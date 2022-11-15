Read full article on original website
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"Ellen EastwoodDetroit, MI
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
lastwordonsports.com
Phil Esposito: Legendary Boston Bruins Sniper
Over the rich history of the Boston Bruins, the franchise has become synonymous with many legendary players. One of these players includes Phil Esposito. Esposito enjoyed the best years of his career playing with the Black and Gold. During the Bruins glory years with the greatest defenceman of all time, Bobby Orr, Esposito was a perennial leader in NHL scoring, setting records along the way.
Yardbarker
Wild’s Kaprizov & Shaw Lift Team, Steel Continues Struggles
The Minnesota Wild had an eventful road trip this past week when they traveled to California and Washington State for a quick three games before they went home for one more. They faced the Los Angeles Kings and Seattle Kraken for the second time this season while they took on the Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks for the first time. They secured wins against the Ducks and Kraken but lost to the Kings and Sharks.
Yardbarker
Red Wings Have the Assets to Acquire Sharks’ Erik Karlsson
Last month (Oct. 27), NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the San Jose Sharks are open to hearing offers for just about every player on their roster besides Tomas Hertl. That naturally has since made the Sharks one of the most-talked-about teams in the rumor mill, and general manager (GM) Mike Grier has now added more fuel to the fire. On Tuesday (Nov. 16), Grier confirmed to NHL.com’s Nicholas Cotsonika that he will be listening to any trade offers for star defenseman Erik Karlsson . In my opinion, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman should take advantage of this and make a push to acquire him.
Detroit News
Red Wings have opportunity to reverse road struggles next three games
Little Caesars Arena has been more than pleasant for the Red Wings, as home games normally should be for teams. Going on the road and having success, though, that's been something the Wings haven't been able to do very often thus far. But there's opportunity these next three road games...
Detroit News
Recovering from injury, versatile Pysyk excited about prospect of joining Wings
This wasn't a phone conversation that defenseman Mark Pysyk was looking forward to making. Pysyk had just signed a one-year free-agent contract worth $850,000 with the Detroit Red Wings in July, when, approximately 10 days later, Pysyk tore his Achilles tendon. Now, just suffering the injury, Pysyk had to call...
ESPN
Ducks beat Wings, snap 3-game skid on Strome's OT goal
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — Ryan Strome scored on a pass from Trevor Zegras with 49 seconds left in overtime and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. John Klingberg scored his first goal for his new...
NHL
Sharpen Up: November 14, 2022 | Sabres host Vancouver tomorrow night
The Buffalo Sabres will close out their four-game homestand tomorrow when the Vancouver Canucks come to town Tuesday night. Buffalo is looking to end a five-game losing streak. Click here for tickets. The team will return to practice today so stay tuned for full coverage on Sabres.com and our official...
Detroit News
Red Wings cough up late lead, game in OT loss to Ducks
The Red Wings let a lead, and victory, slip away late Tuesday. Anaheim scored a goal with 47 seconds left to force overtime, then a Tyler Bertuzzi turnover in front of the Wings' net led to Ryan Strome's goal, as the Ducks rallied to a 3-2 victory. Bertuzzi's errant pass...
Marian Hossa interested in more active role with Chicago Blackhawks
Hossa stepped away from the game after the 2016-17 season.
Detroit News
Focus on practice, has spurred Red Wings' Ville Husso to quick start
Oskar Sundqvist saw a lot of goaltender Ville Husso when both were in the St. Louis Blues organization, and Sundqvist watched as Husso carried the Blues for a large stretch of last season. So, seeing Husso solidify the Red Wings' net these days isn't surprising for Sundqvist. "No, not at...
FOX Sports
Wild take on the Penguins in a non-conference matchup
Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (7-6-2, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in a non-conference matchup. Minnesota is 7-6-2 overall and 2-4-1 at home. The Wild have a 2-3-1 record in games their opponents commit...
FOX Sports
Maple Leafs host the Devils after Bunting's 2-goal game
New Jersey Devils (13-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the New Jersey Devils after Michael Bunting scored two goals in the Maple Leafs' 5-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Toronto is 6-2-1 in...
FOX Sports
Sharks host the Red Wings on 3-game win streak
Detroit Red Wings (7-5-3, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (5-9-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Detroit Red Wings as winners of three straight games. San Jose has a 5-9-3 record overall and a 1-5-3 record on its home...
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Prepare to Take On Blues
Chicago takes on St. Louis at the United Center for a 6:30 p.m puck drop. Coming off a shutout loss to Carolina, the Blackhawks take on the St. Louis Blues at the United Center (TICKETS). RECAP. The Blackhawks dropped a 3-0 decision to the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday evening in...
FOX Sports
Bruins take winning streak into home matchup against the Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (14-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins aim to keep a four-game win streak alive when they host the Philadelphia Flyers. Boston has gone 9-0-0 in home games and 14-2-0 overall. The Bruins have a...
Minus Jamison Battle, Minnesota seeks offense vs. CMU
There is one thing that is guaranteed on Thursday, and it’s that a team in maroon and gold will win
