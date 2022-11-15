ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Judge keeps Arizona execution plan on track for Wednesday

PHOENIX (AP) — Plans to execute an Arizona man on Wednesday remain on track after a judge refused to postpone the lethal injection, rejecting a bid to allow fingerprint and DNA testing on evidence from two 1980s killings that led to the inmate’s death sentence. Lawyers for Murray Hooper said their client is innocent, that no physical evidence ties him to the killings of William “Pat” Redmond and his mother-in-law, Helen Phelps, and that testing could lead to identifying those responsible. They say Hooper was convicted in an era before computerized fingerprint systems and DNA testing were available in criminal cases. U.S. District Judge Stephen McNamee wrote in Monday’s order that the argument by Hooper’s lawyers was flawed in concluding that such testing will automatically establish his innocence. “Even if forensic testing establishes what Plaintiff (Hooper) hopes it will, that alone will not invalidate the other evidence used to convict him,” McNamee wrote.
ARIZONA STATE
RadarOnline

Escaped Inmate Last Seen Running Down An Arizona Road In His Underwear Wanted By Police

A fugitive in Arizona is wanted by police after managing to escape a county prison before last being seen running down a road in nothing but his underwear, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.The man, identified as 43-year-old Oscar Alday, managed to escape from Tucson, Arizona’s Pima County Jail on October 20, 2022.Alday had been arrested only one day before on October 19th on three separates charges: including one charge of aggravated assault, one charge of domestic violence and one charge of unlawful imprisonment.But surprisingly, just hours after being booked into the county jail on the three charges, the 43-year-old managed to...
TUCSON, AZ
CBS News

Missouri man serving 241-year sentence released from prison with help of judge who put him behind bars

When Bobby Bostic got out of prison last week, the first person he hugged was Evelyn Baker, the now-retired judge who sent him to prison nearly three decades ago. Baker, who spent the last four years fighting to get him out, said she was "ecstatic" to see Bostic walk out of prison after serving 27 years for a series of robberies he committed when he was 16.
MISSOURI STATE
TODAY.com

Arizona 9-year-old charged with 2 felonies is accused of taking gun to school, prosecutor says

A fourth grade student was charged with two felony counts, accused of taking a firearm to school in August, an Arizona prosecutor’s office announced Monday. The child, 9, has been charged with one count of a minor in possession of a firearm and one count of interference with or disruption of an educational institution, the Pinal County Attorney’s Office said. The student was not publicly identified.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
The Nevada Independent

Former state prisons director requested $1 million from state, threatened lawsuit over removal

The former head of the Nevada Department of Corrections requested $1 million from the state and is now threatening litigation after Gov. Steve Sisolak asked him to resign last month, the governor's office said Friday. The post Former state prisons director requested $1 million from state, threatened lawsuit over removal appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
dallasexpress.com

Federal Authorities Search for Missing Prisoner

U.S. Marshals, the FBI, and other law enforcement agencies are searching for a prisoner who allegedly walked away from a minimum-security facility in Seagoville in Dallas County on Monday morning, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Salvador Gallegos, 31, was incarcerated in a satellite camp next to a more...
SEAGOVILLE, TX
The Associated Press

Feds to review security after inmate tried to shoot visitor

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials will begin assessing security protocols at federal prison camps across the U.S. after a “terrifying incident” this weekend when an inmate obtained a gun and tried to shoot a visitor in the head at a prison camp in Arizona, the director of the Bureau of Prisons said Tuesday. Director Colette Peters told The Associated Press the episode that happened Sunday at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona, was a “terrifying incident to have had happened.” The inmate pulled out the gun, pointed it at the visitor’s head and pulled the trigger, officials said. But the weapon malfunctioned, and no one was injured. The Bureau of Prisons said the weapon had been concealed inside the prison. Officials said the inmate was restrained after the incident and the firearm was seized. It marked a stunning security lapse and breach of protocol in the largest correctional system in the nation, raising questions about the security practices in place at the agency responsible for more than 150,000 federal inmates.
TUCSON, AZ
NBC Los Angeles

Corrections Officials Deny Claims Nikita Dragun Was Held in Men's Jail

Miami-Dade Corrections officials are disputing reports that transgender influencer and YouTuber Nikita Dragun was held in the men's jail unit following her arrest in Miami Beach. Dragun, 26, was arrested Monday for disorderly conduct and battery on an officer after allegedly making a scene at The Goodtime Hotel on South...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
The Independent

Death row inmate Richard Glossip granted another temporary reprieve after hidden evidence revealed

Oklahoma Gov Kevin Stitt granted another temporary reprieve to Richard Glossip on Thursday, a man who has been on death row since he was convicted of hiring a man to murder his boss in 1997.Mr Glossip’s execution was supposed to take place in the coming weeks, but Mr Stitt’s reprieve will allow an appeals court more time to consider his case. It has been pushed back to February of next year, according to the Associated Press.Mr Glossip was convicted 25 years ago of hiring a motel maintenance man named Justin Sneed to kill his boss, motel owner Barry Van...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Marshall Project

Why So Many Jails Are in a ‘State of Complete Meltdown’

Additional reporting by Ken Miller in Oklahoma City, Claudia Lauer in Philadelphia and Rachel Dissell in Cleveland. In California, lawyers accused staff at the Los Angeles County jail of chaining mentally ill detainees to chairs for days at a time. In West Virginia, people held in the Southern Regional Jail sued the state, saying they found urine and semen in their food. In Missouri, detainees in the St. Louis jail staged multiple uprisings last year, while in Texas, a guard at Houston’s overcrowded Harris County Jail said she and her coworkers had started carrying knives to work for fear that they wouldn’t have backup if violence broke out.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy