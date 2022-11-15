Read full article on original website
Healthfirst Opens Orange County Community Office
NEWBURGH, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Healthfirst, New York’s largest not-for-profit health insurance company i with more than 1.8 million members, is excited to announce the opening of its first community office location in Orange County at Crossroads Plaza, 50 NY Route 17K, Newburgh, NY. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005927/en/ New Healthfirst Community Office at Crossroads Plaza, 50 NY Route 17K, Newburgh, NY. (Photo: Business Wire)
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County lawmakers adopt modified 2023 budget
GOSHEN – The 2023 Orange County budget as proposed by County Executive Steven Neuhaus has been approved by the county legislature with the tax levy reduced by $2 million from the initial amount. Legislature Chairwoman Katie Bonelli said the spending plan is sound. “It takes into consideration a lot...
What Happened? Popular Hudson Valley Farm Stand Reduced To Rubble
It was a strange sight on Route 9W in Newburgh, NY this morning. Or rather, it was strange what you couldn't see. One of the most popular farm markets in the Hudson Valley that had been in business for over 50 years was reduced to rubble. Famed Farm Market Closes...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fishkill police cadet program marks 50 years
FISHKILL – The Town of Fishkill Police Department’s Cadet Program, founded in 1972, celebrated 50 years of service this past weekend. The program is widely regarded as being the first in New York State and one of the first in the country. Detective Jason Betley is in his...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Self-confessed NIMBYs in Woodstock and Saugerties fight development of glamping resort
Opposition to the Terramor glamping resort, planned on a 77-acre lot where Saugerties and Woodstock meet, is mounting — and going national. A project of Kampgrounds of America’s high-end brand, Terramor plans to build 75 luxury tents on platforms, each with its own bathroom and firepit, plus a 4,000-square-foot restaurant and event center, an outfitter’s shop, staff housing, a swimming pool and a communal fire pit.
New York Man Nearly Kills Romantic Rival In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man was nearly killed in front of his family during the day because another man was allegedly stalking his fiancée. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 34-year-old Jonathan Esson of Newburgh, New York was sentenced to 12 years in state prison to be followed by five years of post-release supervision.
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul faces renewed veto calls for expansion of wrongful death law
A proposal to expand and update New York's century-old wrongful death law to include emotional anguish has become the subject of renewed lobbying in Albany before the bill heads to Gov. Kathy Hochul's desk for final consideration. The measure, approved earlier this year by the Democratic-controlled state Legislature, is meant...
Hochul hits back at claims she's to blame for NY Dems' losses: 'I was everywhere'
The red wave hit New York last week. Republicans flipped four House seats, the most of any state. Some Democrats are pointing the finger at Gov. Kathy Hochul, but she’s pushing back.
CBS News
More homeless in Kingston hotel, reversing Baker's work on permanent housing
The number of homeless people being housed in a hotel in Kingston has grown in the last two weeks to roughly 200. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.
What’s Happening With This Dutchess County Eyesore?
Plans to replace an ugly Poughkeepsie eyesore with a new business are in the works, but just when will it happen?. If you've driven around the Hudson Valley recently you've probably noticed an unsettling number of rundown buildings. The abandoned businesses are scattered throughout the region, some of them sitting there for decades with no occupant.
New York School Bus Crashes On Palisades In Hudson Valley
A school bus bringing Hudson Valley students back to school avoided a major accident with a box truck but was still involved in an accident on the Palisades. On Monday at about 12:30 p.m., New York State Police from Troop F responded to a reported motor vehicle crash involving a school bus on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in the town of Stony Point.
Meet Deb Buonsignore, Glenda and Wanderlust Boutique of Warwick, New York
I know I'm not alone when I say I love coming across amazing new small businesses in the Hudson Valley. A few weeks ago, I went to the Flannel and Fedora Festival at Nostrano Vineyard. Everyone was decked out in their coziest flannel, flannel shacket, or sweater and topped their outfit off with a cute fedora. Sadly, I wasn't prepared for the fedora portion of the event.
Scammers Acting As New York Cops Demanding Cash In Hudson Valley
Warning: Scammers are pretending to be local police officers and threatening to arrest you if you don't pay them a "fine." The Yonkers Police Department is warning residents about a new scam. Scammers Acting As Yonkers Police Calling Hudson Valley Residents. "Scammers are spoofing Yonkers Police telephone numbers and threatening...
hudsonvalleypress.com
RCC Nursing Program Ranks in the Top 5 in New York
ROCKLAND COUNTY – Rockland Community College has once again received two prestigious recognitions for its Nursing Program. NursingProcess.org, a website that compiles nursing education and career information data, ranked RCC’s program # 2 out of 153 New York State Board of Nursing approved schools to pursue an associate degree program in nursing. In addition, RegisteredNursing.org, a nursing advocacy organization, released its annual list of the 2023 Best RN programs and ranked the Rockland Community College nursing program fifth out of 103 in New York State.
Connecticut Democratic official sentenced for ballot fraud
The former chairperson of a local Democratic Party in Connecticut must serve two years' probation and pay a $35,000 fine for fraudulently submitting absentee applications and ballots for dozens of people without their knowledge during a local election.
Orange County BOE still tallying votes in close Assembly District 99 race
The Assembly District 99 contains parts of Orange and Rockland counties.
Father and daughter hiker duo rescued in Ulster County
On Saturday two hikers, a 47-year-old man and his nine-year-old daughter went hiking around 3 p.m., but were unprepared to hike back in the dark.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hearing set for Orange County energy storage facility
ALBANY – The State Public Service Commission will hold a virtual public hearing on Tuesday, November 22 regarding KCE NY 2, LLC’s authority to construct, own, and operate an energy storage facility in the Town of Montgomery. The company would like to construct the facility north of Route...
Ulster County Town Wants Popular Family Restaurant, Or do They?
There are only 9 locations in New York, is one Hudson Valley town ready to be number 10?. No matter what town you live in, the Hudson Valley is full of fantastic places to grab a good meal. From top to bottom the choices for great food are endless but some residents in the town of Saugerties have started to share their desire for one of the most popular names in family restaurants to consider them as a new home.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh to add third police department leadership position
NEWBURGH – Until a little over a year ago, the Newburgh City Police Department was run by a chief, but City Manager Todd Venning with support of the city council, added another layer of leadership with creation of a police commissioner post. Now, Venning wants to hire a part-time...
