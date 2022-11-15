Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Tupelo man named Community Volunteer of the Year for 2022 by MTA
TUNICA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man was recognized for the countless hours he has spent serving his community. Bobby Geno was recently named “Community Volunteer of the Year for 2022” by the Mississippi Tourism Association. Geno won the award during MTA’s annual tourism awards program held...
wcbi.com
Officers gather at West Point City Hall for SRO basic course
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – School resource officers are there to protect students in the classroom but those officers also have to go back to school. Law enforcement cars were on the streets of downtown West Point today for the first school resource officer basic course. The 40-hour course...
Commercial Dispatch
Area organizations collecting, distributing food for Thanksgiving holiday
Thanksgiving is a holiday that most associate with food. Families prepare spreads of delectable offerings and often have leftovers for days. However, for some, the holiday is a dreaded time because they do not have enough food to feed their family. “We are sitting down to our tables and enjoying...
wtva.com
Homeless for the Holidays: Tupelo's resources prepare to help people in need this holiday season
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - As we enter the holidays with higher prices on gas and groceries, some people are relying on Tupelo's resources to make ends meet. "We are 'experiencing homeless' because to say that we 'are homeless right now' kind of sounds so finalized but it's a transitional stage," Mikhala Hubbard said.
wtva.com
VIDEO: Staying flu safe at school
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi is in the highest category when it comes to flu numbers across the U.S. Mississippi is in the highest category when it comes to flu numbers across the U.S. Reported flu cases continue to increase each week, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health....
wtva.com
Volunteers needed for annual Thanksgiving lunch at Tupelo Salvation Army
The Salvation Army in Tupelo is preparing for its annual Thanksgiving community lunch and needs more volunteers. Volunteers needed for annual Thanksgiving lunch at Tupelo Salvation Army. As Thanksgiving draws closer, the Salvation Army in Tupelo is in need of more volunteers to help prepare for its annual community lunch.
wtva.com
Food pantry in Aberdeen reopening after renovations
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Aberdeen Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry re-opened its food pantry on Tuesday after six months of renovation. A $65,000 grant from Lowe's made it possible. Construction began in June to add more lighting, offices and a parking lot revamp to improve accessibility for wheelchairs. Founded in...
wtva.com
Homeless for the Holidays: Several resources work to combat Tupelo's homeless
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Point In Time (PIT) count is conducted every year to survey Tupelo's homeless population. In 2022, that number increased by 189%. This count is taken one day a year and that is usually in January. The Salvation Army is one of several resources that helps...
wtva.com
Celebration of Hope Telethon raised $455K for Regional Rehab Center
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Celebration of Hope Telethon raised $455,000 for the Regional Rehabilitation Center, Director Robby Parman announced on Monday. The telethon aired Sunday, Nov. 13 on WTVA and ABC WTVA. The annual fundraiser benefits RRC which is able to offer free services thanks to community donations.
wtva.com
Preserve energy, save money this winter
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) As it gets cooler, it's common to see an increase in your electric bill. Starkville Utilities gave us some practices that will allow you to save on energy throughout this winter season. Keeping the thermostat to 68°F while you’re awake and setting it lower while asleep or...
wtva.com
Law enforcement officers gather in West Point for school resource officer training
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - School resource officers (SRO) are often the first and last line of defense in an active school shooter situation. SROs need to be ready to take on any threat, starting with in-depth training. Law enforcement officers from Mississippi and Alabama have gathered in West Point...
wtva.com
Pontotoc City School District superintendent announces retirement
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Pontotoc City School District Superintendent Michelle Bivens announced her plans to retire. Bivens told WTVA 9 News she’ll resign at the end of June 2023 and retire at the end of September. “Pontotoc City School District is a great district and has been wonderful to...
hottytoddy.com
Saturday Car Show to Benefit Local Family
The OD Smith Lodge No. 33 of Oxford is holding a car show this weekend that will benefit a local family. On Saturday, the first OD Smith Lodge No. 33 Car Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lafayette County Arena. There is still time...
wcbi.com
Local groups hosting turkey drive
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Thanksgiving is just over a week away and three local groups are teaming up to make sure families have a turkey on the table. The Community Benefit Committee, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, and the City of Columbus are hosting a turkey drive. They hope...
Smithville, Mississippi: A Small Town that Survived a Monster Tornado
April 27, 2011, is a day that a lot of people in the South will never forget. That day was one of the most significant tornado outbreaks in recorded history. It’s known as the 2011 Super Outbreak. Smithville, MS, took a direct hit from an EF5 wedge-shaped tornado.
wtva.com
Pedestrian struck Tuesday morning in Monroe County
WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - A pedestrian was seriously injured in an early Tuesday morning crash in Monroe County. Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) Staff Sgt. Derrick Beckom said the crash happened shortly after midnight along Highway 45 near Buchanan Road, which is south of Nettleton. Beckom said a driver saw a...
wtva.com
Salvation Army kicks off Angel Tree in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Salvation Army kicked off its Angel Tree program on Monday. The angel tree can be found in the food court at The Mall of Barnes Crossing in Tupelo. Pick a child’s name from the tree; the name will include the child’s age, toy preferences and clothing size.
Commercial Dispatch
CMSD bans medical marijuana use on campus
The Columbus Municipal School District board passed a collection of policies not allowing the use of medical marijuana on school campuses. With four unanimous votes, the district officially updated its policies regarding medical cannabis. School districts do not have to allow medical marijuana to be used on their campuses, even if individuals have a written certification for its use, according to the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act. The MMCA refers to prescriptions as written certifications.
wtva.com
Tupelo Police: Woman arrested following robbery attempt at Bank of Okolona building
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police claim a woman tried to rob the Bank of Okolona with a knife. The incident happened at approximately 2:30 Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 15. It's located along South Gloster Street across from Harveys restaurant. Police said the woman demanded money and threatened employees with a...
wcbi.com
Woman arrested for exploitation of vulnerable adult in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay County sheriff made an arrest today in the Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult case. 47-year-old Lori Chandler of Cedar Bluff was arrested, and Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott stated that the investigation is ongoing. Chandler’s bond was set at $5,000. Anyone...
