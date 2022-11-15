ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

laloyolan.com

Meals under $10 for the hungry college student: Earle’s on Crenshaw

There is a hidden element to taste, one measured not by traditional flavors like sweet and savory but in terms of heart and feeling. At Earle’s, those sensations are found the second you walk through the doors. The space is warm and inviting. The sweet, fatty, barbecue scent of the grill lures you in, and co-owner, Duane Earle, greets you like an old friend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

The North Pole Will Materialize in Costa Mesa During ‘Winter Fest OC'

We've already witnessed some wild and wintry weather this month, but the truth is this: Southern California didn't quite assume the appearance of the North Pole, even with all of the winterlike wetness that swept through the region in early November. But there shall be a few special locations that...
COSTA MESA, CA
Kim Joseph

Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food Insecurity

You may know Tiffany Haddish from her breakout role in Girls Trip, her roles in Night School,Like a Boss and other accolades. Throughout her career, her vivacious personality and transparency about her upbringing amassed support and fans from all over. Before stardom, Haddish was no stranger to poverty and homelessness. Now that she has climbed levels to success, she wants to pay it forward by giving back to her community. In 2021, Haddish incorporated 'Diaspora Groceries,' the grocery store she wants to build in south central Los Angeles; the name to honor the people who have been removed from their native land.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theoccidentalnews.com

Mandatory roommates at tiny home meet resistance from neighborhood council

Valerie Jayasinghe said she loves her family member, but she worries: he previously slept underneath an overpass in Eagle Rock where he was once beaten up in his tent. The Eagle Rock Tiny Home Village now provides a roof for her family member, who became a resident just days after the village opened in March. Jayasinghe’s mother, Angelina Banuelos, said that while it is depressing to see their family member there, it is an improvement from a tent.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

$15M grant to house 500 women, their families on Skid Row

The state of California is providing $15 million in funding to support 500 unhoused women living on Skid Row, officials announced Tuesday. The funding is the state's first direct investment in Skid Row, according to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's office. Delivered through the state's Encampment Resolution Funding Program, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Lancaster School District plans free coat giveaway, this weekend

LANCASTER — Families who need to prepare for the cold winter months can get a free coat at the Lancaster School District’s free family event, this Saturday. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Park View Educational Complex, 44327 Fig Ave. Other giveaway items include diapers, groceries and flu shots and COVID-19 boosters.
LANCASTER, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Senior Suffering Cognitive Decline Surrenders 72 Canines in Cabazon

A Cabazon senior suffering cognitive decline surrendered more than 70 canines to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services, which impounded the dogs Wednesday with the help of personnel from animal rescue organizations. "This was an example of someone who was truly in need of our help,'' Department of Animal...
CABAZON, CA
KCET

Understanding L.A.'s Homelessness Crisis in Six Charts

Amid rising rents, L.A.'s homeless population is increasing — and the streets are getting more dangerous for the unhoused, who are victims of crime and violence, including assault and homicide. This article is published in conjunction with Crosstown. How does one grasp the scale and scope of Los Angeles's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

Apple’s New 536,000SF Culver City Office Campus Could Break Ground Next Year

Apple is looking for approval for a new office campus in Culver City from the Culver City Planning Commission this week as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. Apple, one of the most profitable companies in the world, wants to build what they call The Culver Crossings Campus, in an area on the Los Angeles city/Culver City border at the corner of National and Venice Boulevards. The site is a 4.5-acre area where commercial buildings now stand. This project would build two low-rise buildings with a total of 536,000 square feet of office space, production spaces and spaces for miscellaneous uses. The new structures would have parking for over 1,200 vehicles in a three-level underground parking structure.
CULVER CITY, CA
KTLA

Body found floating in Los Angeles River

An investigation is underway in Long Beach after a body was found floating in the Los Angeles River Monday morning. The discovery was reported near Pacific Coast Highway around 6:20 a.m., a Long Beach Police Department spokesperson confirmed. Sky5 was over the scene as multiple police and fire units were stationed on the PCH bridge. […]
LONG BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Los Angeles County home sales, prices drop in October

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Sales of existing homes and median prices in Los Angeles County fell last month, dovetailing with statewide trends, the California Association of Realtors said Wednesday. In October, home sales countywide were down 6.1% compared to September and were off 40% compared to a year ago,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
westsidetoday.com

Another Expansion Planned for LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal

Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) has more expansion plans in the works for the Tom Bradley International Terminal (TBIT) at LAX as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. LAWA’s plan for the Midfield Satellite Concourse South (MSCS) project at LAX went before the Los Angeles Cultural Affairs Commission (CAC) on November 9 for a design review. This project is part of the West Gates Complex which opened last year. LAX is undergoing a $14.5 billion capital improvement project which will include an automated people mover, the renovations of terminals and the construction of new passenger transportation centers.
LOS ANGELES, CA

