitable companies in the world, wants to build what they call The Culver Crossings Campus, in an area on the Los Angeles city/Culver City border at the corner of National and Venice Boulevards. The site is a 4.5-acre area where commercial buildings now stand. This project would build two low-rise buildings with a total of 536,000 square feet of office space, production spaces and spaces for miscellaneous uses. The new structures would have parking for over 1,200 vehicles in a three-level underground parking structure.
Modular, permanent housing developments coming to Los Angeles County to combat homelessness
Five supportive housing developments are being built for those experiencing homelessness. The first is under construction in San Pedro.
Body found floating in Los Angeles River
An investigation is underway in Long Beach after a body was found floating in the Los Angeles River Monday morning. The discovery was reported near Pacific Coast Highway around 6:20 a.m., a Long Beach Police Department spokesperson confirmed. Sky5 was over the scene as multiple police and fire units were stationed on the PCH bridge. […]
LA County Health Officials Warn of Looming Cold Temperatures
With gusty winds and freezing overnight temperatures in the forecast, Los Angeles County Public Health officials Sunday issued a Cold Weather Alert.
spectrumnews1.com
Los Angeles County home sales, prices drop in October
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Sales of existing homes and median prices in Los Angeles County fell last month, dovetailing with statewide trends, the California Association of Realtors said Wednesday. In October, home sales countywide were down 6.1% compared to September and were off 40% compared to a year ago,...
westsidetoday.com
Another Expansion Planned for LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal
Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) has more expansion plans in the works for the Tom Bradley International Terminal (TBIT) at LAX as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. LAWA’s plan for the Midfield Satellite Concourse South (MSCS) project at LAX went before the Los Angeles Cultural Affairs Commission (CAC) on November 9 for a design review. This project is part of the West Gates Complex which opened last year. LAX is undergoing a $14.5 billion capital improvement project which will include an automated people mover, the renovations of terminals and the construction of new passenger transportation centers.
Comments / 0