The Columbus Municipal School District board passed a collection of policies not allowing the use of medical marijuana on school campuses. With four unanimous votes, the district officially updated its policies regarding medical cannabis. School districts do not have to allow medical marijuana to be used on their campuses, even if individuals have a written certification for its use, according to the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act. The MMCA refers to prescriptions as written certifications.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO